Stock Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for Indian indices

Dollar off 4-month high as cooling inflation eases pressure for Fed

The dollar held near a four-month peak against major peers on Thursday after retreating overnight as a cooling in consumer inflation tempered bets for an earlier tightening of US monetary policy.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six rivals, was little changed at 92.890, following a 0.19 percent decline from Wednesday, when it rose as high as 93.195, a level not seen since April 1.