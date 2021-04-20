Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade flat amid volatility; mid, smallcaps outperform

Emkay Global Financial Services on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance on expected lines, reported a further decline in margins to ~23.6% in Q4FY21 from ~25.7% in Q3FY21 amid rising demand for savings products (mainly ULIPs) as well as consolidation in the protection portfolio. Full-year margins stood at ~25.1%. Management expects to maintain this in the coming years. Though we appreciate emerging clarity regarding growth over margins, we prefer to remain watchful due to volatile economic trends and a probable rise in claims amid the pandemic. We introduce FY24 to our estimates and raise target to Rs 506 from Rs 492, corresponding to 2x P/FY23 EV. We maintain hold and underweight stance in insurance EAP.
COVID-19 vaccine: Max Healthcare’s Abhay Soi expects surge in vaccination from May 1
The Central government on Monday announced liberalised and accelerated Phase 3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination from May 1. As per the strategy, everyone above the age of 18 will be eligible to get a vaccine from May 1. Welcoming the move, Abhay Soi, CMD of Max Healthcare, said that corporates and hospitals are permitted to buy vaccines, but the prices are yet to be established for the private market. “The government has provided private manufacturers and private practitioners who interact with each other and procure. The prices are yet to be set up and I think perhaps the state governments should be getting involved in establishing prices,” he said. Watch here.
World stocks edge back, bond yields, COVID-19 cases rise
Global shares edged further back from record highs on Tuesday as lofty sovereign bond yields and rising global COVID-19 cases had investors questioning high equity valuations. With bond yields at elevated levels, the U.S. dollar remained under pressure, hitting its lowest in nearly seven weeks during the Asian session. Europe's STOXX 600 was 0.6% weaker, with major indexes in Frankfurt, Paris and London all negative. That followed a mixed showing in Asian equity markets as MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.2%, close to its highest level since March. But Japan's Nikkei dropped 2% on worries that the possible reintroduction of COVID-19 emergency measures in the country's biggest cities would slow the economic recovery.
Market Watch: Ashish Kyal of Waves Strategy Advisors
A $10-12 per dose vaccine in private market will accelerate India’s vaccination drive: CLSA
As the COVID-19 cases in India surge, better realizations in the private market could be a deciding factor for the success of the vaccination drive in India, brokerage firm CLSA said in its morning note. India will open vaccination for everyone over 18 years of age starting May 1 2021 with greater flexibility on pricing, procurement and administration of vaccines. CLSA observes that this will open up the private market for vaccination and provide more leeway to states and private companies. Better realizations in the private market may also spur local vaccine production at a time when demand may spike with this new eligibility relaxation. "A US$10-12 price per dose vaccine in the private market may help accelerate India's vaccination drive," said the CLSA report. Read more.
Varun Berry, Managing Director, Britannia Industries
We have stocked our distributors adequately to meet any potential surge in demand. We have also implemented a new real-time dealer management system that ensures quick conversion of orders, thereby ensuring product availability at any given time. Moreover, the brand mix is also being prioritized to meet distinct requirements across regions in the country, backed by appropriate inventory management at our depots and factories. All our factories are currently operating at optimal capacities to maximise the supply of our brands.
CLSA upgrades ICICI Prudential Life to 'buy' after Q4 earnings
Gobal brokerage CLSA has upgraded its rating on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company (ICICI Pru) to 'buy' from 'Outperform' after the company's earnings in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 were in line with estimates. CLSA has a target price of Rs 575 per share. The company's Q4FY21 performance was in line with 27 percent APE growth versus a contraction of 27 percent in 9MFY21, CLSA said. It added that FY21 saw multiple headwinds with a big contraction in the ULIP business but VNB performance was well managed. Read more here.
Buzzing | Shares of Snowman Logistics surged over 14 percent after rating agency CRISIL affirmed the company's long term rating at 'A/Stable'.
Lenders, board of directors approve Future Group's debt restructuring plan
The Board of Directors of Future Group and its lenders has approved a resolution plan to restructure the existing secured financial debt RBI's August 6 recast circular. The lenders approved the plan on April 18. The recast plan remains to be submitted to Kamath Committee for approval. As part of the resolution plan, the outstanding working capital, term loans, cash credit, non-convertible debentures, and commercial papers are part of the existing debt and are proposed to be restructured. The company has received the written consent of 100 percent of holders of the NCDs to amend the terms and conditions of the NCDs in line with the resolution plan approved by the other lenders of existing debt. Further, it will extend the repayment of various loans by up to two years. The interest moratorium between March 1, 2020, to September 30, 2021, to be converted to Funded Interest Term Loan (FITL). The deadline for the company's execution of the restructuring plan ends on April 24.
Market Watch: Chandresh Kumar Nigam, MD & CEO, Axis AMC
Financials: Focus on those businesses which will in next two years give you the desired growth rate or the estimated growth rate. Some of the top quality financials will gain market share, will grow, will see credit growth coming back etc. may not be in this quarter but 3-4 months down the line.
Hotels, restaurants stocks: Unless we have some real big surprise coming in which as of now in not on the table right now, I think the high touch B2C businesses being the worst affected and obviously the second wave did not bring any cheer, but some of these high-quality names in hotels, restaurants and all that I think some of them the weaker ones might not be able to make post this and we have seen some shutting down of the whole businesses happening in the unorganised space and organised space has benefited to that extent.
Hero MotoCorp | The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) for the ecological restoration and conservation of the Aravali Biodiversity Park, situated in Gurugram, Haryana, for the next 10 years.
Rupee rises 23 paise to 74.64 against US dollar in early trade
The rupee advanced by 23 paise to 74.64 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday, tracking weaker dollar against key rivals and a positive trend in the domestic equity market. Forex traders said the government’s decision to open COVID vaccination to all above 18 years from May 1 lifted investor sentiment. At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 74.65 against the US dollar, then gained some strength to quote at 74.64, a rise of 23 paise over its last close. In the previous session, the rupee had settled at 74.87 against the American currency. Read more.
Aditya Birla Capital shares gain 5% after subsidiary files DRHP for IPO
The share price of Aditya Birla Capital rallied over 5 percent after the company’s subsidiary Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd (ABSLAMC) filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an initial public offering (IPO) by way of an offer for sale of shares. Aditya Birla Capital Ltd (ABCL) has approved sale of up to 28,50,880 equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each held in ABSLAMC out of the total paid-up share capital of 28,80,00,000 equity shares of ABSLAMC, the company said in a regulatory filing.
New IPO: Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC files draft papers with Sebi
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital has filed a draft red herring prospectus for an initial public offering with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). Aditya Birla AMC will join its peers that have listed recently on the bourses including HDFC AMC, Nippon AMC and UTI AMC. The preliminary papers were filed on April 19, 2021, for an IPO by way of an offer for sale (OFS) of the shares of the company. The board of Aditya Birla Capital on April 14 had approved the IPO of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC. The IPO comprises of sale of up to 28.5 lakh shares by parent Aditya Birla Capital in Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC and up to 3.6 crore shares held by Sun Life (India) AMC Investments in the firm. Together, the sale proposes to sell 13.5 percent of paid-up share capital in Aditya Birla AMC.
Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments
It is evident that the index has currently lost its sense of direction. Yesterday we failed to break 14,200 on a closing basis and we are back today with a gap up opening. These are risky times and traders need to be very cautious. It is better to sit back and assess the situation on a continuous basis as stops are large and a bad trade can actually take away the gains of multiple good trades. On the upside, the cap is at 15,000 and on the downside, the trigger point is a close below 14,200. Until one of these is not taken out, it is not advisable to trade the Nifty.
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC files DRHP for IPO
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd (ABSLAMC) filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an initial public offering (IPO) by way of an offer for sale of shares. Aditya Birla Capital Ltd (ABCL) has approved sale of up to 28,50,880 equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each held in ABSLAMC out of the total paid-up share capital of 28,80,00,000 equity shares of ABSLAMC, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sun Life (India) AMC Investments Inc., the joint venture shareholder in ABSLAMC, approved the sale of up to 3,60,29,120 equity shares of the face value of Rs 5 each held in ABSLAMC through the IPO. The proposed sale of equity shares by ABCL and Sun Life India in the IPO will together constitute up to 13.50 percent of the paid-up share capital of ABSLAMC.
Standout Brokerage Report: Citi positive on ACC, Ambuja Cements, UltraTech; downgrades Ramco, Shree Cement
Citi Group is positive on the cement sector. The brokerage house believes that despite the lockdown, the sector is poised for a decent growth, favourable demand and pricing power. Hence, the firm has reiterated its 'buy' ratings on ACC, Ambuja Cements, UltraTech Cement, Grasim and Dalmia Cement. It has downgraded Ramco Cement and Shree Cement. Watch the accompanying video for more details.
ACC shares rally 5% on strong Q1 earnings
The share price of cement maker ACC rallied over 5 percent in the early trade on Tuesday after the company reported strong earnings for the quarter ended March 2021 with better-than-expected operating performance. ACC’s consolidated profit in the first quarter of CY21 rose 74.2 percent to Rs 563 crore from Rs 323 crore, YoY. Revenue during the quarter increased 22.7 percent to Rs 4,213 crore from to Rs 3,433 crore, YoY. The company’s cement sales volume reported a growth of 21.5 percent at 7.97 million tonnes in Q1CY21 as compared to 6.56 million tonnes in Q1CY20. More here
Overweight on IT, metals, cement; underweight on energy, utilities: Motilal Oswal's key Model Portfolio changes
Motilal Oswal has changed its model portfolio which reflects its growing conviction in cyclical recovery and acceleration in earnings growth going ahead. The brokerage maintains an Overweight (OW) stance on IT, Metals, and Cement. BFSI is now marginally Overweight from Neutral. "We have added weight to Capital Goods and made it OW. We have reduced our allocations in Telecom and Healthcare from OW to Neutral," Motilal Oswal said. It has maintained Neutral stance in Consumer and Autos, while staying Underweight (UW) on Energy and Utilities. In BFSI, the brokerage has added Cholamandalam Investment and SBI Cards & Payments Systems in the Diversified Financial space. It has further increased the weight in SBI given the attractive valuations and improving operating performance. More here
ICICI Prudential shares surge over 9% post earnings; brokerages remain bullish
Shares of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company (ICICI Pru) rose over 9 percent on Tuesday after the company reported a good set of numbers overall for the March quarter even as its profit declined for the period. The sentiment was also lifted as brokerages remained bullish on the stock post the earnings. For Q4, the company's Value of New Business (VoNB) grew 26 percent YoY to Rs 591 crore. Meanwhile, for FY21 it stood at Rs 1,621 crore with a margin of 25.1 percent compared to 21.7 percent in FY20. Net profit declined by 64.2 per cent to Rs 64 crore in January-March 2021 from Rs 179 crore for the year-ago quarter while the same for the full year slipped to Rs 960 crore from Rs 1,069 crore in the previous fiscal.
Morning market quote from Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
"The government's decision to open up vaccination for all above 18 from May 1st and announcement of measures to incentivise vaccine manufacturers are steps in the right direction. This is positive from the market perspective. The market is likely to ignore the stress in the healthcare system and the pains from the second wave. There is a big difference between the first wave & the second wave. During the first wave, the market was responding to the "unknown unknown". Now, the market is responding to the "known unknown." The vaccines give us a clear idea of the end game and the market which always discounts the future is likely to respond positively."
Opening Bell: Sensex opens 450 points higher, Nifty above 14,500; all sectors in the green
Broad-based buying led to a rise in Indian indices at opening on Tuesday as they recovered from the 2 percent fall in the previous session on COVID concerns. The sentiment was lifted following gains in Asian peers. Gains in the frontline indices were mainly led by banking, auto, metal and pharms indices, up over 1 percent each. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was up 458 points at 48,407 while the Nifty rose 146 points to 14,505. Broader markets were also higher with the midcap and smallcap indices up over 1.5 percent each. On the Nifty50 index, Dr Reddy's, Grasim, Bajaj Finance, M&M and Bajaj Finserv were the top gainers while HCL Tech, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and Britannia were the only losers.