Dollar hits 1-month high to yen; US yields rise

The dollar hits a one-month high against the yen, boosted by a climb in Treasury yields to multi-year peaks overnight. Traders await US inflation data due this week for clues on the pace of Federal Reserve policy tightening. The euro continues to retreat from near a three-month peal to Japan's currency.

A more hawkish tone from both the ECB and the Fed last week caught markets off guard, sending yields soaring. (Read more on the dollar)