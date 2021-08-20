Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex off-day's low, Nifty below 16,500; metals, pharma, banks top drag

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian equity indices, Sensex and Nifty are trading lower on Friday dragged by heavy selling across the board. Broader markets, smallcap and midcap indices also declined over a percent each. Barring Nifty FMCG, all other sectoral indices are in red with metals, banks, auto and pharma indices falling the most.
Motilal Oswal on HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank typically adopts an aggressive stance during the festive season. It offers various discounts on Consumer Durables to drive spends and accelerate growth in Consumer Durable Financing. The lifting of RBI restrictions before the festive season thus augurs well. We expect the bank to turn more aggressive on Credit Cards over the next few months.
HDFC Bank has underperformed and has been range bound over the last couple of months owing to pressure on NII growth and margin. The lifting of these restrictions thus addresses the key overhang. We expect growth trends to revive in Retail, especially in the Unsecured Lending segment, in coming quarters. The bank continues to make additional contingent provisions to further strengthen its Balance Sheet against any potential COVID-19 impact, and expects stress formation to remain under control. We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of Rs 1,800 per share.
Zydus partners with CHEMI to launch Enoxaparin Sodium Injection in the United States
Zydus Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA, a 100 percent subsidiary of Cadila Healthcare, has signed a license and supply agreement with CHEMI SpA of Italy, a subsidiary of Italfarmaco Group, to launch the generic equivalent of Sanofi Aventis’s branded product Lovenox® (Enoxaparin Sodium Injection) in seven dosage strengths in the United States (US).
Under the agreement, CHEMI will manufacture and supply the Enoxaparin Sodium Injection which Zydus will commercialize in the US.
Market Update | Gas stocks see a recovery from day's lows.
Market Watch: Deven Choksey of KRChoksey
HDFC Bank | Given the situation that the bank is revamping its IT infrastructure, and probably trying to come out of the glitches and the problem that they have, given the fact that they have taken care of entire finance through the tech in order to create a larger fintech kind of a set-up for themselves I would rather like to believe that the bank could emerge stronger and this could be one of the opportunity where stock price has outperformed for last many months it could be an opportunity for investors to buy for long term investments in their portfolio.
Eicher Motors | I think they are reluctant in getting into the electric vehicle (EV) space. I don't know, I think I feel that every company whoever is basically in the market probably will have to look at this space very seriously. If you are delayed well, quite possible I think the second entry would be slightly costly for such companies and that is where I think I am slightly more mindful of the strategy which Eicher Motors is playing, they would like to I think get into EV space little late as it appears right now, from their commentary so I think this is putting in a little bit cautious mode.
Hindustan Unilever crosses Rs 6 lakh crore mcap
The market capitalisation of FMCG giant Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) crossed Rs 6 lakh crore as the shares hit a 52-week high of Rs 2,559.90 apiece on the BSE, rising more than 3 percent. There has been a stellar rise in HUL shares over the last 3 years, even as it has underperformed in the last 12 months. Writes CNBC-TV18’s Mangalam Maloo. In 2017 HUL market cap was Rs 1.8 lakh crore, lower than its peer ITC’s Rs 2.9 lakh crore. By the end of 2018, HUL crossed ITC’s market cap. Three years later, HUL is now at Rs 6 lakh crore while ITC is still at Rs 2.57 lakh crore due to its underperformance.
Steel Strips Wheels | The company has received export orders valued at close to $11 million from Western Hemisphere. SSWL will complete their execution by December 2021 from its Chennai & Dappar plants. Orders of similar capacity are anticipated in coming months from a similar customer base as businesses continue to recover rapidly, the company said.
Market optimistic about Fed taper but dollar could be indicating risk-off: Bank Julius Baer
The US Fed has indicated that it will at some point this year taper its purchases of bonds. It has spooked the markets; global equities fell 3-4 percent yesterday. The dollar index has strengthened at 93.5 and crude has seen a sharp dip to $66/bbl. Mark Matthews of Bank Julius Baer & Co, discussed what should be the approach of investors.
He believes that the market is not worried about taper and that in a sense worries him. “Because it is always the things that we are not worried about that take the market down,” he said. Continue reading.
Kshitij Purohit, Lead International & Commodities at CapitalVia Global Research
USD/INR August, opened on almost on a flat note and was moving in a marginally sideways to Bearish trend since morning, prices have again made a “Head and Shoulders” candlestick chart pattern on 15-Minute chart which is Bearish pattern that we discussed in past few sessions, the neckline of this pattern is resting at 74.31-74.29 support zone which is a very relevant support zone and has been respected in previous sessions too. Closing below this zone on intraday charts or on Daily charts will pull down prices very rapidly to even lower levels of 74.25-74.23 which is the next immediate support zone. While on the upside, 74.49-74.51 may be seen acting as a relevant resistance area.
Oil rises but on track for 5% weekly drop amid Delta woes
Oil prices rose on Friday, pulling up from three-month lows, but they were still on track for a weekly loss of over 5% as new lockdowns in countries facing surging cases of the Delta variant dampened the outlook for fuel demand. Broader investor risk aversion also weighed on oil with the U.S. dollar jumping to a nine-month high on signs the US Federal Reserve is considering reducing stimulus this year.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for September, due to expire on Friday, rose 40 cents or 0.6% to $64.09 a barrel at 0458 GMT, after sliding 2.7% on Thursday. The more active October contract rose 39 cents or 0.6% to $63.89 per barrel. Brent crude futures rose 32 cents or 0.5% to $66.77 a barrel, after dropping 2.6% on Thursday to its lowest close since May.
Market Watch: Sameet Chavan, Angel Broking
- Buy Mcdowell with a stop loss of Rs 682 and a target price of Rs 764
- Sell Manappuram Finance with a stop loss of Rs 165 and a target of Rs 151
Buzzing | Shree Cement in focus after reporting in-line Q1 numbers: Here's a look why stock corrected
Shree Cement is in focus as the stock price has corrected 12 percent since August 12. The street had expected a big beat like its peers however the numbers were in line with estimates which has made the stock jittery. CNBC-TV18's Nigel D’Souza compares Shree Cement's Q1 earnings with peers. Here's a look:
EBITDA in Q1FY22 vs Poll – No BIG Beat from Shree cement
Shree Cement: EBITDA at Rs 1013 crore vs Poll of Rs 1020 crore
Ultratech Cement: EBITDA At Rs 3,307.4 crore Vs Poll Of Rs 3,026 crore
ACC: EBITDA at Rs.869.4 crore vs Poll of Rs 730 crore
Ambuja Cement: EBITDA At Rs 959.8 crore Vs Poll Of Rs 815 crore
Brokerages like CLSA Maintain Underperform
Cut target price from Rs 28,850 to Rs 28,300
Find valuations expensive
Management takeaways:
(I) Outlook for FY22
Cement demand is strong & no worries on that front
Target sales volumes at 27 to 28 mt in FY22
Expect energy prices to remain steady in Q2FY22 vs Q1FY22
Expect EBITDA/tn to hover around 1400-1500/tn
(II) Personal Investment in Orient Cement
No bigger plan wrt my personal holding in Orient Cement
Bought shares of Orient Cement as believe it offered value
WIll not be increasing stake in Orient Cement
(III) Capacity addition
Target to scale up capacity to 80 mt
Adds balance sheet is strong so can look at potential inorganic growth
Ujjivan SFB announces 4 additional directors; says MD & CEO Nitin Chugh's resignation a surprise
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank in a concall on Friday said that Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Nitin Chugh's resignation came as a bit of a surprise for the company. The lender also said that over the last few months, the bank has been working hard to strengthen the board, however, Chugh’s resignation was due to personal reasons and not due to any “material reasons”. Shares of Ujjivan SFB fell as much as 5.78 percent in the morning trade on Friday on the BSE after Chugh submitted his resignation on August 19. The resignation will come into effect from September 30, 2021. Continue reading.
Vodafone Idea continues to ebb after a day's pause; here's why
Vodafone Idea (Vi) shares continued to slump on Friday after a day's pause following seven straight sessions of losses. The Vi stock has been under pressure amid the private sector telecom operator's deteriorating financial position. Brokerages cut their target prices on the stock this week.
Vodafone Idea said on Thursday that it had paid the payable license fee dues for the April-June period. The company's statement came following a report suggesting that the troubled company had fallen short on the payment of licence fee for the June quarter by Rs 150 crore. Read full report here.
Market likely to see consolidation, dollar strength to pressurize commodities: Atul Suri of Marathon Trends-PMS
The market is getting into the second phase of the bull market and it needs to absorb the run, while we will see some consolidation now, says Atul Suri of Marathon Trends-PMS. He believes the corrections in the market are good as they reduce over-optimism and high leverage. The dollar strength will lead to a bit of cooling off and there could be some pressure on the prices of commodities, he said. Suri does not expect banks to outperform going ahead and said, “We are now getting into more stock-specific play in the next phase of the market.”
Jefferies' Chris Wood continues to be bullish on India
GREED & fear remains structurally positive on the Indian market despite the lofty valuation at 21.5 times 12- month forward earnings which creates certain vertigo. A new property cycle has commenced, a broader capital spending cycle should be coming sooner or later while the best companies have profited from deleveraging triggered consolidation in sectors like residential property and housing finance and indeed consumer finance in general. Meanwhile, the central government remains firmly pro growth, writes Christopher Wood, global head of equities at Jefferies.
To signal the continuing structural bullish view on India, GREED & fear will increase the weighting this week by two percentage points with the money shaved from China and Hong Kong.
CarTrade Tech makes a tepid debut; lists at 1% discount at Rs 1,600
CarTrade Tech made a tepid debut on the bourses Friday as the shares got listed at Rs 1,599.80 apiece on the National Stock Exchange, a discount of 1.12 percent to the issue price of Rs 1,618. The stock was listed at Rs 1,600 apiece on the BSE, down 1.1 percent from the issue price.
Buzzing | Ujjivan Small Finance Bank falls over 7%
The share price of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank declined over 7 percent after its Managing Director and CEO Nitin Chugh has resigned from his position citing personal reasons. "The bank has received a letter dated August 18, 2021, from Mr Nitin Chugh tendering his resignation from the position of Managing Director and CEO of the Bank w.e.f. close of business hours on September 30, 2021," Ujjivan Small Finance Bank said in a regulatory filing on Thursday. His tenure as Director is co-terminus with his tenure as Managing Director and CEO of the Bank. Therefore, he shall cease to be a Director of the Bank with effect from the aforesaid date, it added.
Siddhartha Lal voted down as Eicher's MD over pay hike proposal; co working to resolve issue
Shareholders of Eicher Motors Limited have voted against the re-appointment of Siddhartha Lal as the managing director of the automobile company protesting the proposal to raise his salary by 10 percent.
Eicher Motors sources told CNBC-TV18 that the company is working to resolve this issue as early as next week. Eicher Motors will call for a meeting of the board of directors next week, sources said.
The board is likely to review the terms of the earlier proposal for the appointment of Siddharth Lal, and following that, the proposal for reappointment of Siddharth Lal as MD will be put up for postal ballot. Read full report here.
Global correction of 5-10% can be seen in India as well: Andrew Holland
A correction of 5-10 percent in global markets can be seen in India market as well, says Andrew Holland, CEO, Avendus Capital Alternate Strategies. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Holland said he believes Indian market will continue to be volatile.
The price commodity prices coming off can also see the Indian market ticking lower. However, the decline in commodities is not reflected in stocks,” he said.
Holland said he was now getting defensive in his portfolio. He believes Pharma and IT are the places to hide currently. He is of the view that we might have a bigger correction than seen in the past 6 months if the economic growth slows.
Natco Pharma | A US District Court has issued a decision in favour of Pharmacyclics, the brand owner of Imbruvica in a PIV litigation involving the product. NATCO and its marketing partner in the US for the product, Alvogen Pine Brook LLC, USA, shall review the judgement and evaluate all options to appeal the judgement, the company said.
In the year 2018, NATCO and Alvogen, have filed an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) with PIV certification for generic version of the product.
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
Tapering is negative news for markets since it will eventually reduce the liquidity available in the financial system. But the positive dimension is that the Fed is indicating tapering since economic growth revival is strong. If growth and earnings recovery is strong, markets are likely to stage a rebound after the initial jitters. With retail investors in exuberant mode, dips are likely to be bought into. Volatility is inevitable and, therefore, safety is in large-cap
Opening Bell | The Indian equity benchmark indices opened sharply lower on Friday dragged by across the board selling. At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.85 percent, or 470.36 points, lower at 55,159.13, while the Nifty50 index opened at 16,382.50, down 1.12 points, or 186.35 percent. Broader markets, smallcap and midcap indices also declined over a percent each. All the sectoral indices are in red with metals, banks, auto and pharma indices falling the most.