Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex turns flat, Nifty below 15,000; metal stocks drag

Market Watch: Nischal Maheshwari, CEO-Institutional Equities & Advisory, Centrum Broking

On PSU banks

“Large balancesheet banks like SBI and Bank of Baroda have got their arms around the asset quality issue and then there is the whole other bunch of PSU banks where they are still struggling with it. Given that we now have the second wave of corona which has added the problem of extended lockdown, I believe it is best to avoid most of the other PSU banks. I think the largecap PSU banks will continue to do okay and those are where we believe there is good value to be looked at.”

On auto ancillaries

“Our top pick in the auto ancillaries remains to be Motherson Sumi and Endurance Technologies. In case of tyres, we like JK Tyre.”