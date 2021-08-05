Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade flat; banks, metals drag; Vodafone Idea cracks 15%

Stock Market Live Updates: The Indian equity indices, Sensex and Nifty are trading flat Thursday dragged by selling in banking and metal stocks amid weak global cues. Broader markets, smallcap and midcap indices declined. Among sectors, PSU Bank, metal, financial services and realty indices fell the most, while Nifty IT and Nifty Pharma are in the green.
Market Watch: Anand Tandon, Market Expert
On HDFC | HDFC will continue to perform in the long-term, but on the near-term basis, I would imagine that the corporate facing banks will continue to be stronger in terms of reading the financials.
On Titan Company | From a portfolio approach, you may still want to hold on to it. If you are looking to have a great outperformance in the near term, that is somewhat unlikely.
Buzzing | Vodafone Idea cracks 15%; hits 52-week low
Shares of Vodafone Idea declined 15 percent to hit a 52-week low after Kumar Mangalam Birla step down as non-executive director and non-executive chairman of the board. The company’s board has unanimously elected Himanshu Kapania, who is currently a Non-Executive Director, as the Non-Executive Chairman.
Opening Bell | The Indian benchmark equity indices opened higher Thursday led by gains in pharma and IT stocks. At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.38 percent, or 206.87 points, higher at 54,576.64, while the Nifty50 index opened at 16,288.95, up 30.15 points, or 0.19 percent. Broader markets, smallcap and midcap indices also gained. Among sectors, buying was seen in pharma, IT and FMCG indices, while banks and auto indices tarded lower.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
We estimate corporate earnings to continue to recover, as the underlying economy opens up, with progressively higher vaccination trends. At current valuations, the risk-reward is relatively less lucrative in the near term and demand consistent earnings delivery v/s expectations. However, the gradual opening up of the economy and an improved demand backdrop do offer bottom-up opportunities. The primary market too continues with a flurry of activity with as many as 4 IPOs lined up this week and 4 more next week. We expect positive momentum in the market to continue on account of strong domestic economic data, impressive quarterly results, unlocking in various states and strong July Manufacturing PMI.
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
A major factor favoring the rally is the improving macros as reflected by buoyant tax collections, falling fiscal deficit, low CAD, ample forex reserves, expanding PMI, booming exports, and softening crude. Business micros will improve under such a benign macro environment assisted by lower tax and low-interest costs. Markets might be factoring in this emerging promising scenario. The return of FIIs with buying of Rs 4946 cr in cash market during the last two days is bad news for the bears. An important feature of yesterday's market action is that while Nifty gained 128 points thanks to the rally in leading financials, the broader market underperformed. Markets may consolidate for a while before making fresh moves in response to emerging triggers.
SBI Life Insurance block deal | Carlyle will sell the remaining 1.9 percent stake in the company via block deal at a price band of Rs 1,130-1,136.85 per share
SBI a proxy to economy; expect some resolution in Vodafone Idea, says SBI Chairman
State Bank of India (SBI), the state-run largest lender in the country is a proxy to the Indian economy, said the bank’s Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Khara said that the growth has seen a rebound after June and SBI’s growth will depend on pace of vaccinations in the country. “Credit growth will be seen in-line with economic growth,” Khara said adding the bank is assessing proposals worth Rs 3 lakh crore on credit side. “All activity in the economy has started rebounding post-June 15. We will look at loan growth of being 1% more than GDP growth. We expect the bank’s loan growth of 9 percent for FY22. Current capital can support the loan growth for FY22,” he said. On the exposure to Vodafone Idea, Khara expects some resolution for the company. Meanwhile, Khara said the bank should be in a position to take care of stress in the SME portfolio. “Steps like ECLGS loans, taken by RBI and the government for the SME sector are positive,” Khara said.
Dollar firms as Fed members talk of tightening
The dollar was poised to push higher on Thursday as hawkish comments from the US Federal Reserve led markets to bring forward the likely timing of a policy tightening there, while action in Europe and Japan remain distant prospects. The euro was down at $1.1837, having recoiled from a top of $1.1899 overnight and marking another failure to crack resistance around $1.1910. The dollar also bounced to 109.51 yen, from a trough of 108.71 on Wednesday, negating what had been a bearish break on the downside.
Efforts on to frame a charter for investors in securities market: Sebi chief
Capital markets regulator Sebi is working on framing a charter for investors in the securities market, which is aimed at bringing more transparency in the investment process. The charter will focus on the rights and responsibilities of investors and also the investor grievance redressal mechanism. "Efforts are on to frame the investor charter, as announced in the Union Budget 2021-22," Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi said in the regulator's annual report 2020-21. It has been proposed to have a charter for Sebi and separate charters for entities regulated by the markets regulator, the report noted. Read here.
Resident Indian fund managers can be part of FPIs: Sebi
Capital markets regulator Sebi has amended its FPI rules, allowing resident Indian fund managers to be constituents of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). The move comes after the board of Sebi approved a proposal in this regard in June. In a notification, Sebi said non-resident Indians (NRIs) or overseas citizens of India (OCIs) or resident Indian individuals can be part of FPIs provided they meet the conditions specified by the regulator. In case of resident Indians other than individuals, they can be the constituents of the applicant if such a person is a fund manager of the FPI or the FPI is an eligible investment fund approved under Income Tax Rules.
Kumar Mangalam Birla steps down as Non-Executive Chairman of Vodafone Idea Board
Kumar Mangalam Birla stepped down as the Non-Executive Director and Non-Executive Chairman of Vodafone Idea Limited Board on August 4. The company’s board has unanimously elected Himanshu Kapania, who is currently a Non-Executive Director, as the Non-Executive Chairman. Read full report here.
Earnings Today | GAIL India, Cipla, Adani Power, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Escorts, Gujarat Gas, Aditya Birla Capital, Ipca Laboratories, Bajaj Consumer Care, Andhra Petrochemicals, Arvind, Birla Corporation, Brigade Enterprises, Cera Sanitaryware, Edelweiss Financial Services, Hikal, Honeywell Automation India, Jubilant Industries, NCC, Narayana Hrudayalaya, PTC India Financial Services, Prince Pipes and Fittings, Quess Corp, REC, Thermax, TTK Healthcare, among others.
Petrol, diesel prices stable for 19th straight day
Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged in the country for the 19th straight day on Thursday. Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel was static at Rs 101.84 and Rs 89.87 per litre in Delhi, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the petrol price was unchanged at Rs 107.83 per litre on Thursday. The cost of diesel was stable at Rs 97.45 a litre. Read here.
Oil prices rise on Mideast tensions; crude stock build caps gains
Oil prices edged higher on Thursday, supported by tensions in the Middle East, but failed to regain most of the previous day’s losses after a surprise build in crude stockpiles in the United States, the world’s top oil consumer. Brent crude oil futures rose by 14 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $70.52 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures increased by 18 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $68.33 a barrel. Both benchmarks fell by more than $2 a barrel on Wednesday.
SGX Nifty | The trend on SGX Nifty indicates a flat to positive start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 25.00 points or 0.15 percent higher at the 16,285.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:45 IST.
Asian stocks hold gains, dollar strong on Fed official comments
Asian shares held on to recent gains in morning trading on Thursday, despite hawkish remarks from a senior official at the US Federal Reserve, that boosted the dollar while weighing on risk appetite, and uncertainty about Chinese policy. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.22 percent, and Japan’s Nikkei climbed 0.32 percent.
Wall Street | US markets ended mixed on Wednesday as gains in the Technology and Utilities sectors were countered by losses in the Oil & Gas, Basic Materials and Consumer Goods. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.92 percent, or 323.73 points, to end at 34,792.67, while the S&P 500 index lost 0.46 percent, or 20.49 points, to 4,402.66. The NASDAQ Composite index ended 0.13 percent, or 19.24 points, higher at 14,780.53.
The Indian equity benchmark indices ended at record closing highs Wednesday led by financial stocks. The Sensex rallied 546.41 points, or 1.02 percent, to 54,369.77, while the Nifty ended 128.05 points, or 0.79 percent, higher at 16,258.80. Broader markets, midcap and smallcap indices underperformed the frontliners to end a percent lower each. Barring banks, all other sectoral indices closed in the red.
