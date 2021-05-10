  • SENSEX
Stock Market Highlights: Sensex rises 296 points, Nifty ends above 14,900 led by metals, pharma stocks

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: May 10, 2021 03:42:18 IST

Stock Market Highlights: Indian equity indices, Sensex and Nifty ended higher on Monday led by strong gains in metals and pharma stocks amid positive global cues. Midcap and smallcap indices ended over 1 percent higher each. All the sectoral indices ended in the green with auto, energy, infra, pharma, metal, and PSU Bank indices rose 1-3 percent.
