Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open with minor cuts today; SGX Nifty futures slip 50 pts

Trade Setup | Can Nifty50 reach 18,000 soon?

"Since the banking space has taken the charge again, the rally should be considered healthy and due to this, we will not be surprised to see 17,800 or even the psychological mark of 18,000 this week. On the flipside, 17,500 followed by 17,350 should now provide a decent support, an decline below which should be used as a buying opportunity given the momentum," Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel One, tells CNBCTV18.com.

"Along with frontline movers, traders should focus more on cash segment stocks, which are all geared up to make a real move in the coming days," he says. (From key market cues to important levels to technical chart signals)