Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open lower today; SGX Nifty futures drop 150 pts

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start Friday's session on a negative note, amid weakness across global markets. At 7:41 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were down 166 points or 0.9 percent at 17,440. Investors awaited the last leg of corporate earnings for cues, a day after Hero MotoCorp and Zomato reported their financial results for the December quarter.
Sensex, Nifty50 extended gains to 3rd straight day on Thursday after RBI policy announcements
Indian equity benchmarks continued to rise for a third straight session on Thursday as investors cheered a dovish RBI policy. Most of the rate-sensitive stocks cheered the central bank's status quo on interest rates and policy stance.
Both headline indices finished 0.8 percent higher for the day.
--Sensex added 460.1 points to 58,926
--Nifty gained 142.1 points to 17,605.9
