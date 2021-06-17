Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex off day's low, Nifty reclaims 15,700; banks, financials drag

Stock Market Live Updates: Indian indices were trading lower on Thursday, tracking losses in global peers after the US federal reserve pulled up its timeline for rate hikes to 2023 from 2024 as inflation rises. Back home, broad-based selling was witnessed across sectors with financials, metals weighing the most.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Shyam Metalics & Energy has been subscribed 121.43 times on June 16, the last day of the bidding process. The offer has received bids for 256.11 crore equity shares against the IPO size of over 2.1 crore equity shares, as per subscription data available on the exchanges at 4:30 pm. The portion set for retail investors was subscribed 11.64 times and that of employees was 1.55 times. The reserved portion of qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 155.71 times and non-institutional investors 340 times.
On metals
Demand continues to be strong and that is why I do not believe there is going to be a severe correction happening as far as metals is concerned.
On home improvement
The prospect for the whole home improvement industry seems to be pretty good. We cover Cera, Kajaria, all of them have come up with very good results in Q4 and outlook also seems to be pretty good. The demand which they have been indicating is very strong. They will not lose out much in the current year itself. So outlook seems to be very good as far as home improvement industry is concerned.
Opening Bell: Sensex opens 300 points lower, Nifty around 15,650 after US Fed meeting; financials, metals drag
Indian indices opened lower on Thursday, tracking losses in global peer after the US federal reserve pulled up its timeline for rate hikes to 2023 from 2024 as inflation rises. Back home, broad-based selling was witnessed across sectors with financials, metals weighing the most. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was down 303 points at 52,210 while the Nifty fell 109 points to 15,658. Broader markets were also in the red with the midcap and smallcap indices down 0.8 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively. On the Nifty50 index, UPL, Asian Paints, HCL Tech, Nestle India, and UltraTech Cement were the top gainers while Adani Ports, Hindalco, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank and Coal India led the losses.
Crude oil prices drop, pressured by stronger US dollar
Crude oil prices fell on Thursday pressured by a stronger US dollar, but losses were limited by a big drop in crude oil inventories in the United States, the world’s top oil consumer. Brent crude oil futures dropped by 74 cents, or 1 percent, to USD 73.65 a barrel by 0103 GMT after reaching its highest since April 2019 in the previous session. US crude oil futures fell by 69 cents, or 1 percent, to USD 71.46 a barrel, after reaching its highest since October 2018 the previous day. ”Energy markets became so fixated over a robust summer travel season and Iran nuclear deal talks that they somewhat got blindsided by the Fed’s hawkish surprise,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA. More here
Sona Comstar IPO subscribed 2.33 times on final day
The Rs 5,550-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar) has been subscribed 2.33 times on June 16, Wednesday, the last day of the bidding process. The public issue received bids for over 24.4 crore equity shares against the offered size of over 10.71 crore equity shares. According to the subscription data available on exchanges, the portion set aside for retail investors has subscribed 1.61 times, while the reserved portion of qualified institutional buyers witnessed a subscription of 3.54 times and that of non-institutional investors 39 percent.
World Bank rejects El Salvador request for help on bitcoin implementation
The World Bank said on Wednesday it could not assist El Salvador’s bitcoin implementation given environmental and transparency drawbacks. ”We are committed to helping El Salvador in numerous ways including for currency transparency and regulatory processes,” said a World Bank spokesperson via email. ”While the government did approach us for assistance on bitcoin, this is not something the World Bank can support given the environmental and transparency shortcomings.” Earlier on Wednesday, Salvadoran Finance Minister Alejandro Zelaya said the country had sought technical assistance from the Bank as it seeks to use bitcoin as a parallel legal tender alongside the US dollar. More here
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday brought forward its projections for the first post-pandemic interest rate hikes into 2023, citing an improved health situation and dropping a longstanding reference that the crisis was weighing on the economy. New projections saw a majority of 11 Fed officials pencil in at least two quarter-point interest rate increases for 2023, even as officials in their statement pledged to keep policy supportive for now to encourage an ongoing jobs recovery. The Fed reiterated its promise to await "substantial further progress" before beginning to shift to policies less tuned to the pandemic and more to a fully open economy. But new economic and interest rate projections appeared to add some urgency to the Fed's planning. Policymakers at the median now see the first rate increase coming in 2023 instead of 2024. More here
Indian markets ended lower on Wednesday after hitting record highs in the previous session as investors eyed the US Federal Reserve’s policy statement due later in the day. Indices were weighed by losses in metals, financials and heavyweight RIL. The Sensex ended 271 points lower at 52,502 while the Nifty fell 102 points to settle at 15,767. Broader markets were also in the red for the day with the midcap index down 1.1 percent and smallcap index down 0.7 percent. On the Nifty50 index, Tata Consumer, Nestle, ONGC, NTPC, and HUL were the top gainers while Adani Ports, Tata Steel, Hindalco, JSW Steel, and Powergrid led the losses.
Good morning, readers! I am Pranati Deva from the market's desk of CNBC-TV18. Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters. If you are an investor, here is wishing you a great trading day. Good luck!
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|UltraTechCement
|6,652.60
|66.90
|1.02
|Asian Paints
|3,049.50
|30.50
|1.01
|Nestle
|18,116.00
|143.55
|0.80
|Bharti Airtel
|539.35
|2.90
|0.54
|IndusInd Bank
|1,019.15
|5.45
|0.54
