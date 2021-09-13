Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade lower amid weak global cues; IT, banks drag; Airtel at fresh record high

India no longer in early stages of recovery; quality stocks to pick up going ahead: Bernstein

The economic recovery is slowing down broadly across Asian countries and smallcap stocks do not perform well in slowing down the economy, says Rupal Agarwal, Senior Research Analyst–Asia Quantitative Strategy at Bernstein. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, she said from macro perspective, we are now in a stage where quality stocks will do well.

India is no longer in the early stages of recovery. We look at quality momentum stocks that have been ignored by investors, Agarwal said.

She believes earnings downgrades have bottomed out and quality stocks will pick up going ahead. She is of the view that high-quality stocks in India are offering a valuation advantage versus the low quality ones