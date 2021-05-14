Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade lower dragged by metals; Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V in India

Market Watch: Dhiraj Sachdev, Managing Partner & CIO, Roha Asset Managers

We like sectors which are in the agriculture like crop protection companies or farm mechanisation. We have been investing for long in specialty chemicals, non-commodity chemicals business because they are the building blocks for agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals or flavours and fragrances that are in the essential category and that forms a very good part of our portfolio.

We like pharma, engineering and capital goods, we believe manufacturing cycle is turning around with corporate capex. Cement as a proxy to infrastructure, digital platform or select technology companies in the cloud migration space as well as food processing companies are the ones we are preferring at this point.