Stock Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for Indian indices

Deluge of IPOs causing investors to pull out money elsewhere

When the merchant bankers start singing "Money for nothing and tricks for free", one needs to sit up and take notice, writes independent trader Shankar Char. While the oversubscription and NFO collections would have indicated an unlimited supply of liquidity, the rush to raise money at sometimes crazy valuations can trip the market mood. Clearly access to funds isn't as easy or inexpensive as was being made out to be and the only way to fund the IPO boom was to liquidate the stratospheric valuations in mid and small cap names. With everyone doing that simultaneously, the results were fairly predictable. It's anyone's guess as to how much longer this will last and if it will spread to the large caps as well. For now, nifty is holding the 16,136 to 16,176 gap, but only just. A cursory look at the charts displays the carnage in the smaller cousins, and with the chorus growing globally on "normalization" of monetary policy, whatever that means after a decade of "money for nothing and tricks for free" central bank policy, one wonders if there is room to even consider this as the new and more permanent normal. Print baby print.....