Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open higher today; SGX Nifty futures gain 50 pts

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start Friday's session on a positive note. At 7:47 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were up 45.5 points or 0.3 percent at 17,564, suggesting a strong start ahead on Dalal Street. Investors awaited more of quarterly results from India Inc for cues. ITC shares will be focus on Friday, a day after the cigarettes-to-hotels conglomerate reported its earnings for the December quarter.
Asian markets rise despite fall in Wall Street indices
Equities in other Asian markets rose on Friday despite a slump on Wall Street overnight after a dire forecast by Facebook. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.9 percent at the last count.
Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.4 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng 2.3 percent and South Korea's KOSPI 0.9 percent. Singapore's Straits Times was up 0.2 percent. The China market remained shut for the Lunar New Year holidays.
Sensex fell 770 points, Nifty gave up 17,600 on Thursday
Indian equity benchmarks halted a three-day winning run on Thursday amid weakness in financial and IT stocks. However, strength in auto stocks, and select heavyweights such as ITC and Titan lent some support. The 30-scrip index ended 770.3 points or 1.3 percent lower at 58,788 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark settled at 17,560.2, down 219.8 points or 1.2 percent from its previous close.
