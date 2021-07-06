Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex trades higher, Nifty around 15,900 led by financials; midcaps outperform

Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity indices, Sensex and Nifty are trading higher on Tuesday afternoon boosted by gains in private banks, financial services and metal stocks. Broader markets, smallcap and midcap indices outperformed the frontliners. Auto, realty and media indices supported gains, while IT, pharma and FMCG are under pressure.
Be selective in IT, like Infosys & HCL Tech: Ambit Capital
Dhiraj Agarwal, co-head of equities at Ambit Capital, believes it’s time to be cautious on the midcap index. The run-up in select stocks have been very steep and hence calls for caution. Speaking in an interview with CNBC-TV18, he said, “Smallcaps and midcaps are where a lot of action is and it’s getting slightly scary at this point of time; valuations are going through the roof, so it’s time to be little cautious in that space,” said Agarwal. On IT, he said, “In largecap, we like Infosys and HCL Technologies. In IT, our view is to not get carried away by the good growth numbers of this year because growth will soon normalise to a 9-10 percent range and valuations at this point of time are reflecting a much higher growth curve. So, one needs to be very selective. It had a great run in the last couple of years; it’s time for a breather and be very selective.” More here
Pine Labs raises $600 mn funds from new investors
Merchant commerce platform Pine Labs on Tuesday said it has raised funding from new investors, Fidelity Management & Research Company, funds managed by BlackRock and others, taking the funds raised in this round to USD 600 million. Ishana, Tree Line and a fund advised by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC also participated in the round. While Pine Labs had not disclosed the valuation, reports pegged it at about USD 3 billion. The company had said it may raise additional funds in the coming weeks as it continued to receive investor interest. More here
Gold rate today: Yellow metal trades above Rs 47,500 per 10 grams; experts suggest buy on dips
Force Motors shares rally over 17% after auto sales more than doubled in June
Shares of Force Motors surged over 17 percent on Tuesday after the company’s total auto sales more than doubled in June. The firm's June auto sales jumped 124 percent year-on-year (YoY) to 1,925 units versus 860 units sold in June 2020. On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, the total sales grew 32 percent from 1,460 units sold in May 2021. The stock rose as much as 17.5 percent to its day's high of Rs 1,426 on the BSE.The company's domestic sales came in at 1,501 units, up 107 percent YoY. Meanwhile, exports sales jumped by 216 percent to 424 units in June 2021 over the same month of the previous year.
Market watch: Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments
The index is inching towards the 15900 mark which is the upper end of the current range. We need to close above this level for the upside to resume which can take the Nifty to 16100. If we are unable to get past 15900 and close above it, there is always a possibility to take a U-turn from the current levels. The bias is on the upside and any dip or intraday correction can be utilized to buy this market.
JM Financial prefers Mphasis & Coforge in midcap IT
JM Financial Institutional Securities likes Mphasis and Coforge in the midcap IT stocks, Manik Taneja, research analyst-IT services, told CNBC-TV18. “Among the tier two techs, the preferred picks have been Mphasis, Coforge; this is where we have ‘buy’ ratings. We still continue to back Mphasis and we think that client metrics, payout ratios at Mphasis are better than many midcap peers,” he said. On Q1FY22 numbers, Taneja said, “Q1 of FY22 will provide further confidence in terms of growth for the sector in and unlike Q4 of FY21, which can be categorized as a period of lack of growth for the sector as a whole. Q1 of FY22 is likely to drive revenue and earnings up for the sector.” More here
GR Infraprojects IPO to open tomorrow: Key things to know
Here’s why Jefferies prefers consumer staples
Jefferies likes the consumer staples space compared to consumer discretionary space. Jefferies believes discretionary stocks have outperformed FAANG stocks, and the Nifty in the last one year. Post this outperformance, there is a chance for consumer staples to outperform, going forward purely from the valuation perspective. The brokerage firm is negative on Avenue Supermarts, Titan, Jubilant Foodworks, Trent and Asian Paints and positive on Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), Nestle, Britannia Industries and Colgate. Watch video for more
Deutsche Bank launches indexes to track 21 emerging market currencies
German lender Deutsche Bank said on Tuesday it launched a new set of foreign exchange (FX) indexes to track 21 emerging market (EM) currencies, indicating a growing relevance and importance of developing markets in the global economy. The set of four new non-tradable FX indexes would track EMs that have over the past couple of decades seen increased global investment inflows, growing proportion of government debt issuance, and a significant jump in transaction volumes in FX. More here
Cryptocurrency prices on July 6: Bitcoin erases weekend gains; Ether, Dogecoin slip
NMDC shares fall 2%; govt to sell 4% stake via OFS
Shares of NMDC declined over two percent in early trade on Tuesday after the government proposed to sell a four percent stake in the company through an offer for sale (OFS). The floor price for the offer shall be Rs 165 per equity share, NMDC informed the stock exchanges. The Government of India has proposed to sell up to 11,72,24,234 equity shares of NMDC (representing four percent of the total paid-up equity), with an option to additionally sell 10,22,78,144 equity shares (3.49 percent) in case of oversubscription, via offer for sale, on July 6-7, the state-owned miner said.
AU Small Finance Bank shares jump 8% as Q1 deposits, AUM improve
The share price of AU Small Finance Bank rallied over 8 percent in early trade on Tuesday after the lender's June quarter business update showed higher deposits in Q1. The bank’s total deposits in the first quarter of FY2022 were at Rs 37,014 crore, up 38 percent from Rs 26,734 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. The deposits were 3 percent higher from Rs 35,979 crore in the March 2021 quarter. CASA ratio was at 26 percent versus 23 percent QoQ and versus 14 percent YoY. Total loan AUM rose 21.97 percent to Rs 36,635 crore from Rs 30,036 crore, YoY. It was down 2.9 percent from Rs 37,712 crore, QoQ, the company said in a regulatory filing. More here
Rupee opens flat against US dollar
Market Watch: Dipan Mehta, Director, Elixir Equities
On Info Edge
Info Edge’s stock price could move in tandem with Zomato’s stock price at least for the next few weeks or so. Thereafter investors who invested in Info Edge with a view to get into digital businesses like Zomato would have the option of investing directly. so I would get a bit sceptical on Info Edge, maybe a month or two months down the line, once all the flurry, all the excitement around Zomato is over and done with, I feel that little bit of holding company discount will come into play. Investors get exact idea of what the value of Zomato is. Right now the situation is where stock price may rally further but long-term investor’s perspective one should be a bit cautious.
On Speciality Chemicals
We are invested in the likes of SRF, Navin Fluorine, Deepak Nitrite. One has to understand they are commodity type businesses and at some point in time price will come into play, expanded capacities will come into play and once demand starts to normalise over the next couple of quarters or so, these companies could face mild challenges. Long-term structural growth story is great but in terms of what they can achieve from their present capacities and present price levels seems to have got discounted. So at least I am not chasing these speciality chemical companies at these valuations.
Tuesday's top brokerage calls: AU Small Finance Bank, Biocon and more
Morning market quote from V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
"Many global market experts are warning of bubbles in many asset classes, most prominently in equities. Equities, globally, are over-valued by all matrixes. But, interestingly, most bears warning about the collapse of the bubble are fully invested. These "fully invested bears" reflect the present market dilemma. Most bears are fully invested because the usual triggers for a sharp correction - persistent inflation, hawkish Fed, signals of imminent recession - are absent. So, the bull juggernaut may continue to roll on; but investors have to exercise caution. Some rebalancing of portfolios in favor of fixed income may be initiated. Markets are likely to respond positively to many Q1 FY22 numbers coming out from this week onwards. Brent crude at $77 is a serious macro concern"
Opening Bell: Sensex opens on a flat note, Nifty holds 15,800; auto, metals gain
Indian indices opened flat on Tuesday boosted by metals, banks, auto stocks. Gains in heavyweights HDFC Bank, HDFC, Maruti and Tata Steel were capped by losses in RIL, TCS, Axis Bank and HUL. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was up 25 points at 52,905 while the Nifty was up 17 points at 15,852. Broader markets putperformed benchamrks with the midcap and smallcap indices up 0.3 percent and 0.66 percent, respectively. On the Nifty50 index, ONGC, Tata Motors, JSW Steel, HDFC Bank and Maruti were the top gainers while Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Nestle, Adni Ports and Tata Consumer led the losses.
Govt to sell up to 4% stake in NMDC via OFS; fixes floor price of Rs 165 per share
State-owned miner NMDC on Monday announced government plans to offload 4 percent stake in the company through an offer for sale (OFS) which opens for subscription on Tuesday. The floor price for the offer shall be Rs 165 per equity share, NMDC informed the stock exchanges. "The promoter proposes to sell up to 11,72,24,234 equity shares of the company, (representing 4 percent of the total issued and paid up equity share capital of the company on July 6 for non-retail investors and on July 7 for retail and non-retail investors who choose to carry forward their un-allotted bids with an option to additionally sell 10,22,78,144 equity shares representing 3.49 percent of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital of the company," it said. More here
Kotak Investment Advisors raises Rs 1,386 crore for pre-IPO fund
Kotak Investment Advisors, the alternate assets business of the private sector bank, on Monday announced fundraising of Rs 1,386 crore or USD 185 million to take bets on companies just before their initial public offerings (IPOs). Investors in the fund include several family offices, including Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy's Catamaran, said an official statement adding that this is the first close for the 'Kotak Pre-IPO Opportunities Fund'. The pre-IPO fund will invest in India-focused late-stage new-age businesses with a strong moat of technology, robust unit economics, scalable business models and exit visibility, it said. Kotak Investment Advisors had initially set out to raise Rs 1,000 crore, which was oversubscribed within three months of the launch, leading it to exercise the greenshoe option of Rs 386 crore, it said. More here
10 things you need to know before the opening bell on July 6
Asia opens higher; China tech worries weigh on Hong Kong
Most Asian share markets opened a fraction higher on Tuesday, ahead of a key decision by Australia's central bank on its quantitative easing programme and despite ongoing concerns over the future regulation of China's powerful technology sector. US markets were closed on Monday to mark the Independence Day holiday, leaving the Asian region without a strong lead to start trading on Tuesday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.05 percent. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index was down 0.7 percent while China's CSI300 was off by nearly 0.3 percent. Japan's Nikkei was up 0.45 percent while the S&P ASX200 stood 0.21 percent higher. In South Korea, the Kospi 200 Index rose 0.5 percent in early trade.
Oil rises further on hopes of tighter supply as OPEC+ talks abandoned
Oil prices rose slightly on Tuesday after the previous day’s rally, supported by expectations of a tighter market as output talks of OPEC+ nations were called off, but concerns that members may start to increase production capped gains. Brent crude was up 7 cents, or 0.1 percent, at USD 77.23 a barrel by 00:52 GMT, after gaining 1.3 percent on Monday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at USD 76.38 a barrel, up USD 1.22, or 1.6 percent, from Friday’s close, having traded through a US holiday to mark Independence Day without a settlement. More here
Airlines can operate maximum of 65% pre-COVID domestic flights: Govt
The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Monday said that airlines can now operate a maximum of 65 percent of their pre-COVID domestic flights. Carriers have been operating only 50 percent of their pre-COVID domestic flights since June 1 in accordance with a May 28 order of the ministry. Before June 1, the cap was at 80 percent. The May 28 decision to bring down the cap from 80 to 50 per cent was taken "in view of the sudden surge in the number of active COVID-19 cases across the country, decrease in passenger traffic and the passenger load (occupancy rate) factor", the ministry had said. It issued a fresh order on Monday, wherein it modified the May 28 order stating that "50 percent capacity may be read as 65 percent capacity". More here
SGX Nifty indicates a lower opening for the Indian market. Here are some other global market updates
CNBC-TV18’s top stocks to watch out for on July 6
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Monday
Indian indices ended near record close on Monday, boosted by metals and financials, as investors hoped for a strong corporate earnings season. The sentiment was also lifted on the back of more availability of COVID-19 vaccine doses. The Sensex ended 395 points higher at 52,880 while the Nifty rose 112 points to settle at 15,834. The broader markets were also higher with the midcap and smallcap indices up 0.5 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Market Live Blog
Good morning, readers! I am Pranati Deva from the market's desk of CNBC-TV18. Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters. If you are an investor, here is wishing you a great trading day. Good luck!
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|UltraTechCement
|6,987.00
|267.15
|3.98
|Shree Cements
|27,860.00
|872.40
|3.23
|Tata Motors
|354.15
|8.05
|2.33
|HDFC Bank
|1,529.05
|33.60
|2.25
|SBI Life Insura
|1,031.35
|21.50
|2.13
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.3350
|0.0350
|0.05
|Euro-Rupee
|88.3510
|0.2380
|0.27
|Pound-Rupee
|103.2020
|0.3500
|0.34
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6702
|0.0007
|0.11