Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade lower dragged by metals; Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V in India

Alembic Pharmaceuticals | The company has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Lurasidone Hydrochloride Tablets, 20 mg, 40 mg, 60 mg, 80 mg, and 120 mg.
Look for value stocks; global-focused companies says Invesco MF’s Taher Badshah
Invesco Mutual Fund continues to look for value stocks and some global-focusing stocks, Taher Badshah, CIO–Equities, told CNBC-TV18. “We continue to gradually rotate into value as much as we can wherever our mandate permits and allow and in the interim, we focus a bit more on some of the global opportunities which are linked to global or export markets,” he said. According to him, it appears that metal stocks have run ahead of themselves. “You might get better opportunities; you should wait for correction is what I feel, but they are buys, it is still space which can make money. There is a lot of deleveraging of many of these balance sheets which is yet to happen and all these companies in a matter of 3-4 quarters can become net cash companies, but in the near-term, we have run too fast and there could be a bit of a cooling down which will provide opportunities,” said Badshah. Read here.
Yash Gupta Equity Research Associate, Angel Broking
Neuland Laboratories Ltd. hits lower circuit second time in the last two trading sessions, down from the Rs 2,670 levels to Rs 2,030 levels as the company reported a weak set of numbers in Q4FY21. The company reported flat revenue growth quarter on quarter and margins have also dropped from 19% to 10% which are below the market expectations. Along with this management commentary was also not encouraging. We expect the stock to recover in the near time but investors should avoid the buy on dips or averaging the stocks.
Market Watch: Dhiraj Sachdev, Managing Partner & CIO, Roha Asset Managers
We like sectors which are in the agriculture like crop protection companies or farm mechanisation. We have been investing for long in specialty chemicals, non-commodity chemicals business because they are the building blocks for agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals or flavours and fragrances that are in the essential category and that forms a very good part of our portfolio.
We like pharma, engineering and capital goods, we believe manufacturing cycle is turning around with corporate capex. Cement as a proxy to infrastructure, digital platform or select technology companies in the cloud migration space as well as food processing companies are the ones we are preferring at this point.
Expect relief rally in India after COVID-19: Port Shelter’s Richard Harris
There may be some relief rally in India after COVID, said Richard Harris, chief executive at Port Shelter Investment Management, on Friday. Speaking in an interview with CNBC-TV18, he said, “I have held on to India all the way through. India has been volatile on the upside, it has been quite a good investment. “However, important is to look at the kind of synchronistic waves around the world and now it is almost India’s term of seeing a very large wave of COVID cases, but we are also seeing the market come off; as the epidemic starts to fade, some of the value lost in the market will come back. We have seen this in all markets around the world so there will be a minor relief rally as a result of coming out of COVID, but the big factors are inflation and the global market,” he said. More here
Low-cost airline GoAir files DRHP for Rs 3,600-cr IPO
Wadia Group-owned low-cost airline GoAir has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for its initial public offering (IPO) to raise up to Rs 3,600 crore. The company will offer fresh equity shares aggregating up to Rs 3,600 crore. ICICI Securities, Citigroup Global Markets India and Morgan Stanley India Company have been appointed as the global coordinators and book running lead managers to the IPO. The equity shares of the company are proposed to be listed on the BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India. More here
Asian Paints shares surge 11% on stellar Q4 results
The share price of Asian Paints surged 11 percent on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for the March quarter. The company reported an 81.13 percent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 869.89 crore in Q4 helped by volume growth in the domestic as well as in the international market. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 480.25 crore during the January-March quarter of the previous fiscal, Asian Paints said in a regulatory filing. More here
Larsen & Toubro | L&T Construction has received orders in the range of Rs 2,500-5,000 crore.
GoAir files DRHP for IPO
Wadia group-owned GoAir has filed the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) for its initial public offering (IPO). On May 13, the airline rebranded itself as Go First, as part of the preparations for the listing amid a rocky period for the aviation sector due to the pandemic.
UPL shares hit 52-week high after better-than-expected Q4 earnings
The share price of UPL rallied over 7 percent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 744 apiece in early trade on Friday after the company reported better-than-estimated earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. The agrochemical company reported a consolidated profit at Rs 1,361 crore in Q4FY21, registering a 74 percent growth against Rs 784 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company’s consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter rose 14.8 percent to Rs 12,796 crore from 11,141 crore, YoY, with volume growth at 18 percent and price increase of 1 percent. More here
Market Watch: Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments
The markets have been range-bound between 14,400 and 15,000. In the short term, 14,700 is good support for the index and we are hovering around that level. If we close below this level today, it might prove to be a bearish signal and we will have to review the charts on Monday when the new trading week commences. The Nifty will lose its upside edge if we break 14,700 on a closing basis as that might take the index down to 14,400.
Rupee opens flat at 73.42 per dollar
Indian rupee opened flat at 73.42 per dollar on Friday against Wednesday's close of 73.42, amid volatile trade seen in the domestic equity market. On May 12, rupee ended 8 paise lower at 73.42 against previous close of 73.34. On May 13 the currency market was shut on account of Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id).
PowerGrid InvIT makes muted market debut; lists at Rs 104, a 4% premium to issue price
The initial public offering (IPO) of PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust (PowerGrid InvIT) made a muted debut on the bourses today. The stock listed at Rs 104 per share on the BSE as well as NSE, up 4 percent from its issue price of Rs 100 per unit. The IPO was open for subscription from April 29-May 3 with a price band fixed at Rs 99-100 per unit. Sponsored by Power Grid Corporation of India, this was the first InvIT to be launched by the government company. An infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) is an investment vehicle that allows retail investors and institutions to invest in infrastructure assets like roads, power transmission lines, etc to earn a small portion of the income as a return over a period of time.
Morning market quote from Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
"Worse-than-expected inflation data from US (4.2% in April YoY) led to sell-off in US markets with Dow, S&P and Nasdaq declining sharply by 2%,2.1% and 2.7% respectively on Wednesday. The US 10-year yield rose above 1.69%. But this victory for the bond bears proved to be short-lived as equity bulls came roaring back on Thursday. The market verdict, as of now, is that the high inflation print is transitory and, therefore, the Fed will continue on the ultra-loose monetary stance and the tapering of QE is far away. This is positive for markets globally. Back home Covid data continues to be grim and the consequent extensions of lockdowns in many states mean growth and earnings in Q1 FY22 will be lower than initial estimates. There is safety in IT, pharma, chemicals & high-quality financials. Consumer discretionary, particularly autos, will face rough weather"
Opening Bell: Sensex opens marginally higher, Nifty holds 14,700; Asian Paints top gainer
Indian indices opened marginally higher on Friday boosted by gain in metal, pharma and FMCG sectors, however, losses in IT stocks capped gains. Meanwhile, investors remained concerned regarding the economic impact of the pandemic as cases and fatalities continue to rise in the country. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was up 56 points at 48,747 while the Nifty rose 30 points to 14,727. Broader markets outperformed benchmarks with the midcap and smallcap indices up around half a percent each. On the Nifty50 index, UPL, Asian Paints, Titan, SBI, and Cipla were the top gainers while Wipro, TCS, M&M, Tech Mahindra and Eicher Motors led the losses.
Bitcoin drops after report Binance under US probe, Tesla move
Bitcoin slid to a 2-1/2-month low on Thursday after a regulatory probe into crypto exchange Binance added to pressure from Tesla Inc chief Elon Musk’s reversing his stance on accepting the digital currency. Bloomberg reported on Thursday that as part of the Binance inquiry, the US Justice Department and the Internal Revenue Service have sought information from individuals with insight into its business. Bitcoin dropped to USD 45,700, the lowest since March 1, then steadied at USD 49,312 in Asia morning trade on Friday. The world’s largest cryptocurrency fell 17 percent on Wednesday following Musk’s remarks that Tesla would stop accepting the digital token as payment for its electric cars for environmental reasons. More here
Pharma industry seeks 20% hike in drug prices citing rising input costs
The pharma industry has reached out to the government on concerns over the rising input costs for drugs, according to people in the know. The industry has requested the government to allow it to increase the prices of formulations by 20 percent as a one-time measure. Industry representative had an interaction with the chairperson of the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) and requested for an across the board increase in prices by formulation by around 20 percent per annum. More here
Alibaba posts first-ever operating loss since IPO due to record anti-monopoly fine
China's top e-commerce platform Alibaba Group Holding Ltd on May 13 posted its first quarterly operating loss since going public in 2014 due to a record anti-monopoly fine by the country's market regulator. Its US-listed shares fell nearly 3 percent in choppy trading, even as the company forecast strong 2022 revenue, betting that the pandemic-driven shift to online shopping will remain resilient. The outlook, however, was overshadowed by a regulatory crackdown in China that led to the suspension of a $37-billion IPO of its affiliate Ant Group and a $2.8-billion fine in April for anti-competitive business practices. The fine led to a 7.66-billion yuan ($1.19 billion) operating loss in the fourth quarter ended March 31. More here