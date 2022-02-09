Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises 350 pts, Nifty50 above 17,350; Maruti up 3%, Adani Wilmar surges

We are in longer-term bull market: Rohit Srivastava

Rohit Srivastava, Founder and Strategist of Indiacharts.com, is of the view the market is in a longer-term bull phase. A move beyond 17,580 in the Nifty50 will be the trend-line of the last two highs, made in January, which will send the index on its way beyond 18,000 to maybe retest all-time highs, he says.

"Such a move is still pending, and should happen once we break out of this range above 17,580. Within that, I would sense that the Nifty Bank, which was actually an underperformer during 2021, should do pretty well. I expect banking stocks to outperform, and the Nifty Bank probably testing 41,300 in the next move up," he adds.