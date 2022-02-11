0

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open lower today; SGX Nifty futures drop 150 pts

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start Friday's session on a negative note, amid weakness across global markets. At 7:41 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were down 166 points or 0.9 percent at 17,440. Investors awaited the last leg of corporate earnings for cues, a day after Hero MotoCorp and Zomato reported their financial results for the December quarter. 

  • Asian shares fall, US Treasury yields jump after red-hot US inflation data

    Equities in other Asian markets begin Friday in the red after a steep fall in Wall Street indices and a jump in US Treasury yields overnight. Red-hot US inflation data and hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official trigger worries about a faster-than-expected tightening of policy.

    MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.6 percent. 

    --China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.2 percent

    --Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.4 percent

    --South Korea's KOSPI: down 0.6 percent

    --Singapore's Straits Times: up 0.1 percent

  • Sensex, Nifty50 extended gains to 3rd straight day on Thursday after RBI policy announcements

    Indian equity benchmarks continued to rise for a third straight session on Thursday as investors cheered a dovish RBI policy. Most of the rate-sensitive stocks cheered the central bank's status quo on interest rates and policy stance.

    Both headline indices finished 0.8 percent higher for the day.

    --Sensex added 460.1 points to 58,926

    --Nifty gained 142.1 points to 17,605.9

