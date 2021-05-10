Stock Market Highlights: Sensex rises 296 points, Nifty ends above 14,900 led by metals, pharma stocks

COVID-19 fallout: Lockdown impact on Hero Moto, Maruti, Tata Metaliks and TTK Prestige

Auto majors Hero Motocorp and Maruti Suzuki India have announced that they are extending their shutdown by one more week. In the month of April, Hero Motocorp had taken a four days shutdown in a staggered manner but from May 1, operations have been shut for Hero Motocorp and now even for Maruti. So, the first half of the month has been wiped off for both these two auto majors. Tata Metaliks said that in compliance with the West Bengal lockdown orders, operations will be restricted to 50 percent of their total strength. For TTK Prestige, it will be the impact of the Tamil Nadu lockdown where their factories at Hosur as well as Coimbatore will be shut for two weeks starting from May 10. Watch here.