Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex opens 150 points higher, Nifty above 15,700; RIL AGM in focus

Infosys' Rs 9,200 crore share buyback to open on June 25

Infosys will commence its up to Rs 9,200 crore buyback from June 25, wherein the IT major intends to buy back shares at a maximum price of Rs 1,750 apiece.The Board approval for the buyback was granted on April 14, 2021, and the shareholders' nod was received on June 19, 2021, at the company's 40th annual general meeting. The Bengaluru-based company has issued a public notice on Wednesday in various newspapers for the buyback of its equity shares from the open market through the stock exchange route. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd was appointed as the manager of the buyback, a regulatory filing said. As per the proposed timeline, the date of commencement of the buyback has been set for June 25, 2021, and the last date for the buyback (whichever is earlier) would be December 24, 2021 (6 months from the date of the opening of the buyback) or when the company completes the buyback by deploying the amount equivalent to the maximum buyback size. More here