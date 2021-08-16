Stock Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a subdued start for Indian indices

Asia stocks stumble as China data disappoints

Asian share markets slipped on Monday after a raft of Chinese data showed a surprisingly sharp slowdown in the engine of global growth, just as much of the world races to stem the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 with vaccinations.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.2 percent, nudging back toward the lows for the year touched last month. Chinese blue chips were hanging onto gains of 0.3 percent, perhaps in anticipation of a more aggressive policy easing from Beijing. Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.8 percent, though economic growth topped forecasts for the June quarter.