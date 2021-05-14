  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade lower dragged by metals; Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V in India

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: May 14, 2021 12:34:32 IST

Stock Market Live Updates: Indian indices were trading lower on Friday dragged mainly by losses in metal, auto and IT sectors. The Metal index fell over 5 percent while the auto and IT indices also lost 1-2 percent. Midcap and smallcap indices fell over 1 percent each.
