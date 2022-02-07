Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 drop over 1% dragged by financial, IT shares; VIX surges 5%

One of best quarters for SBI, re-rating has begun: Prakash Diwan

Market expert Prakash Diwan is positive on State Bank of India after the lender reported its financial results for Q3. It was probably one of the best performances for SBI, and a rerating has begun for the stock that could probably have more legs to go, he said.

"The balance sheet strength that these numbers reflect is actually poised to take it forward in a way that the P&L will start smartening up very, very distinctly. A 14 percent RoE after absorbing all these NPAs having provided for all of this is something which could create a lot of your buoyancy on the P&L front... Of course, today is a difficult day in other respects because of the kind of inflation-related pressure, RBI policy announcements coming this week, so it could probably stay for some time in this zone and consolidate," he said.

"I think it is definitely likely to continue to re-rate upwards to new highs as we go forward in anticipation of the improvement to continue on the P&L or to start moving from the balance sheet to the P&L," he added.