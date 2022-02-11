Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open lower today; SGX Nifty futures drop 150 pts

Sensex, Nifty50 extended gains to 3rd straight day on Thursday after RBI policy announcements

Indian equity benchmarks continued to rise for a third straight session on Thursday as investors cheered a dovish RBI policy. Most of the rate-sensitive stocks cheered the central bank's status quo on interest rates and policy stance.

Both headline indices finished 0.8 percent higher for the day.

--Sensex added 460.1 points to 58,926

--Nifty gained 142.1 points to 17,605.9