Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade lower amid weak global cues; IT, banks drag; Airtel at fresh record high

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and market are trading lower Monday dragged by selling in banking and IT stocks amid weak global cues. Broader markets are mixed as the smallcap index rose and midcap index declined. Among sectors, IT, banks, pharma and energy indices witnessed selling, while metals, media and FMCG indices are in the green. Catch LIVE market updates here.
SpiceJet shares rise 1%
SpiceJet shares gained as much as two percent to Rs 71.1 apiece on BSE, after the private sector carrier announced a settlement with MAX aircraft lessor CDB Aviation. The development is likely to grow the carrier's fleet of 737 MAX aircraft.
At 9:40 am, the SpiceJet stock traded with a gain of 0.6 percent on the bourse, outperforming the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index, which was down 0.3 percent amid volatile trade.
SpiceJet commercially agrees to settlement with CDB Aviation, another major lessor of MAX aircraft
SpiceJet has announced that it has commercially agreed a settlement with CDB Aviation, another major lessor of MAX aircraft. This will add to the already announced settlement with Avolon and grow its fleet of 737 MAX aircraft. The airline expects to start operations of MAX aircraft around the end of September 2021, subject to regulatory approvals, the company said.
Opening Bell | The Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and market opened on a flat note Monday amid weak global cues. At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.07 percent, or 42.96 points, lower at 58,262.11, while the Nifty50 index opened at 17,363.55, down 5.70 points, or 0.03 percent. Broader markets, smallcap and midcap indices started mixed. Among sectors, IT, banks, pharma and energy indices witnessed selling, while metals, media and FMCG indices traded in the green.
Ajit Mishra, VP Research. Religare Broking
Nifty has been holding strong despite overbought positions however indications are in the favor of further consolidation or some profit-taking ahead. On the higher side, 17,500 would continue to act as a hurdle while 17,250-17,050 zone will provide support in case of any dip. We thus recommend maintaining extra caution and preferring hedged positions, especially for the leveraged trades. Among the sectors, we feel the performance of banking and auto would be critical as others have already been making a consistent contribution in the up move.
Market Watch: VK Sharma, EVP, HDFC Securities (F&O)
- Adani Ports - Buy 760 Call at Rs 23.50 with a stop loss of Rs 19 and a target of Rs 32
- Dr Reddy's Laboratories - Buy 5000 Call at Rs 85 with a stop loss of Rs 60 and a target of Rs 140
- Hindalco Industries - Buy 470 Call at Rs 12 with a stop loss of Rs 8 and a target of Rs 20
- Pidilite Industries - Buy 2360 Call at Rs 57 with a stop loss of Rs 40 and a target of Rs 100
Coal India may hike prices by 10-11% to mitigate impact of increased costs, wage revision
Mining major Coal India Ltd might raise prices of the dry fuel by at least 10-11 per cent to mitigate the impact of increased costs and an impending wage revision, sources close to the development said.
The Kolkata-headquartered company had last hiked coal prices in 2018. Its current average regulated price realisation is Rs 1,394 per tonne. There has been no price rise of fuel supply agreement coal since the last few years. Costs have jumped on all fronts and a wage revision is due. A minimum 10-11 per cent increase is necessary to avoid bottomline erosion.
India no longer in early stages of recovery; quality stocks to pick up going ahead: Bernstein
The economic recovery is slowing down broadly across Asian countries and smallcap stocks do not perform well in slowing down the economy, says Rupal Agarwal, Senior Research Analyst–Asia Quantitative Strategy at Bernstein. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, she said from macro perspective, we are now in a stage where quality stocks will do well.
India is no longer in the early stages of recovery. We look at quality momentum stocks that have been ignored by investors, Agarwal said.
She believes earnings downgrades have bottomed out and quality stocks will pick up going ahead. She is of the view that high-quality stocks in India are offering a valuation advantage versus the low quality ones
Inclusion of India in global bond indices good news for equities market: Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley believes India could be included in the global bond indices which is likely to be a major positive for the Indian equities. Investors have been staying away from the Indian bond market in the past few years given the widening fiscal deficit, above-target inflation and gradually weakening currency. This will likely change in 2022 once global bond indices include India, Morgan Stanley said.
The opening up of India’s sovereign bond market for greater foreign participation hints at the desire of policymakers to promote growth through investments. Continue Reading
Forex reserves rise $8.895 bn to record high of $642.453 bn
The country’s foreign exchange reserves increased by $8.895 billion to reach a record high of $642.453 billion in the week ended September 3, RBI data showed. In the previous week ended August 27, the reserves had surged $16.663 billion to $633.558 billion, mainly due to a rise in Special Drawing Rights (SDR) holdings. International Monetary Fund (IMF) had made an allocation of SDR 12.57 billion to India.
For the week ended September 3, the increase was on account of a rise in foreign currency assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves, Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) weekly data released on Friday showed. FCA rose by $8.213 billion to $579.813 billion in the reporting week, according to the data.
Five of top-10 valued firms add Rs 62,508 cr to market valuation
Five of the 10 most valued firms added Rs 62,508.32 crore to their total market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainer. Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel were the other gainers while Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance took a hit in their market valuation.
FPIs pump in Rs 7,605 cr so far during Sep
Continuing the buying in Indian markets, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pumped in a net sum of Rs 7,605 crore in September so far. According to data from depositories, overseas investors invested Rs 4,385 crore into equities and Rs 3,220 crore in the debt segment during September 1-9. During this period, the total net investment stood at Rs 7,605 crore. FPI funding in September comes after buying to the tune of Rs 16,459 crore in August, with a record Rs 14,376.2 crore investment in the bonds market.
Outlook for manufacturing in Q2 improves significantly; cost of doing business rises: FICCI survey
The outlook for increased manufacturing activities in the second quarter of this fiscal has been significantly improved, though the cost of doing business and production is rising, according to a survey by industry chamber FICCI.
As per FICCI's latest quarterly survey (Q2) on manufacturing, industry respondents have attributed the hike in production costs primarily to high fixed costs, higher overhead costs for ensuring safety protocols, and a drastic reduction in volumes due to lockdown.
Industry output grows 11.5 in July on low-base effect, good performance by manufacturing, mining sectors
Industrial production surged 11.5 per cent in July mainly due to a low-base effect and good performance by manufacturing, mining and power sectors but the output remained slightly below the pre-pandemic level. The manufacturing sector, which constitutes 77.63 per cent of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), grew 10.5 per cent in July, according to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO). The mining sector output rose 19.5 per cent in July while power generation increased 11.1 per cent.
Oil climbs to one-week high on US supply concerns
Oil prices climbed on Monday to a one-week high in a second straight session of gains as concerns over US supplies following damage from Hurricane Ida supported the market, along with expectations for higher demand.
Brent crude rose 48 cents, or 0.7 percent to $73.40 a barrel, and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude also added 49 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $70.21 a barrel. Both markets were at their highest since Sept. 3 earlier in the session.
Asia makes watchful start, Nikkei nears 30-year high
Asian shares made a guarded start on Monday to a week packed with important US and Chinese economic data and the launch of Apple’s latest iPhones, while the Nikkei was tantalisingly near heights last visited in 1990. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.1 percent, after bouncing on Friday.
Wall Street | US indexes finished lower on Friday as worries that rising coronavirus delta variant cases may slow economic recovery dented investor sentiment. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 271.66 points, or 0.78 percent, to 34,607.72; the S&P 500 lost 34.70 points, or 0.77 percent, to 4,458.58 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 132.76 points, or 0.87 percent, to 15,115.49.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Thursday
The Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty closed with marginal gains on Thursday, snapping a two-day losing streak as media and FMCG stocks pump the indices higher. The 30-scrip index Sensex ended 54.81 points, or 0.09 percent, higher at 58,305.07 and the Nifty50 rose 15.75 points, or 0.09 percent, to close at 17,369.25. The broader market outperformed the benchmarks as midcaps and smallcaps rose 0.3 percent each. Indian markets were shut on Friday.
