Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises 350 pts, Nifty50 above 17,350; Maruti up 3%, Adani Wilmar surges

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 started Wednesday's session on a positive note amid gains across global markets. Gains across most sectors pushed the headline indices higher, with financial, auto and IT stocks being the top movers. Broader markets strengthened, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices up nearly one percent each. Investors awaited the outcome of the RBI's policy review due this week and more of corporate earnings for cues.
BFSI Stocks Rise | HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv, M&M Financial, IndusInd, SBI Cards at day's highs
|Nifty Bank stock
|Change (%)
|INDUSINDBK
|3.4
|FEDERALBNK
|3.3
|HDFCBANK
|1.9
|AUBANK
|1.4
|AXISBANK
|1.0
|ICICIBANK
|0.9
|KOTAKBANK
|0.8
|BANDHANBNK
|0.7
|IDFCFIRSTB
|0.4
|SBIN
|0.2
|RBLBANK
|-0.1
|PNB
|-0.6
We are in longer-term bull market: Rohit Srivastava
Rohit Srivastava, Founder and Strategist of Indiacharts.com, is of the view the market is in a longer-term bull phase. A move beyond 17,580 in the Nifty50 will be the trend-line of the last two highs, made in January, which will send the index on its way beyond 18,000 to maybe retest all-time highs, he says.
"Such a move is still pending, and should happen once we break out of this range above 17,580. Within that, I would sense that the Nifty Bank, which was actually an underperformer during 2021, should do pretty well. I expect banking stocks to outperform, and the Nifty Bank probably testing 41,300 in the next move up," he adds.
Latent View Analytics surges over 11%; here's what's boosting the stock
Latent View Analytics shares up as much as 11.4 percent at Rs 570.1. The stock is up 4.7 percent in the past one year.
After market hours on Tuesday, the company reported its financial results for Q3:
|Latent View Analytics
|Q3 FY22
|Q3 FY21
|Net profit/net loss
|Profit Rs 49.9 crore
|Loss Rs 22.4 crore
|Revenue
|Rs 107.7 crore
|Rs 78.2 crore
|EBITDA
|Rs 32.2 crore
|Rs 27 crore
|EBITDA margin
|29.9%
|34.5%
High input cost in Q3, debt to be below Rs 5,000 crore by March-end: JSPL MD
VR Sharma, Managing Director at JSPL, told CNBC-TV18 the company's input costs were high and prices down in Q3. JSPL sees EBITDA per tonne at more than Rs 20,000 in the March quarter, he says.
JSPL's debt will be less than Rs 5,000 crore by the end of March 31, 2022, and the company will be debt free by the first quarter of FY23, he adds.
Sharma sees a price hike of Rs 5,000-6,000/tonne in long products across the country.
Q3 Results | Street expects SAIL profit at Rs 2,246 crore
Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll expect SAIL's Q3 profit at Rs 2,246 crore and revenue at Rs 26,588 crore.
They expect its margin to decline to 15.8 percent in Q3, from 25.6 percent in the corresponding period a year ago.
Amazon Vs Future Case | Supreme Court issues notice to Future Group to reply on Amazon plea
The top court will hear the matter on February 23.
Adani Wilmar shares surge, premium over issue price reaches 38%
Adani Wilmar continues to rise after finishing the listing day at a premium of 17 percent over the issue price. The stock surges as much as 19.7 percent on Wednesday to Rs 317.5 -- a premium of 38 percent over the issue price of Rs 230. (Read more on Adani Wilmar shares)
DB Realty to raise funds through issuance of convertible warrants to non-promoters
DB Realty shares up five percent at Rs 116.7.
Buy MCX gold April futures, target price Rs 48,700: Amit Sajeja
Amit Sajeja, VP-Technical Commodities and Currencies Analyst, Commodities, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, recommends buying MCX gold April futures at Rs 48,150 for a target of Rs 48,700 with a stop loss below Rs 47,900. "MCX gold has recovered swiftly from the recent low near support at Rs 47,500 and appears to be headed higher. On the four-hourly chart, it is forming higher highs and higher lows, and is supported by momentum indicator RSI holding above the 50 mark. The short-term bias looks positive above immediate support at Rs 47,900 and the rally is likely to extend higher towards Rs 48,700. Buying on dips is recommended near Rs 48,150," he says.
L&T wins Rs 1,000-2,500 crore order from Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority
L&T shares rise as much as 1.3 percent to Rs 1,899.4. The company's construction unit, L&T Construction, won a significant contracts from the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority. L&T classifies orders to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore-Rs 2,500 crore as significant.
The order involves the construction of Hi-Tech IT Parks at eight locations (two packages at four locations each) across Bangladesh. The project is being funded by the Indian EXIM Bank, according to a regulatory filing.
Q3 Results | JK Paper net profit more than doubles to Rs 150.2 crore, revenue up 37%
JK Paper shares up 3.3 percent at Rs 242.8, having risen as much as 5.5 percent earlier in the day.
|JK Paper
|Q3 FY22
|Q3 FY21
|Net profit
|Rs 150.2 crore
|Rs 65.9 crore
|Revenue
|Rs 1,023.6 crore
|Rs 745 crore
|EBITDA
|Rs 251.3 crore
|Rs 155.2 crore
|EBITDA margin
|24.5%
|20.8%
Spandana Sphoorty, Rain, MMTC, CreditAccess top BSE 500 gainers
Around 340 stocks in the BSE 500 universe in the green.
Godrej Consumer Products falls 3% after Q3 results
Godrej Consumer Products shares down as much as 3.2 percent at Rs 850.6 despite an increase in Q3 profit and revenue. On Tuesday, the FMCG major reported a 4.9 percent year-on-year rise in its Q3 net profit to Rs 527.6 crore, and 8.1 percent in revenue to Rs 3,302.6 crore. (Read more on Godrej Consumer Products shares, results)
Adani Wilmar shares surge 19%
Adani Wilmar shares up by Rs 50.3 at Rs 315.5, extending listing day gains. The stock of Adani Wilmar - a 50:50 joint venture between the Adani Group and Singapore's Wilmar Group - ended the listing day at a premium of 16.2 percent over the issue price. (Read more on Adani Wilmar IPO listing)
Prefer Tata Steel, Hindalco, Jindal Stainless from metal space: Gurmeet Chadha
Gurmeet Chadha, Co-Founder and CEO of Complete Circle Consultants, believes Tata Steel, Hindalco and Jindal Stainless are better placed provided one enters at a good price. One cannot take a very structural long-term view on Vedanta, and one has to be tactical when it comes to the metal play, he says.
"I know people say that you should buy a high P/E and sell a low P/E but that view is when you think the cycle is over. My view is the cycle could be more durable and long term... The cycles are much longer and your price points have to be better. I would prefer even nonferrous plays. I think the supply challenges in commodities will persist for some time and don't think they are going away in a hurry," he adds.
Buy Tata Steel, SRF, Canara Bank: Chandan Taparia
Here are three trading calls from Chandan Taparia, Derivatives and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services:
--Buy Tata Steel for a target of Rs 1,270 with a stop loss at Rs 1,200
--Buy SRF for a target Rs 2,650 with a stop loss at Rs 2,480
--Buy Canara Bank for a target of Rs 275-plus with a stop loss at Rs 225
Buy Birlasoft, Hindustan Unilever: Prakash Gaba
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com shares two trading calls:
--Buy Birlasoft for a target price of Rs 470 with a stop loss at Rs 445-450
--Buy HUL for a target of Rs 2,300
Vedant Fashions IPO share allotment likely on February 11
Vedant Fashions' IPO to raise up to Rs 3,149 crore concluded on Tuesday, with an overall subscription of 2.6 times the shares on offer.
--QIBs: 7.5 times
--NIIs: 1.1 times
--Retail: 39 percent
The allotment of shares is likely on February 11. (Read more on Vedant Fashions IPO)
Fed raising rates by 50 bps will be a proactive move: Port Shelter Investment CEO
Richard Harris, CEO of Port Shelter Investment Management, believes a 50 basis-point hike in the key interest rate by the Fed will be a very proactive move as far as inflation is concerned.
However, he doesn’t think the US central bank has got the courage to go ahead and do that. “I suspect it will be 25 bps now,” he says. (Read more)
HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Reliance Industries top Sensex movers
Gains in stocks such as L&T, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Maruti Suzuki also boost the 30-scrip index.
Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
Q3 Results | Berger Paints, PowerGrid, Aurobindo Pharma, SAIL, VIP, Nykaa, Paras Defence to post quarterly numbers today
Bond Deals | Godrej Agrovet, Godrej Industries, Jindal Stainless in focus
--Jindal Stainless's board approves raising of up to Rs 3,500 crore through bonds
--Godrej Industries will raise funds through a three-month commercial paper at a 4.29 percent coupon
--Birla Group Holdings will raise funds through a three-month commercial paper at a 4.88 percent coupon (Check out all key bond deals)
Bharti Airtel Q3 numbers steady, ARPU to rise further: Gurmeet Chadha
Gurmeet Chadha, Co-Founder and CEO of Complete Circle Consultants, believes Bharti Airtel's Q3 results were steady and its average revenue per user at an industry leading Rs 163 is only bound to increase going forward. "Bharti Airtel continues to do well, and to add the highest 4G additions, and its every segment has started to do well. This business needs a lot of capex... Valuation wise, it is a far more reasonable stock considering the current levels. I would be a little keen to watch on how the digital portfolio shapes up, with Google coming in what are the plans there are – that is where probably the rating or unlocking of value can happen on the digital asset side... Both Jio and Airtel continue to gain strength," he said.
Should you buy, sell or hold Bharti Airtel shares now?
Bharti Airtel shares decline as much as 0.9 percent to Rs 702.2. On Tuesday, the telecom major reported a net profit of Rs 829.6 crore (down 26.8 percent YoY) for the December quarter and revenue of Rs 29,866.6 crore (up 5.4 percent). (How brokerages are reading Bharti Airtel's Q3 results)
Tech Mahindra, Indian Oil, HCL Tech, Bajaj Auto, Maruti among top blue-chip gainers
--Divi's, Hindalco, Cipla, Adani Ports and Wipro also among top gainers
--Only one laggard in the Nifty50 pack: NTPC
Sensex rises nearly 500 points, Nifty crosses 17,400
The 30-scrip index gains as much as 485.4 points or 0.8 percent to touch 58,294 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark climbs to as high as 17,414.4, up 147.7 points or 0.9 percent from its previous close.
Pre-Open Market | Sensex up 350 points, Nifty above 17,350
In the pre-opening session, both headline indices up 0.6 percent; Sensex up 354.4 points at 58,163, Nifty50 up 103.4 points at 17,370.1.
Brokerage Views | Bharti Airtel, Vedanta, Gujarat Gas in the spotlight
--Goldman Sachs keeps 'buy' on Bharti Airtel, target price Rs 885
--CLSA maintains 'outperform' on Vedanta, target price Rs 350
--Jefferies retains 'buy' on Gujarat Gas, cuts target price to Rs 830 from Rs 860 (Check out the complete list of brokerage calls today)
Global Cues | Tuesday's price action on Wall Street centered around CPI print due on Thursday
Here's more from CNBC-TV18's Prashant Nair: