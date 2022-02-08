Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 edge higher amid volatile trade; TVS Motor up 3%

Prefer largecap banks over midcap, smallcap: HDFC Securities' Krishnan ASV

Krishnan ASV of HDFC Securities tells CNBC-TV18 he prefers largecap banks over their midcap and smallcap counterparts. He remains cautious on RBL Bank and Indusind Bank as he feels their portfolios have not stabilised entirely. From the midcap banking basket, he likes Federal Bank and City Union Bank. Despite fintech tie-ups, a lot of business will go to largecap banks, he adds.

CreditAccess Grameen remains his top pick among MFI lenders, and Cholamandalam Investment among NBFCs.