  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 2 minutes ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade flat amid volatility; mid, smallcaps outperform

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: April 20, 2021 01:44 PM IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity indices, Sensex and Nifty traded flat Tuesday afternoon supported by gains in pharma, auto, metals and banking stocks. Midcap and smallcap indices outperformed the benchmarks with over 1 percent gains. IT and FMCG indices were under pressure.
view more

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement