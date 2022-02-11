Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open lower today; SGX Nifty futures drop 150 pts

Asian shares fall, US Treasury yields jump after red-hot US inflation data

Equities in other Asian markets begin Friday in the red after a steep fall in Wall Street indices and a jump in US Treasury yields overnight. Red-hot US inflation data and hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official trigger worries about a faster-than-expected tightening of policy.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.6 percent.

--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.2 percent

--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.4 percent

--South Korea's KOSPI: down 0.6 percent

--Singapore's Straits Times: up 0.1 percent