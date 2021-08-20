Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex off-day's low, Nifty below 16,500; metals, pharma, banks top drag

Market Watch: Deven Choksey of KRChoksey

HDFC Bank | Given the situation that the bank is revamping its IT infrastructure, and probably trying to come out of the glitches and the problem that they have, given the fact that they have taken care of entire finance through the tech in order to create a larger fintech kind of a set-up for themselves I would rather like to believe that the bank could emerge stronger and this could be one of the opportunity where stock price has outperformed for last many months it could be an opportunity for investors to buy for long term investments in their portfolio.

Eicher Motors | I think they are reluctant in getting into the electric vehicle (EV) space. I don't know, I think I feel that every company whoever is basically in the market probably will have to look at this space very seriously. If you are delayed well, quite possible I think the second entry would be slightly costly for such companies and that is where I think I am slightly more mindful of the strategy which Eicher Motors is playing, they would like to I think get into EV space little late as it appears right now, from their commentary so I think this is putting in a little bit cautious mode.