Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open with minor cuts today; SGX Nifty futures slip 50 pts

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start Monday's session mildly lower despite cautious gains across most other Asian markets. At 7:16 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- were down 38 points or 0.2 percent at 17,705, having slipped as much as 57 points earlier in the day. Globally, news updates about the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and its impact on financial markets remained on investors' radar.
--HDFC Bank Q4 business update shows best sequential loan growth in 20 quarters
--Indian Oil, L&T, reNew to form JV for development of green hydrogen business
--Petrol, diesel rates raised by more than Rs 8 a litre in 12 days (Check out the complete list of stocks to track today)
Karnataka Bank, CSB Bank, Dhanlaxmi Bank in focus
The three lenders release business updates for the March quarter.
Karnataka Bank
--Loan growth momentum same as Q3
--Deposits at Rs 80,385.2 crore, up 6.3 percent YoY; advances up 9.5 percent at at Rs 57,726 crore
--Strong CASA momentum; CASA up 11.25 percent at at Rs 26,504.1 crore; CASA ratio at 32.97 percent vs 31.5 percent YoY, 31.3 percent QoQ
CSB Bank
--Sharp uptick in loan growth
--Deposits up 5.5 percent at Rs 20,188.3 crore, advances up 9.1 percent at Rs 15,998 crore
--Gold loans at Rs 6,561.8 crore, up 12.8 percent
--Ex-gold loans, loan book at Rs 9436.2 crore, up 6.67 percent
--CASA up 10.3 percent at Rs 6,795.2 crore, CASA ratio at 33.66 percent vs 32.19 percent YoY, 34.57 percent QoQ
Business Update | HDFC Bank deposits up 16.8% in Q4 at Rs 15.59 lakh crore; CASA ratio hits all-time high
Trade Setup | Can Nifty50 reach 18,000 soon?
"Since the banking space has taken the charge again, the rally should be considered healthy and due to this, we will not be surprised to see 17,800 or even the psychological mark of 18,000 this week. On the flipside, 17,500 followed by 17,350 should now provide a decent support, an decline below which should be used as a buying opportunity given the momentum," Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel One, tells CNBCTV18.com.
"Along with frontline movers, traders should focus more on cash segment stocks, which are all geared up to make a real move in the coming days," he says. (From key market cues to important levels to technical chart signals)
Wall Street indices rose modestly on Friday; US jobs report keeps Fed hikes on track
The three main US equity benchmarks rose modestly on Friday as a monthly jobs report indicated a strong labour market. The jobs reading is likely to keep the Federal Reserve on track to maintain its hawkish policy stance.
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: up 0.4 percent
--S&P 500: up 0.3 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: up 0.3 percent
Asia shares rise cautiously
Asian share markets get off to a cautious start on Monday amid talk of yet more sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Bond markets continue to sound the risk of a hard landing for the US economy as short-term yields surge. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.4 percent in early hours.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: flat
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.9 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 1 percent
--South Korea's KOSPI: up 0.2 percent
--Singapore's Straits Times: up 0.1 percent
--S&P 500 futures: down 0.1 percent
Sensex, Nifty50 scaled 2-month closing highs on Friday
Indian equity benchmarks rose to two-month closing highs on Friday, after a day's breather, boosted by strength across most sectors. Financial and oil & gas were the biggest contributors to the gains in headline indices.
Both headline indices rose 1.2 percent for the day. The Sensex added 708.2 points to end at 59,276.7 and the Nifty50 settled at 17,670.5, up 205.7 points from its previous close. (Read more on the April 1 session)
