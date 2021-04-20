Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade flat amid volatility; mid, smallcaps outperform

Market Watch: Chandresh Kumar Nigam, MD & CEO, Axis AMC

Financials: Focus on those businesses which will in next two years give you the desired growth rate or the estimated growth rate. Some of the top quality financials will gain market share, will grow, will see credit growth coming back etc. may not be in this quarter but 3-4 months down the line.

Hotels, restaurants stocks: Unless we have some real big surprise coming in which as of now in not on the table right now, I think the high touch B2C businesses being the worst affected and obviously the second wave did not bring any cheer, but some of these high-quality names in hotels, restaurants and all that I think some of them the weaker ones might not be able to make post this and we have seen some shutting down of the whole businesses happening in the unorganised space and organised space has benefited to that extent.