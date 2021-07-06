Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex trades higher, Nifty around 15,900 led by financials; midcaps outperform

Market Watch: Dipan Mehta, Director, Elixir Equities



On Info Edge



Info Edge’s stock price could move in tandem with Zomato’s stock price at least for the next few weeks or so. Thereafter investors who invested in Info Edge with a view to get into digital businesses like Zomato would have the option of investing directly. so I would get a bit sceptical on Info Edge, maybe a month or two months down the line, once all the flurry, all the excitement around Zomato is over and done with, I feel that little bit of holding company discount will come into play. Investors get exact idea of what the value of Zomato is. Right now the situation is where stock price may rally further but long-term investor’s perspective one should be a bit cautious.



On Speciality Chemicals



We are invested in the likes of SRF, Navin Fluorine, Deepak Nitrite. One has to understand they are commodity type businesses and at some point in time price will come into play, expanded capacities will come into play and once demand starts to normalise over the next couple of quarters or so, these companies could face mild challenges. Long-term structural growth story is great but in terms of what they can achieve from their present capacities and present price levels seems to have got discounted. So at least I am not chasing these speciality chemical companies at these valuations.