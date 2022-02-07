Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 drop over 1% dragged by financial, IT shares; VIX surges 5%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 started Monday's session on a sluggish note amid weakness across most other Asian markets. Losses in financial and auto stocks pulled the headline indices lower, though gains in metal and select IT shares lent some support. Broader markets also weakened, with teh Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices down 0.8-0.9 percent in morning deals. Investors awaited the outcome of a scheduled RBI policy review due this week and more of corporate earnings for cues.
Q3 Results | Butterfly Gandhimathi profit falls 51%, revenue down 13%
Butterfly Gandhimathi reported a net profit of Rs 9.1 crore for the October-December period, down 51.4 percent on a year-on-year basis. Its quarterly revenue fell 13.2 percent to Rs 258.5 crore.
The stock was up 6.7 percent at Rs 1,232.8 apiece on BSE, having risen as much as 8.8 percent earlier in the day.
Q3 Results | Minda Industries net profit down 12% at Rs 101 crore
Minda Industries reported a net profit of Rs 101.3 crore for the December quarter, down 12.2 percent on a year-on-year basis. Its revenue increased 7.4 percent to Rs 2,181.4 crore.
The company reported Rs 235.3 crore in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and ammortisation (EBITDA), down 15.6 percent on year. Its EBITDA margin declined to 10.8 percent in Q3 from 13.7 percent in the year-ago period.
Minda Industries shares recovered after briefly slipping into the red following the earnings announcement. At 12:40 pm, the stock was up 2.5 percent at Rs 1,088.5 apiece on BSE.
Focus to run overseas business instead of looking to sell: Tata Steel's TV Narendran
Tata Steel expects India EBITDA per tonne to decline sequentially in Q4
Tata Steel CEO TV Narendran told CNBC-TV18 the company sees lower EBITDA per seen in India in the March quarter compared with the October-December period. It expects its EBITDA per tonne in Europe to increase on a quarter-on-quarter basis.
The company will extend bridge loans to Tata Steel Longs for the Acquisition of Neelachal Ispat Nigam, he said
He also said the company may consider merging Tata Steel Longs with itself.
Sell-Off Deepens | Most sectors in the red; Nifty Bank down 1%
Here's how NSE's sectoral indices fared:
|Index
|Change (%)
|Nifty Healthcare
|-1.8
|Nifty FMCG
|-1.6
|Nifty Pharma
|-1.6
|Nifty Financial Services
|-1.6
|Nifty Private Bank
|-1.5
|Nifty Consumer Durables
|-1.2
|Nifty IT
|-1.0
|Nifty Auto
|-1.0
|Nifty Bank
|-1.0
|Nifty Media
|-1.0
|Nifty Realty
|-0.9
|Nifty Oil & Gas
|0.1
|Nifty Metal
|1.0
|Nifty PSU Bank
|3.4
Tata Steel expects Q4 India steel prices to be Rs 3,500/tonne lower than Q3
In an interaction with CNBC-TV18, Tata Steel CEO TV Narendran said the steelmaker expects steel prices in India to be Rs 3,500 per tonne lower in Q4 compared with Q3. He said the prices in Europe are expected to rise by 15 pounds per tonne sequentially in the March quarter.
The company sees coking coal costs rising by more than $40/tonne sequentially in India, and more than 40 euro per tonne in Europe.
GNFC, CreditAccess, InterGlobe surge 9-12%
Bank of Baroda, MAS Financial and Hatsun Agro were also among the top performers among the around 140 gainers in the BSE 500 pack.
Amazon-Future Case | NCLAT to hear on February 14 Amazon plea challenging CCI order
Ujjivan Financial Services shares hit 52-week low
Ujjivan Financial Services shares fell as much as 12.1 percent to a 52-week low of Rs 119.6 apiece on BSE.
Q3 Results | Tata Steel net profit more than doubles to Rs 9,598 crore, beats Street estimates
After market hours on Friday, the steelmaker reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 9,598.1 crore for the October-December period, as against a net profit of Rs 4,010.9 crore for the corresponding period a year ago. Its quarterly revenue increased 44.9 percent on year to Rs 60,783.1 crore.
Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had expected Tata Steel's profit at Rs 9,068 crore and Revenue at Rs 61,121 crore for the third quarter of FY22. (Read more on Tata Steel earnings)
Buying Neelachal Ispat to be credit positive for Tata Steel: Moody's
Tata Steel shares were up 2.2 percent at Rs 1,202.3 apiece on BSE in late morning deals, having risen as much as 3.3 percent earlier in the day.
L&T, Microsoft ink partnership to develop regulated sector Cloud offering
Larsen & Toubro shares were down 2.3 percent at Rs 1,904 apiece on BSE, having fallen as much as 2.8 percent earlier in the day.
Goldman Sachs upgrades Paytm to 'buy', target price Rs 1,460
Goldman Sachs upgraded Paytm to 'buy' from 'neutral', and reduced its target price for the stock to Rs 1,460 from Rs 1,600. The brokerage said Paytm is believed to remain well-positioned to capture the share of digital payments in India.
Here's what drove Goldman Sachs's upgrade on Paytm:
--Better-than-expected take rate, continued market share gains in payments vertical
--Continued strong traction in lending with new disclosures suggesting healthy performance of loan portfolio
--Cloud business tracking ahead of expectations led by advertising
--Significantly improved risk-reward since Dec 2021 initiation; stock now close to bear-case implied value
HDFC Bank twins, ICICI Bank, Infosys top drags on headline indices
On the other hand, gains in stocks such as SBI, Tata Steel, Reliance Industries and Power Grid supported the indices.
Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
Paytm shares recover initial losses, up 3%
Paytm parent One97 Communications' shares rose as much as 3.3 percent to Rs 984.9 apiece on BSE.
On Saturday, Paytm reported a net loss of Rs 778.5 crore for the October-December period, as against a net loss of Rs 535.5 crore for the corresponding period a year ago. Its quarterly revenue increased 89 percent on year to Rs 1,456.1 crore. (Read more on Paytm shares)
Better to look at traditional, safer companies vs new age IPOs: Samir Arora
Samir Arora of Helios Capital told CNBC-TV18 believes it is better to look at traditional, safer companies than new-age IPOs. The LIC IPO overhang is expected to impact the market, he said.
He remains bullish on SBI, and is positive on the real estate space. The market may see some valuation multiple derating in midcap IT companies, and some new companies still have massive valuation gaps, he said.
Helios Capital has 8-9 percent exposure to pharma, he said. (Read more)
2022 to be tough for making money: Samir Arora
Samir Arora of Helios Capital said in an interview to CNBC-TV18 that he thinks it is going to be a tough year for making money. It is not going to be like the 2004-2007 period, said Aora, who doesn't see returns of more than 15 percent in 2022. However, he expects India to outperform in the near term.
ICICI Bank, SBI and HDFC Bank are Helios Capital's top three holdings, he said.
Nifty50 slips below 50-day moving average
Bank of Baroda shares hit 52-week high
Bank of Baroda shares rose as much as 8.4 percent to a 52-week high of Rs 115.6 apiece on BSE.
On Saturday, the state-run lender reported a net profit of Rs 2,197 crore for the October-December period, as against a net profit of Rs 1,061.1 crore for the corresponding period a year ago. Bank of Baroda's quarterly net interest income increased 14.4 percent on year to Rs 8,552.1 crore.
Geojit reiterates 'buy' on Tech Mahindra, target price at Rs 1,724
Geojit Financial Services expects Tech Mahindra to perform well in the coming quarters on the back of improvement in EBIT margins, restructuring within segments and its continued pace of deal wins. The brokerage's target price of Rs 1,724 for Tech Mahindra shares is based on 19 times its FY24E adjusted earnings per share (EPS).
One of best quarters for SBI, re-rating has begun: Prakash Diwan
Market expert Prakash Diwan is positive on State Bank of India after the lender reported its financial results for Q3. It was probably one of the best performances for SBI, and a rerating has begun for the stock that could probably have more legs to go, he said.
"The balance sheet strength that these numbers reflect is actually poised to take it forward in a way that the P&L will start smartening up very, very distinctly. A 14 percent RoE after absorbing all these NPAs having provided for all of this is something which could create a lot of your buoyancy on the P&L front... Of course, today is a difficult day in other respects because of the kind of inflation-related pressure, RBI policy announcements coming this week, so it could probably stay for some time in this zone and consolidate," he said.
"I think it is definitely likely to continue to re-rate upwards to new highs as we go forward in anticipation of the improvement to continue on the P&L or to start moving from the balance sheet to the P&L," he added.
SBI shares rise nearly 1% to Rs 534
SBI shares rose by as much as Rs 3.8 to Rs 534 apiece on BSE in early deals, coming within 2.5 percent of a 52-week high touched last week. (Should you buy, sell or hold SBI shares now?)
Hindalco, ONGC, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints, Divi's top blue-chip gainers
UltraTech, Tata Steel and JSW Steel were also among the gainers. On the other hand, Hero MotoCorp, SBI, M&M, NTPC, Eicher, Bajaj Auto and HDFC Life were the worst hit among the 33 laggards in the Nifty50 pack.
Here's how the 30-scrip basket fared:
Sensex drops over 300 points, Nifty near 17,450
Both headline indices fell as much as 0.6 percent after a weak start. The Sensex fell as much as 327 points to 58,317.9 and the Nifty50 slid to as low as 17,462.6, down 97.7 points from its previous close.
Immediate support for Nifty50 expected at 17,450: Hem Securities' Mohit Nigam
Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities, sees immediate support for the Nifty50 at 17,450 and resistance at 17,700. For the Bank Nifty, he sees immediate support at 38,500 and resistance at 39,300.
Pre-Open Market | Sensex down 95 points, Nifty near 17,450
In the pre-opening session, the 30-scrip index was down 95.2 points or 0.2 percent at 58,549.7 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark at 17,456.3, down 60 points or 0.3 percent from its previous close.
Stocks To Watch | SBI, Tata Steel, Paytm in the spotlight
--SBI reported its best asset quality in the past six years. Its PAT increased 62.6 percent in Q3.
--Tata Steel's net debut reduction came in at Rs 5,000 crore in Q3, and margin improved to 26.1 percent from 22.8 percent in the corresponding period a year ago.(Check out the complete list of stocks to track today)
Stock Tips | Sun Pharma, Dabur, PNB among Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar's top picks
--Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying Sun Pharma shares with a stop loss below Rs 880.
--Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com suggests going long on Hindalco for a target of Rs 545 with a stop loss at Rs 517. (Check out their other stock picks today)
Commodities | Crude oil prices hits 7-year high
Crude oil prices hit a seven-year high, with the rates up 20 percent so far this year alone. Brent reached above $93 per barrel. (Read more on commodities)
Saudi Aramco raises March crude prices to Asia
Saudi Aramco has raised prices for all crude grades it sells to Asia in March from February, in line with market expectations.
The world's top oil exporter increased its March price for its Arab Light crude grade for Asian customers by 60 cents a barrel versus February to a premium of $2.80 a barrel to the Oman/Dubai average, Aramco said on Saturday. (Read more)