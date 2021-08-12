Stock Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for Indian indices

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian market is likely to open higher Thursday following gains in global peers. The trends on SGX Nifty also indicate a mildly positive start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 33.00 points or 0.20 percent higher at the 16,327.00 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.
Maharashtra allows restaurants, shopping malls to operate till 10 pm from August 15
All restaurants and shopping malls in Maharashtra will be allowed to operate till 10 pm on all days of the week from August 15, State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on August 11. The restaurants can function at 50 percent capacity, while only people who have been vaccinated with both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed inside shopping malls, he added. Read here.
Explained: How a BSE circular bruised mid and small-caps
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) introduced a new surveillance measure--an add-on price band framework--to curb excessive price movement in securities on Monday. The measure is expected to cap the rise in the share price of stocks listed exclusively on BSE. The circular had specified weekly, monthly, and quarterly limits for stocks subject to pre-specified gains over the last six months, one year, two years, and three years. Following the release of the circular, trading in 521 mid and small-cap stocks was frozen after there were only sellers in these stocks. Read here.
Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking
We may see further consolidation in the index on Thursday however volatility will remain high due to the scheduled weekly expiry. The recent correction in the broader indices viz. midcap and smallcap have turned the participants cautious. We reiterate our view to prefer index majors and quality midcap for short-term bets until the broader market stabilises and suggest maintaining few short positions also. Investors, on the other hand, should not worry about the recent correction and use this phase to accumulate quality stocks on dips.
Petrol, diesel prices remain static for 26th straight day
Petrol and diesel prices remained the same at record-high levels for the 26th straight day on Thursday, according to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers. Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel was static at Rs 101.84 and Rs 89.87 per litre in Delhi, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the petrol price was unchanged at Rs 107.83 per litre on Thursday. The cost of diesel was stable at Rs 97.45 a litre.
Oil prices steady after US call for more oil raises supply concerns
Oil prices were steady on Thursday following two days of gains after a call from the United States, the world’s top oil consumer, for major producers to boost output reinforced supply concerns as economies ease their coronavirus restrictions. Brent crude futures edged higher by 5 cents to $71.49 a barrel while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained by 4 cents to $69.29.
Dollar off 4-month high as cooling inflation eases pressure for Fed
The dollar held near a four-month peak against major peers on Thursday after retreating overnight as a cooling in consumer inflation tempered bets for an earlier tightening of US monetary policy.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six rivals, was little changed at 92.890, following a 0.19 percent decline from Wednesday, when it rose as high as 93.195, a level not seen since April 1.
Asian shares fall as Delta fears eclipse Wall Street uptick
Asian shares failed to follow a strong close on Wall Street with fears about the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus weighing on sentiment even as tame US inflation eased fears the Federal Reserve would rush to reduce its economic support. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.25 percent in early trading, dragged by a 0.24 percent decline in Chinese bluchips. The Hong Kong benchmark fell 0.2 percent while Australian shares were largely flat and Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.35 percent.
SGX Nifty | The trends on SGX Nifty indicate a mildly positive start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 33.00 points or 0.20 percent higher at the 16,327.00 level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Wall Street | Global shares hit record highs Wednesday after data showed US consumer price increases slowed in July, easing concerns that the Federal Reserve will imminently signal a scaling back of bond purchases The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 220.23 points, or 0.62 percent, to 35,484.9, the S&P 500 gained 11.02 points, or 0.25 percent, to 4,447.77 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 22.95 points, or 0.16 percent, to 14,765.14.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Wednesday
The Indian equity benchmark indices closed marginally lower Wednesday in a volatile session. The S&P BSE Sensex closed 28 points lower at 54,525 and the Nifty index closed 2.15 points higher at 16,282. Broader markets recovered much of their intraday losses. Small caps were down 0.70 percent whereas midcaps were down 0.12 percent.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18’s Market Live Blog
Good morning, readers! Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters. If you are an investor, here is wishing you a great trading day. Good luck!