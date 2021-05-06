  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 6 minutes ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex trades higher, Nifty above 14,650; auto, metals shine; banks drag

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: May 06, 2021 12:14:09 IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live Updates: Indian indices traded higher led by gains in auto and metals stocks. Broader markets were also in-line with the benchmark indices. Market gains were capped by losses in the banking and IT space. 
view more

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement