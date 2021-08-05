Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade flat; banks, metals drag; Vodafone Idea cracks 15%

Market Watch: Anand Tandon, Market Expert

On HDFC | HDFC will continue to perform in the long-term, but on the near-term basis, I would imagine that the corporate facing banks will continue to be stronger in terms of reading the financials.

On Titan Company | From a portfolio approach, you may still want to hold on to it. If you are looking to have a great outperformance in the near term, that is somewhat unlikely.