Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start Thursday's session on a mildly positive note shrugging off weakness across most global markets. At 7:40 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were up 30.5 points or 0.2 percent at 17,597, having risen as much as 41.5 points earlier in the day. Investors globally tracked news updates about the Russia-Ukraine war, with Russia's invasion of Ukraine now being in its fifth week.
Pre-Open Market | Sensex up nearly 100 pts, Nifty above 17,500
Brokerage Views | Axis Bank, Hindalco, Ashok Leyland in the spotlight
--Jefferies on Axis Bank | Buy | Target: Rs 1,040
--Jefferies on Hindalco | Buy | Target: Rs 700
--CLSA on Ashok Leyland | Buy | Target cut to Rs 138 (Check out the complete list of brokerage calls)
China PMI below 50 for 1st time since August
CNBC-TV18's Prashant Nair has the details:
Stocks To Watch | Axis Bank, Max Health, Godrej Properties, telecom scrips in focus
--Telecom regulator TRAI releases monthly subscriber base data
--Axis Bank to acquire Citi's India consumer business
--Sources say KKR to sell up to 10% in Max Health at Rs 340-361
--Godrej Properties to develop a 9-acre project in Pune (Check out the complete list of stocks to track)
Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
Global Cues | Crude oil rate hovers around $111 a barrel as demand-supply concerns persist
Dow, S&P snap 4-day winning run
Wall Street indices stocks fell on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 halting a four-session winning streak, on waning signs of progress for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia against a backdrop of a hawkish Fed curbing economic growth.
--Dow Jones: down 0.2 percent
--S&P 500: down 0.6 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: down 1.2 percent (Read more on Wall Street)
Catch latest from CNBCTV18.com's coverage of Russia-Ukraine war
Asian shares dip tracking overnight losses on Wall Street
Equities in most other Asian markets begin Thursday in the red as investors review economic and geopolitical risks. Oil prices jump on the prospect of more Russian sanctions.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.5 percent in early hours.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.1 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.3 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down1.1 percent
--South Korea's KOSPI: up 0.6 percent
--Singapore's Straits Times: flat
--S&P 500 futures: up 0.3 percent
Sensex jumped 740 pts to 7-week high; Nifty50 2 points shy of 17,500
Indian shares continued to rise for the third session in a row on Wednesday, with the Nifty50 coming within two points of the 17,500 mark, helped by financial, auto and IT shares. Globally, investors remained optimistic about peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.
The Sensex rose 740.3 points or 1.3 percent to end at 58,684 -- its highest close since February 10 - and the broader Nifty50 benchmark settled at 17,472.3 - its highest since February 15, up 147 points or 0.9 percent from its previous close. (Read more on the March 30 session)
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog
Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.
Have a great day ahead. Good luck!