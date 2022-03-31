Stocks To Watch | Axis Bank, Max Health, Godrej Properties, telecom scrips in focus

--Telecom regulator TRAI releases monthly subscriber base data

--Axis Bank to acquire Citi's India consumer business

--Sources say KKR to sell up to 10% in Max Health at Rs 340-361

--Godrej Properties to develop a 9-acre project in Pune (Check out the complete list of stocks to track)

