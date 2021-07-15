Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty at record highs led by IT, banks; smallcaps outperform

Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity indices, Sensex and Nifty are trading at record high levels Thursday afternoon boosted by IT and private banking stocks. Midcap and smallcap indices supported the rally. Among sectors, buying was seen IT, financial services, metals, private banks and realty indices, while Nifty Auto, Nifty Pharma and Nifty PSU Bank are trading in the red.
Market Watch: Jay Thakkar of Marwadi Shares & Finance
- Buy Shriram Transport Finance with a stop loss of Rs 1,400 and a target of Rs 1,525-1,550
- Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 655 and a target of Rs 685-693
Gaurav Garg, Head of Research, CapitalVia Global Research
Indian equity benchmarks remained in the green, despite strong indications from other Asian markets. Sentiments were supported by claims from a private report that IT investment in the country is predicted to expand at an annual rate of 8% to $92.7 billion in 2021. Another positive in the market for investors came after an ICRA Ratings poll in which, roughly 42% of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) predict a 15% increase in their asset under management (AUM) in fiscal 2021-22.
We witnessed some positive movement in the market and an attempt to hold the support level around the Nifty50 Index level of 15,900. Sustaining above 15,900, we expect the market to gain momentum, leading to an upside projection till 16,150-16,200 level. On the sectoral front a few sectors have shown some weakness, despite the positive momentum in the market.
Zomato IPO: Issue subscribed 1.26 times so far on Day 2
The initial public offering (IPO) of the online food delivery platform Zomato has been subscribed 1.26 times so far on July 15, the second day of bidding. The offer has received bids for 90.52 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 71.92 crore equity shares. The portion reserved for retail investors has been subscribed 3.72 times, while non-institutional investors have put in bids for 21 percent against their reserved portion, as per the subscription data available on the exchanges. The portion set aside for employees is subscribed 21 percent, while that of qualified institutional buyers have seen 98 percent subscription.
Abhishek Chinchalkar, CMT Charterholder and Head of Education, FYERS
Benchmark indices in India hit a record high today, boosted by advance among the index heavyweight banking and IT stocks. For exactly a month, the 15,900-15,920 zone has acted as a strong barrier to Nifty. With supports rising and the index now trying to surpass a key resistance zone, a closing above 15,920 today could signal an end to the recent consolidation and propel the index higher towards 16,100-16,300 in the short term.
Meanwhile, the region around 35,810 has acted as a formidable resistance for Bank Nifty since the start of last month. A closing above this level is likely to resume the uptrend in the index and signal at a move towards 36,500-36,800 in the days ahead.
Dodla Dairy earnings: Pre-COVID price increase, lower procurement cost aided margin, says management
Dodla Dairy is on the radar on the back of their Q4FY21 results. This is their first quarterly result post listing. The company has clocked in good growth, owing to a sharp jump in its gross margin. The company’s stock is already up 45 percent from its issue price. Sunil Reddy Dodla, Managing Director of the company, said, “Q1 was little difficult for us in terms of topline being muted but we are happy with our bottomline in terms of the operation. We are not much into ice-cream; our products are more into milk and curd so our bottomline has been healthy.” Read here.
Zomato IPO: Issue subscribed 1.21 times so far on Day 2
The initial public offering (IPO) of the online food delivery platform Zomato has been subscribed 1.21 times so far on July 15, the second day of bidding. The offer has received bids for 86.74 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 71.92 crore equity shares. The portion reserved for retail investors has been subscribed 3.49 times, while non-institutional investors have put in bids for 17 percent against their reserved portion, as per the subscription data available on the exchanges till 12:00 pm. The portion set aside for employees is subscribed 21 percent, while that of qualified institutional buyers have seen 98 percent subscription.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s name appears in June shareholding with 1.39% stake
BLS International Services rise 8% on partnering with Flipkart for last mile services
Shares of BLS International Services soared 8.2 percent to Rs 144.65 on Thursday after the firm partnered with Flipkart to provide last-mile services across the country. The stock has rallied over 200 percent in the last 1 year and over 50 percent YTD. An online visa application centre in India, BLS International provides consultancy services to individuals, students, families and others. The company is a “preferred partner” for embassies and Governments across the world.
Gold rate today: Yellow metal trades flat; may face resistance at Rs 48,600 per 10 grams
KNR Construction shares locked in 5% upper circuits after CRISIL revised ratings
Shares of KNR Constructions (KNRCL) were frozen in a 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 255 on the BSE on Thursday after rating agency CRISIL Ratings upgraded its outlook on the firm. CRISIL revised its outlook on the long-term bank facilities of the company to 'Positive' from 'Stable' and reaffirmed the rating at 'CRISIL AA-'. As per CRISIL, the revision in outlook factors in expected improvement in scale of operations in KNRCL’s business risk profile with the sustenance of revenue growth of over 15 percent annually in the medium term while maintaining its healthy financial risk profile.
Mastercard ban: RBL Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Yes Bank most impacted; Kotak least
Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) move to bar global payment giant Mastercard from onboarding any new customers in the country could significantly impact card additions by lenders over the short term. In a press release issued on Wednesday evening, the regulator said, According to Nomura, RBL Bank, Bajaj Finserv and Yes Bank will be the three most impacted lenders as their entire credit card schemes are aligned with Mastercard. HDFC Bank has 60 percent of its card schemes tied to Mastercard, Amex and Diners, while for Axis Bank and ICICI Bank, this is about 35-36 percent, said Nomura. HDFC Bank is already restricted from issuing new cards, and hence is not incrementally impacted. On the other hand, Kotak Mahindra Bank’s card portfolio is entirely allied to Visa and hence won’t face any issues, Nomura said in its note. More here
L&T Technology Services jump 15% to 52-week high after strong Q1 earnings
Shares of L&T Technology Services, the engineering services arm of Larsen and Toubro Group, jumped over 15 percent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 3,366.40 after the company reported strong earnings for the June quarter, beating street estimates. The company posted a net profit of Rs 216 crore in Q1FY22, recording a growth of Rs 11.1 percent as compared to Rs 194.5 crore in the March quarter. Revenue during the quarter rose 5.4 percent to Rs 1,518.4 crore from Rs 1,440.5 crore, QoQ. In dollar terms, revenue witnessed a sequential growth of 4.2 percent to $205.7 million. More here
Top Sensex gainers and losers at this hour
Market at a record high
Market Watch: Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments
The Nifty is slowly inching towards the 15,900 levels. 15,915 (the high recorded on 28 June 2021) is the precise level we need to close above. If the index manages to do that, we should be able to scale higher to 16,100. The bias for the current market is on the upside and hence dips and corrections can be used to accumulate long positions. 15,400 is a good support and as long as we do not break that on a closing basis, we are in bullish terrain.
Edelweiss raises target price on Welspun India, here’s why
Edelweiss has increased target price on Welspun India to Rs 150 versus Rs 121 earlier. Edelweiss expects a lot of buzz around textile sector today, because of the extension of the Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies (RoSCTL) by the government. Brokerages have been giving positive commentaries as a result of this announcement. According to Equirus, the announcement of the extension of RoSCTL provides much-needed clarity for the sector because policy forms an important basis for quoting the prices of the export products. Higher rates have come in as a relief to exporters right now. Welspun India, Himatsingka Seide had guided for lower margins for FY22 – because of lower export incentives and higher raw material prices. However, this will result in 300 basis points (bps) higher margins for both these companies. More here
Market Watch: Ashish Chaturmohta, Director of Research at Sanctum Wealth Management
- Buy Axis Bank with stop loss of Rs 758 and a target of Rs 800.
- Buy L&T Infotech with a stop loss of Rs 4,140 and a target of Rs 4,400.
- Buy SBI Life with a stop loss of Rs 1,030 and a target of Rs 1,100.
- Buy L&T with a stop loss of Rs 1,510 and a target of Rs 1,600.
Infosys' Q1 performance symbolic of multi-year IT upcycle, says Wedbush Securities
Moshe Katri, MD of Wedbush Securities, on Thursday, said that Infosys' Q1 performance is symbolic of the multi-year IT upcycle. IT major Infosys, on Wednesday, reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,195 crore in the first quarter of 2022 fiscal, registering a growth of 2.34 per cent as compared to Rs 5,076 crore in the previous quarter. Speaking in an interview with CNBC-TV18, Katri said, “Infosys delivered the best constant currency revenue in about 10 years. It’s a bit more symbolic of the fact that we are headed towards a multi-year cycle with an accelerating topline growth for the industry.” However, said Katri, Infosys margin declined due to higher sub-contracting cost and retention programmes. More here
Rupee opens higher against US dollar
Market Watch: Varun Lohchab, Head-Institutional Research, HDFC Securities
On IT
Infosys is our preferred pick in the IT sector. We have been holding a sizeable position in our model portfolio name. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) because of valuation and probably growth slightly lagging, we have underweight positions. Infosys and HCL Technologies in the largecap space, Mphasis and Persistent Systems in the midcap space have been our preferred picks from HDFC Securities.
On midcap and smallcap
Our view has been constructive on midcap and smallcap stocks for almost last six-nine months and we have been reiterating that in every strategy note that it is a stock-pickers kind of a market, very bottom-up. We are able to find good ideas across allcaps. Even largecaps – there are still quite a few attractively valued largecaps and so is the case in midcaps and smallcaps. Probably from 12-18 months we still believe midcap and smallcap will generally tend to give you a good return compared to largecaps as long as the stockpicking is based on fundamentals and you pick reasonable quality companies.
Morning market quote from VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
"IT results out so far including that of majors like TCS & Infosys indicate a strong order pipeline emboldening the companies to raise their revenue guidance to 14 to 17%. This augurs well for the industry and can invite further investments. So, this leg of the market remains strong. However, Nifty is likely to face resistance around 15900 since FIIs are consistent sellers at higher levels. Retail activity is high in mid-small-cap space since heavy FII selling is in large caps. Global support to the markets comes from the Fed chief Powell's remark that rates will remain near zero until "inflation goes persistently and materially higher". This has further emboldened the equity bulls. Even though the broader market party continues, investors should exercise caution while buying into mid-small caps. Correction in the broader market, when it comes, can be sharp"
Infosys Q1 net profit rises 2.3% QoQ: What brokerages make of co's earnings
Infosys off opening highs. The co reported its Q1 results yesterday
Opening Bell: Sensex opens 100 points higher, Nifty above 15,850; IT stocks lead
Indian indices opened higher on Thursday, tracking gains in global peers, boosted mainly by IT stocks after Infosys reported its June quarter earnings. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was up 107 points at 53,011 while the Nifty rose 19 points to 15,873. Broader markets were also in the green with the midcap and smallcap indices up 0.2 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively. On the Nifty50 index, L&T, HCL TEch, WIpro, Tech Mahindra and Adani Ports were the top gainers while ONGC, Titan, Asian PAints, HDFC abd NTPC led the losses.
Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for today
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, wife Rekha and others pay up Rs 37 cr to settle Aptech insider trading case
Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala, and eight other individuals on Wednesday settled a case related to insider trading in the shares of Aptech Ltd after paying more than Rs 37 crore. The amount included settlement charges, disgorgement of ill-gotten gains along with interest charges. The other eight individuals who settled the case are -- Rajeshkumar Jhunjhunwala, Shushila Devi Gupta, Sudha Gupta, Ushma Seth Sule, Utpal Sheth, Madhu Vadera Jayakumar, Chugh Yoginder Pal and Ramesh S Damani, according to two separate orders passed by Sebi. The orders come after the settlement applications by these persons with Sebi proposing to settle, "without admitting or denying the findings of fact and conclusions of law, through a settlement order". More here
Some global cues for this morning
RBI bars Mastercard from adding new customers in India for not following data storage rules
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday barred global payments technology major Mastercard Asia from adding new customers in India from July 22, 2021. This was after the company failed to comply with directions on Storage of Payment System Data. However, the order will not impact existing customers of Mastercard. In an order, the RBI said it has imposed restrictions on Mastercard Asia from onboarding new domestic customers (debit, credit or prepaid) onto its card network from July 22, 2021. Mastercard said, "The company is fully committed to our legal and regulatory obligations in the markets we operate in. Since the issuance of the RBI directive requiring on-soil storage of domestic payment transaction data in 2018, we have provided consistent updates and reports regarding our activities and compliance with the required stipulations." More here
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|HCL Tech
|1,042.80
|53.35
|5.39
|Larsen
|1,610.00
|65.30
|4.23
|Tech Mahindra
|1,115.95
|37.45
|3.47
|Wipro
|575.75
|14.05
|2.50
|ITC
|208.25
|4.15
|2.03
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.5200
|-0.0625
|-0.08
|Euro-Rupee
|88.1780
|0.0550
|0.06
|Pound-Rupee
|103.0320
|-0.1550
|-0.15
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6786
|0.0005
|0.07