Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open higher today; SGX Nifty futures gain 50 pts

Asian markets rise despite fall in Wall Street indices

Equities in other Asian markets rose on Friday despite a slump on Wall Street overnight after a dire forecast by Facebook. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.9 percent at the last count.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.4 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng 2.3 percent and South Korea's KOSPI 0.9 percent. Singapore's Straits Times was up 0.2 percent. The China market remained shut for the Lunar New Year holidays.