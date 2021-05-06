Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex trades higher, Nifty above 14,650; auto, metals shine; banks drag

Morning market quote from Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

"The trend of positive news alternating with negative news continues. President Biden's decision to back waiving intellectual property rights on vaccines is a big positive. This will quicken the vaccination process enabling countries like India to come out of the pandemic faster. But data on daily infections indicate a rise, though mild, after 5 days of decline. Also, lockdowns & restrictions on mobility are increasing, impacting the economic recovery. Now there are two broad views regarding the peaking of the second wave: One, peaking by mid-May; two, peaking by July. If the first scenario plays out, the hit to economic growth will be a marginal, say, 1% decline from the estimates of 11% growth in FY22. In the second scenario, the hit will be worse. It remains to be seen which scenario will play out. Investors may wait & watch. IT, pharma, metals & telecom are likely to remain resilient even under difficult times"