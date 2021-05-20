Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex turns flat, Nifty below 15,000; metal stocks drag

TCI Express shares soar 15% to hit 52-week high as net profit more than doubles in Q4
TCI Express shares surged over 15 percent on Thursday after the company reported stellar earnings for the March quarter. Its Q4 net profit more than doubled to Rs 42.6 crore in Q4 on higher sales and cost controls as against Rs 19 crore in the year-ago period. It reported an 18.3 percent YoY rise in consolidated sales revenues in the quarter under review at Rs 282.86 crore versus Rs 239 crore in the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, for the full fiscal year FY21, the net profit rose 12 percent to Rs 100 crore on the back of stringent cost controls. However, the company saw FY21 revenues falling by nearly 18 percent YoY on account of the lag effect of the pandemic.
Fertiliser stocks jump after government increased subsidy by 140%
Fertilizer stocks jumped on Thursday after the Centre increased its share of subsidy on fertiliser by 140 percent. The subsidy was increased from Rs 500 to Rs 1,200 per bag for di-ammonia phosphate (DAP) on the back of rising prices of raw materials phosphoric acid, ammonia, etc, internationally. In the last few months, all major fertiliser companies had raised prices for DAP due to an increase in raw material prices. Prices of phosphoric acid and ammonia surged by 60-70 percent globally, which are key components for DAP. Among stocks, Chambal Fertilisers, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers, Deepak Fertilisers, Coromandel International, GNFC and Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) gained 3-9 percent on the BSE.
Should you book profits in mid and smallcap funds now?
The midcap mutual fund category has offered an average return of 70 percent over one year. Similarly, the NIFTY smallcap 100, which is the benchmark for smallcap funds, has delivered 114 percent return over one year, according to Archit Gupta, founder, and CEO of ClearTax. It’s important to note here that midcap and smallcap space usually have short boom and bust cycles. It helps investors, as Gupta said if they time the market cycle correctly to maximize returns from these funds. More here
Market Watch: Nischal Maheshwari, CEO-Institutional Equities & Advisory, Centrum Broking
On PSU banks
“Large balancesheet banks like SBI and Bank of Baroda have got their arms around the asset quality issue and then there is the whole other bunch of PSU banks where they are still struggling with it. Given that we now have the second wave of corona which has added the problem of extended lockdown, I believe it is best to avoid most of the other PSU banks. I think the largecap PSU banks will continue to do okay and those are where we believe there is good value to be looked at.”
On auto ancillaries
“Our top pick in the auto ancillaries remains to be Motherson Sumi and Endurance Technologies. In case of tyres, we like JK Tyre.”
Opening Bell: Sensex opens over 100 points higher, Nifty above 15,000; energy, IT stocks gain
Indian indices opened higher on Thursday led by gains in energy, auto and IT stocks. However, losses in the metal space capped some gains. Meanwhile, Asian stock markets struggled for traction after a jittery session on Wall as a hint of tapering talk from the US Fed drove selling in the bond market and lifted the safe-haven dollar. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was up 128 points at 50,030 while the Nifty rose 23 points to 15,053. The broader markets were also higher with the midcap and smallcap indices up aound half a percent each. On the Nifty50 index, UPL, Titan, L&T, ICICI Bank and Infosys were teh top gainers while Hindalco, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Coal India and ONGC led the losses.
Petrol, diesel prices remain stable for second day in a row
Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the second day on Thursday as oil marketing companies (OMCs) decided to keep rates stable. Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 92.85 and Rs 83.51 per litre respectively in Delhi, according to Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the petrol price remained unchanged at Rs 99.14 per litre on Thursday. The cost of diesel also was the same at Rs 90.71 a litre.
More drops in Big Tech pull stocks lower; Bitcoin drops 20%
US stocks are opening broadly lower, extending a weak streak into a third day. The price of Bitcoin dropped another 20 per cent Wednesday, extending a sharp pullback in crypto assets over the past month, after China's banking association issued a warning over the risks associated with digital currencies. Big Tech companies extended their declines on Wall Street. Amazon, Apple and Microsoft each fell more than 1 per cent. Coinbase, a cryptocurrency exchange operator that had an IPO last month, dropped 8 per cent. The drop in Bitcoin follows a recent reversal by longtime Bitcoin advocate Tesla, which now says it will no longer accept Bitcoin as payment for cars.
Oil prices drop nearly $2 a barrel on Asia COVID-19, inflation fears
Oil prices dropped nearly $2 a barrel on Wednesday, putting both benchmarks on track to close at a three-week low, on-demand concerns sparked by a rise in COVID-19 cases in Asia and fears higher inflation might lead to a Federal Reserve interest rate hike that curbs US economic growth. Traders also noted that oil prices were reacting to rumors that the Iran nuclear talks were making progress, which could boost global crude supplies. Brent futures were down $1.93, or 2.8 percent, to $66.78 a barrel by 12:54 p.m. EDT (1654 GMT), while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $2.04, or 3.1 percent, to $63.45. Earlier in the day, WTI was down more than 5 percent.
Indian Oil Corporation Q4 beats estimates; net profit jumps 78% to Rs 8,781 crore
State-run oil refiner Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 8,781 crore in the quarter ended March 2021, registering a sharp 78.6 percent growth as compared to Rs 4,916.6 crore in the previous quarter. The company's revenue in Q4FY21 rose 16.3 percent to Rs 1.24 lakh crore from Rs 1.06 lakh crore, QoQ. The company's earnings beat CNBC-TV18 analysts' poll estimates on all fronts. Profit was estimated at Rs 5,741 crore on a revenue of Rs 1.2 lakh crore. IOC's gross refining margin (GRM) in Q4 was at $12.50/bbl versus CNBC-TV18 Poll of $6.50/bbl. The average GRM for the year April- March 2021 is $5.64 per bbl as against April- March 2020 of $0.08 per bbl. More here
Sensex may hit 61,000 by December 2021: Morgan Stanley
Sensex could hit 61,000-levels by December 2021 in a bull case scenario, said Morgan Stanley. The 61,000 levels for Sensex indicate an upside of 22 percent for the BSE frontline index from the current levels of 50,000. Even in a base case scenario, Sensex could hit the 55,000 levels, indicating a 10 percent upside, said the brokerage house. In the bear case scenario, it pegs the Sensex at 41,000 levels by December 2021. In a recent note, the brokerage house stated that it is overweight on India in a global emerging markets (GEMs) context and expects Indian equities are likely to outperform their emerging market (EM) peers in 2021. More here
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Wednesday
Indian indices ended lower on Wednesday after a two-day rally, pressured by financial, auto and metal stocks. The sentiment was also weighed as Asian peers slipped, with concerns over an uptick in US inflation keeping investors away from assets that have risen during the pandemic. The Sensex ended 291 points lower at 49,902 while the Nifty fell 78 points to settle at 15,030. Broader Markets were mixed for the day with the midcap index down 0.13 percent and smallcap up 0.6 percent. On the Nifty50 index, Coal India, Cipla, Sun Pharma, UPL and Nestle were the top gainers while Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv, M&M, HDFC and JSW Steel led the losses.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Market Live Blog
