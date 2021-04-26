Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex rallies over 600 points, Nifty above 14,500; banks, metals lead

Market Watch: Prakash Diwan, Market Expert

On ICICI Bank: Stock will definitely see a rebound and you will probably see weightages go up in a lot of long-only portfolios which is going to be far beneficial than what we have seen and watch out for Axis Bank as well because of that. It is going to be a rub off effect today positionally for people to look at the next best corporate bank.

On Reliance: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and BP are going to start production in the second new deepwater gas field in KG-D6 block is logically positive news. The stock will take this with both hands.