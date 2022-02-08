Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 edge higher amid volatile trade; TVS Motor up 3%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start Tuesday's session on a positive note, despite a mixed trend in other Asian markets. At 7:43 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were up 23.5 points or 0.1 percent at 17,237.5, suggesting a mildly positive opening ahead on Dalal Street. Investors awaited quarterly earnings from companies including Bharti Airtel, IRCTC and Latent View due later in the day.
Adani Wilmar shares make a decent debut
Adani Wilmar shares climb to premium territory soon after a weak start. The stock of Adani Wilmar -- 50:50 joint venture between the Adani Group and Singapore's Wilmar Group -- listed on BSE at Rs 221 apiece, a discount of 3.9 percent to the issue price. On NSE, Adani Wilmar shares began their journey at Rs 227 apiece, a discount of 1.3 percent.
Wockhardt gets regulator DCGI's nod to export up to 100 million doses of Sputnik vaccine
Wockhardt shares up as much as 5.2 percent at Rs 408.1 apiece in early deals.
Prefer largecap banks over midcap, smallcap: HDFC Securities' Krishnan ASV
Krishnan ASV of HDFC Securities tells CNBC-TV18 he prefers largecap banks over their midcap and smallcap counterparts. He remains cautious on RBL Bank and Indusind Bank as he feels their portfolios have not stabilised entirely. From the midcap banking basket, he likes Federal Bank and City Union Bank. Despite fintech tie-ups, a lot of business will go to largecap banks, he adds.
CreditAccess Grameen remains his top pick among MFI lenders, and Cholamandalam Investment among NBFCs.
Marurti Suzuki, Titan, Bajaj twins among top blue-chip gainers
Dr Reddy's, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, Wipro and Kotak Mahindra Bank also among the gainers.
PowerGrid, NTPC, TCS, SBI and Nestle among the top laggards.
Sensex rises over 300 points, Nifty touches 17,300
Both headline indices rise as much as half a percent in early deals after a positive start. The Sensex adds as much as 304.6 points to 57,925.8 and the Nifty climbs to as high as 17,306.5, up 92.9 points from its previous close.
Stock Tips | ONGC, Dalmia Bharat among Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar's top picks
--Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying ONGC shares with a stop loss at Rs 169.
--Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com suggests going long on Dalmia Bharat shares for a target of Rs 2,030 with a stop loss at Rs 1,950. (Check out their other stock recommendations)
Pre-Open Market | Sensex up over 150 points, Nifty at 17,280
In the pre-opening session, the 30-scrip index up 178.5 points or 0.3 percent at 57,799.7 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark at 17,279.9, up 66.3 points or 0.4 percent from its previous close.
Brokerage Views | Tata Steel, CreditAccess Grameen in the spotlight
--According to CLSA, TVS is well-positioned to gain in domestic and export markets. The brokerage upgrades its rating on TVS to 'outperform' from 'underperform', and raised its target price to Rs 711 from Rs 656.
--Nomura says CreditAccess Grameen is best-placed to play the recovery in the microfinance space, maintaining a 'buy' call on the stock. (Check out the complete list of brokerage calls)
Stocks To Watch | TVS, Bharti Airtel, IRCTC in focus today
--Bharti Airtel, Godrej Consumer Products, IRCTC, MGL, IGL, Latent View and Stove Kraft to report their financial results today.
--TVS Motor Company reported a strong set of earnings on Monday. (Check out the complete list of stocks to track today)
Immediate support for Nifty at 17,045: Hem Securities' Mohit Nigam
Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities, sees immediate support for the Nifty50 at 17,045 and resistance at 17,350. For the Nifty Bank, he expects immediate support at 37,500 and resistance at 38,400.
He expects Adani Wilmar shares to debut at a premium of around 15 percent premium over the issue price.
Crude oil eases from 7-year high
Crude prices ease from seven-year highs; concerns over tight supply offset by signs of progress in nuclear talks between the US and Iran. Brent settles down 0.6 percent at $92.7/barrel on Monday, after hitting $94 per barrel, its highest level since October 2014. (Key things to know ahead of the opening bell)
Global Cues | US 10-year Treasury yield hovers around 1.92%
TVS Motor Company shares to be in focus today
TVS Motor Company Q3 results exceed Street estimates. Here are some highlights:
--Margin up 40 bps YoY at 9.9 percent, near 10 percent for a second straight quarter
--Second straight quarter of strong performance
--Revenue up 5.8 percent at Rs 5,706 crore vs CNBC-TV18 poll estimate of Rs 5,456 crore
--PAT up 8.5 percent at Rs 288.3 crore vs estimate of Rs 272 crore
--EBITDA up 11.2 percent at Rs 568.2 crore vs estimate of Rs 507 crore
--Operating margin at 9.9 percent vs estimate of 9.3 percent
--Company says highest ever revenue, EBITDA, profit in a quarter
--Company says margins rose despite higher commodity costs, semiconductor shortage
Q3 Results | Bharti Airtel, Godrej Consumer, IRCTC to report quarterly numbers today
October-December financial results from a number of companies due today, including Bharti Airtel, Godrej Consumer Products, IRCTC, MGL, IGL, BSE and Stove Kraft.
Trade setup | Nifty50 poised for a pullback?
Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com, believes the dip in the market offers a good opportunity for investors from a medium-term perspective.
"We expect this to be the last leg of this corrective phase. Traders should start to look for stock-specific buying opportunities from a delivery perspective," he said. (Check out key market cues before the opening bell)
S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite fell on Monday
Wall Street's three main indices largely fall On Monday; S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite down 0.4 percent and 0.6 percent respectively. Dow Jones flat.
On Tuesday morning, S&P 500 futures flat.
Asian shares mixed following weakness on Wall Street
Equities in other Asian markets mixed in early trade; MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.2 percent at the last count.
Japan's Nikkei 225 up 0.4 percent, and South Korea's KOSPI 0.8 percent, but China's Shanghai Composite down 0.1 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng down 0.9 percent; Singapore's Straits Times up 0.8 percent.
Sensex, Nifty50 fell for 3rd straight session on Monday
Indian equity benchmarks began the week on a sharply negative note amid a broad-based sell-off on Monday, extending losses to a third straight session. The Sensex dropped 1,023.6 points or 1.8 percent to end at 57,621.2 and the Nifty50 settled at 17,213.6, down 302.7 points or 1.7 percent from its previous close.
