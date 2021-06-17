Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex off day's low, Nifty reclaims 15,700; banks, financials drag

Market Watch: Nischal Maheshwari, CEO-Institutional Equities & Advisory, Centrum Broking



On metals



Demand continues to be strong and that is why I do not believe there is going to be a severe correction happening as far as metals is concerned.



On home improvement



The prospect for the whole home improvement industry seems to be pretty good. We cover Cera, Kajaria, all of them have come up with very good results in Q4 and outlook also seems to be pretty good. The demand which they have been indicating is very strong. They will not lose out much in the current year itself. So outlook seems to be very good as far as home improvement industry is concerned.