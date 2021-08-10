Stock Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for Indian indices

First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Monday

Indian equity benchmark indices ended Monday's volatile session higher led by IT and private banking stocks. The Sensex gained 125.13 points, or 0.23 percent, to end at 54,402.85, while the Nifty closed at 16,258.25, up 20.05 points, or 0.12 percent. Broader markets underperformed the frontliners as the smallcap and midcap indices ended lower each. Gains were seen in IT, private banks, financial services and media indices, while Nifty Metals, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Realty indices fell the most.