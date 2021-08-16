Stock Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a subdued start for Indian indices

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian equity market is likely to open on a subdued note Monday following a muted trend in the Asian peers. The trend on SGX Nifty also indicated a flat to negative start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 33.00 points or 0.20 percent lower at the 16,495.00 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 am.
Asia stocks stumble as China data disappoints
Asian share markets slipped on Monday after a raft of Chinese data showed a surprisingly sharp slowdown in the engine of global growth, just as much of the world races to stem the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 with vaccinations.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.2 percent, nudging back toward the lows for the year touched last month. Chinese blue chips were hanging onto gains of 0.3 percent, perhaps in anticipation of a more aggressive policy easing from Beijing. Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.8 percent, though economic growth topped forecasts for the June quarter.
Ajit Mishra, VP Research. Religare Broking
Markets are taking comfort from the upbeat global markets and supportive domestic cues amid the fear of a third COVID wave. However, we’re now seeing restricted participation and expect the same trend to continue, at least in the near future. We thus advise continuing with the “buy on dips” approach but focus largely on index majors and select midcaps for long trades. Among the sectors, participants should focus on banking (mainly private), financials, energy, FMCG and metal for fresh positions while pharma, media and realty may continue to trade lackluster.
China’s factory output, retail sales slow, miss expectations
China's factory output and retail sales both rose more slowly than expected in July from a year ago, data showed on Monday, amid signs of increasing pressure on China’s economy as export growth cooled and new COVID-19 outbreaks disrupted business. Industrial production in the world’s second-largest economy increased 6.4 percent year-on-year in July, against expectations for 7.8 percent growth and after rising 8.3 percent in June.
FPIs invest Rs 2,085 crore in Indian equities in first half of August
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought Indian equities worth Rs 2,085 crore in the first half of August owing to an improvement in economic activity. As per depositories data, overseas investors pumped in a net Rs 2,085 crore between August 2-13. During the same period, they pulled out a net Rs 2,044 crore from the debt segment.
Petrol, diesel prices unchanged for 30th straight day
The oil marketing companies (OMCs) continued the pause on petrol, diesel price hike for the 30th straight day on Monday. Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel was static at Rs 101.84 and Rs 89.87 per litre in Delhi, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the petrol price was unchanged at Rs 107.83 per litre on Monday. The cost of diesel was stable at Rs 97.45 a litre.
Crude oil falls as Delta surge clouds fuel demand outlook
Oil prices fell more than 1 percent on Monday, dropping for a third session, as government-imposed restrictions on mobility to counter the spread of the Delta variant raised worries about a recovery in fuel demand. Brent crude was down 80 cents, or 1.1 percent, at $69.79 a barrel, after edging lower last week. US oil fell by 81 cents, or 1.2 percent, to $67.63 a barrel, having risen slightly last week.
Japan’s economy rebounds in Q2, COVID clouds outlook
Japan's economy rebounded more than expected in the second quarter after slumping in the first three months of this year, data showed, a sign consumption and capital expenditure were recovering from the coronavirus pandemic's initial hit.
But many analysts expect growth to remain modest in the current quarter as the state of emergency curbs reimposed to combat a spike in infections weigh on household spending.
The world's third-largest economy grew an annualised 1.3 percent in April-June after a revised 3.7 percent slump in the first quarter, preliminary gross domestic product (GDP) data showed on Monday, beating a median market forecast for a 0.7 percent gain.
Dollar languishes near one-week low after consumer sentiment blow
The dollar held near a one-week low versus major peers on Monday, after slumping the most in almost seven weeks on Friday as diving US consumer confidence hurt bets for an early tightening of Federal Reserve policy. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six rivals, was little changed at 92.528, maintaining a 0.50 percent tumble from the end of last week.
Asia stocks off to cautious start, eye China data
Asian share markets made a cautious start to the week on Monday ahead of a raft of Chinese data that could confirm a slowdown in the giant economy, as much of the world races to stem the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 with vaccinations. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat in early trade, having hit its lows for the year last month. Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.2 percent, though economic growth pipped forecasts for the June quarter.
Wall Street | US stock markets hit new record highs on Friday, boosted by forecast-beating corporate earnings, but the dollar and Treasury yields fell after data showed US consumer confidence plummeted in early August. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 16.06 points, or 0.05%, to 35,515.91, the S&P 500 gained 7.26 points, or 0.16%, to 4,468.09 and the Nasdaq Composite added 6.64 points, or 0.04%, to 14,822.90.
Indian equity benchmark indices ended at record closing levels Friday led by strong buying in IT and metal stocks. The Sensex jumped 593.31 points, or 1.08 percent, to close at 55,437.29, while the Nifty ended 164.70 points, or 1.01 percent, higher at 16,529.10. Broader markets underperformed the benchmarks as the smallcap and midcap indices closed lower.
Among sectors, gains were seen in IT, FMCG, financial services and metal indices, while pharma, media and realty indices ended in the red.
Good morning, readers! Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters. If you are an investor, here is wishing you a great trading day. Good luck!