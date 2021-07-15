Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty at record highs led by IT, banks; smallcaps outperform

Gaurav Garg, Head of Research, CapitalVia Global Research

Indian equity benchmarks remained in the green, despite strong indications from other Asian markets. Sentiments were supported by claims from a private report that IT investment in the country is predicted to expand at an annual rate of 8% to $92.7 billion in 2021. Another positive in the market for investors came after an ICRA Ratings poll in which, roughly 42% of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) predict a 15% increase in their asset under management (AUM) in fiscal 2021-22.

We witnessed some positive movement in the market and an attempt to hold the support level around the Nifty50 Index level of 15,900. Sustaining above 15,900, we expect the market to gain momentum, leading to an upside projection till 16,150-16,200 level. On the sectoral front a few sectors have shown some weakness, despite the positive momentum in the market.