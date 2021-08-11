Stock Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for Indian indices

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian market is likely to open flat with a positive bias Wednesday following gains in global peers. The Asian markets are mostly higher after Wall Street hit record highs overnight as the US Senate passed a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. Meanwhile, the trend on SGX Nifty also indicates a flat start for the broader index in India.
Technical analysis by Anand James of Geojit Financial Services
Three dojis in the last four days summarily explains the prevailing indecision. Yet, within this construct, the bias is leaning towards upside, especially within bottoms being held by horizontal support, even as peaks remain uneven. Meanwhile, a hammer formed in the closing hour yesterday, calls for a run up early in the day, which though could be limited to 16,350 on first attempt. However, if subsequent pull backs manage to keep its head above 16,268, then we could be heading towards 16450-500 in the next few sessions. Alternatively, the inability to float above 16,268 could see Nifty drifting back into an indecisive zone, but the chances of a collapse beyond 16,090-33, looks very limited.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
Going ahead, the market would be tracking global cues for further direction in the market. Passage of infrastructure bill by US Senate will propel positive momentum in the market. However, volatility around the US Fed taper talk continues to worry the investors. Apart from this, the market would also keep an eye on US and China inflation data along with UK GDP data, due later this week. Overall, we expect positive momentum in the market on account of strong domestic economic data, impressive quarterly results and unlocking in various states.
India’s exports up over 50% to USD 7.41 bn during August 1-7
The country's exports rose by 50.45 percent to $7.41 billion during August 1-7, on account of healthy growth in the shipments of engineering goods, gems and jewellery as well as petroleum products, according to provisional commerce ministry data. Imports during the week too grew by about 70 percent to $10.45 billion, leaving a trade deficit of $3 billion. Read here.
Zomato Q1 results: Net loss widens to Rs 356 crore; consolidated revenue rises to Rs 844 crore
Food delivery aggregator Zomato on Tuesday reported a consolidated loss of Rs 356.2 crore during the quarter ended June 30, 2021 as against Rs. 99.8 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company's adjusted revenue grew 26 percent quarter-over-quarter to Rs 1,160 crore. Consolidated revenue, however, stood at Rs 844.4 crore for the quarter under consideration against Rs 266 crore for the same period a year ago. Read here.
Global cues favourable, but midcaps, smallcaps showing signs of cracking
Right now, the market has given enough warnings that if you don’t play carefully, it will take you out of the game. Perhaps the time has come to give more weight to capital preservation than seeking more incremental gains, especially in the broader market, writes CNBC-TV18’s Anuj Singhal. The small-cap index has already corrected 5 percent from the peak and if it falls another 10-15 percent, which is not outside the realms of reality, many retailers will be out for good. One must avoid being in that pack. Continue reading.
Deluge of IPOs causing investors to pull out money elsewhere
When the merchant bankers start singing "Money for nothing and tricks for free", one needs to sit up and take notice, writes independent trader Shankar Char. While the oversubscription and NFO collections would have indicated an unlimited supply of liquidity, the rush to raise money at sometimes crazy valuations can trip the market mood. Clearly access to funds isn't as easy or inexpensive as was being made out to be and the only way to fund the IPO boom was to liquidate the stratospheric valuations in mid and small cap names. With everyone doing that simultaneously, the results were fairly predictable. It's anyone's guess as to how much longer this will last and if it will spread to the large caps as well. For now, nifty is holding the 16,136 to 16,176 gap, but only just. A cursory look at the charts displays the carnage in the smaller cousins, and with the chorus growing globally on "normalization" of monetary policy, whatever that means after a decade of "money for nothing and tricks for free" central bank policy, one wonders if there is room to even consider this as the new and more permanent normal. Print baby print.....
RBI issues draft proposals to liberalise overseas investments norms
The Reserve Bank on Monday issued draft guidelines to further liberalise the regulatory framework governing overseas investments with a view to promote ease of doing business. The RBI has placed on its website two documents -- draft Foreign Exchange Management (Non-debt Instruments - Overseas Investment) Rules, 2021 and draft Foreign Exchange Management (Overseas Investment) Regulations, 2021.
"With a view to further liberalise regulatory framework and also to promote ease of doing business, it has been decided to rationalise the existing provisions governing overseas investment," the Reserve Bank said.
Petrol, diesel unchanged for 25th day in a row
Petrol and diesel prices remained the same at record-high levels for the 25th straight day on Wednesday, according to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers. Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel was static at Rs 101.84 and Rs 89.87 per litre in Delhi, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the petrol price was unchanged at Rs 107.83 per litre on Wednesday. The cost of diesel was stable at Rs 97.45 a litre.
Oil crawls higher on solid US demand outlook despite Delta surge
Oil prices on Wednesday consolidated strong overnight gains as a bullish outlook for US fuel demand outweighed concerns about mobility curbs in Asia with the spread of the highly infectious COVID-19 Delta variant. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 6 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $68.35 a barrel, adding to a 2.7 percent jump on Tuesday. Brent crude futures inched up 3 cents to $70.66 a barrel, following a 2.3 percent gain from Tuesday.
Asian Markets | Shares in Asian-Pacific region are trading mixed with the Shanghai composite rising 0.21 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index trading flat. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.54 percent, Topix rose 0.83 percent and South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.25 percent.
US Senate pivots to $3.5 trillion bill, key to Biden’s agenda
The Democratic-controlled US Senate on Tuesday passed a massive infrastructure bill and immediately kicked off debate on a $3.5 trillion spending blueprint for President Joe Biden’s key priorities on climate change, universal preschool and affordable housing.
The bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which the 100-member chamber passed in a 69-30 vote, could provide the nation's biggest investment in decades in roads, bridges, airports and waterways.
Fed taper talk lifts dollar ahead of inflation test
The dollar hovered near a four-month high against the euro and scaled a five-week peak on the Japanese yen on Wednesday, as traders awaited US inflation data and wagered a high reading could pressure the Federal Reserve to wind back policy support.
Wall Street | Global stock markets strengthened on Tuesday, hovering close to record highs, while US Treasury yields rose to their highest levels since mid-July, spurred by Federal Reserve tapering talk. Sentiment was boosted by the US Senate passing a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that could provide the United States with its biggest investment in decades in roads, bridges, airports and waterways. That helped the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 close at record highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 162.82 points, or 0.46 percent, to 35,264.67, the S&P 500 gained 4.4 points, or 0.10 percent, to 4,436.75 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 72.09 points, or 0.49 percent, to 14,788.09.
The Indian equity benchmark indices ended Tuesday's volatile session with minor gains amid mixed global cues. The Sensex gained 151.81 points, or 0.28 percent, to end at 54,554.66, while the Nifty closed 21.85 points, or 0.13 percent higher at 16,280.10. Broader markets underperformed the benchmarks as the Nifty Smallcap100 fell 2.3 percent and the Nifty Midcap100 ended 1 percent lower. Among sectors, metal, PSU banks, realty and media indices declined over 2 percent each, while Nifty IT and Nifty Financial Services ended in the green.
