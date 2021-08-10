Stock Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for Indian indices

Stock Market Live Updates: The Indian equity market is likely to open flat Tuesday following a mixed trend in global peers. The trend on SGX Nifty also indicates a flat start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 10.00 points or 0.06 percent lower at the 16,264.00 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.
Fed officials say tapering is near, advancing discussion on rate hike
Two Federal Reserve officials said on Monday that the US economy is growing rapidly and that while the labor market still has room for improvement, inflation is already at a level that could satisfy one leg of a key test for the beginning of interest rate hikes.
Asian stocks on backfoot as concern over Delta variant saps confidence
Asian stocks started off on a weak footing on Tuesday after a largely soft performance on Wall Street and as persistent concerns over the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus dented sentiment and triggered falls in metals and oil prices. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan declined 0.4 percent in early trading, with Korea’s KOSPI index down 0.56 percent while China’s blue chip index CSI300 shed 0.33 percent. Japan’s Nikkei was up 0.9 percent.
Oil steadies after hitting three-week low on pandemic restrictions
Oil prices rose on Tuesday, edging up from a three-week low in the previous session, but gains are likely to be limited on worries that rising COVID-19 cases and restrictions in China will dent fuel demand. Brent crude was up by 30 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $69.34 a barrel, after falling 2.3% on Monday. US oil was up by 43 cents, or 0.7, at $66.91 a barrel, having fallen by 2.6 percent in the previous session.
Dollar buoyed as strong job figures fan Fed tapering talk
The dollar was buoyant in early Tuesday trade as a run of strong US job figures solidified expectations the US Federal Reserve could soon start tapering its massive coronavirus-driven stimulus. The prospect of the Fed's reduced bond-buying pushed down US bond prices, lifting their yields and hitting other safe-haven assets that had benefited from low returns from US paper, such as the Swiss franc and gold.
Wall Street | Global share prices treaded water on Monday as sharp falls in gold and oil prices and concerns over the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant dented sentiment. US stock indexes were mixed at the close. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 106.66 points, or 0.3 percent, to 35,101.85, the S&P 500 lost 4.17 points, or 0.09 percent, to 4,432.35 and the Nasdaq Composite added 24.42 points, or 0.16 percent, to 14,860.18.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Monday
Indian equity benchmark indices ended Monday's volatile session higher led by IT and private banking stocks. The Sensex gained 125.13 points, or 0.23 percent, to end at 54,402.85, while the Nifty closed at 16,258.25, up 20.05 points, or 0.12 percent. Broader markets underperformed the frontliners as the smallcap and midcap indices ended lower each. Gains were seen in IT, private banks, financial services and media indices, while Nifty Metals, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Realty indices fell the most.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Market Live Blog
Good morning, readers! Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters. If you are an investor, here is wishing you a great trading day. Good luck!