Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex opens 150 points higher, Nifty above 15,700; RIL AGM in focus

Stock Market Live Updates: Indian indices opened higher on Thursday, tracking gains in Asian peers, with broad-based buying witness across key domestic sectoral indices. The gains were boosted by the banking, IT and metal sectors, however, pharma and energy sectors were in the red. Reliance Industries will be in focus ahead of AGM.
Opening Bell: Sensex open 150 points higher, Nifty above 15,700; RIL AGM in focus
At 9:18 am, the Sensex was up 146 points at 52,452 while the Nifty rose 40 points to 15,727.
Euro zone business growth at 15-year high on back of pent-up demand
Euro zone business growth accelerated at its fastest pace in 15 years this month as the easing of more lockdown measures and the unleashing of pent-up demand drove a boom in the bloc's dominant services industry, a survey showed. When the coronavirus was spreading rapidly, governments imposed strict restrictions, encouraging citizens to stay home and forcing much of the service industry to close. But after a slow start the region's vaccination drive is picking up pace and the burden on health services has eased, allowing some restrictions placed on services firms - which were already adapting to new operating conditions - to be lifted. More here
Asian shares tread water, markets eye US inflation signals
Asian shares marked time on Thursday, with China nudging lower, while the US dollar held below an 11-week high as investors reassessed US Federal Reserve statements on inflation and looked to upcoming data for direction. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.1 percent to 695.2 points, off a one-month trough of 685.12 touched earlier this week. Japan's Nikkei rose slightly to 28,905.5, while Chinese shares were in the red with the blue-chip CSI300 index off 0.3 percent. On Wall Street, the NASDAQ closed at a record high on Wednesday, while other major US indexes ended lower alongside European stocks.
Oil climbs as draw in US crude stocks boost demand optimism
Oil prices climbed on Thursday after a sharp drawdown in US crude and gasoline stocks reinforced optimism of a quick recovery in fuel demand and on doubts about the future of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal that could end US sanctions on Iranian crude exports. Brent crude futures rose 9 cents, or 0.1 percent, to USD 75.28 a barrel by 0103 GMT, after increasing 0.5 percent on Wednesday.US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 6 cents, or 0.1 percent, to USD 73.14 a barrel, after rising 0.3 percent on Wednesday. Both benchmarks hit their highest since October 2018 on Wednesday, but they pared gains later in the session as energy traders locked in profit after the US inventory report, Edward Moya, senior market analyst at brokerage OANDA, said in a report.
India Pesticides IPO subscribed 1.29 times on Day 1
The initial public offering (IPO) of agrochemical manufacturer India Pesticides has been subscribed 1.29 times on the first day of the bidding process. The public issue received bids for 2.49 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 1.93 crore equity shares. The IPO size has been reduced to 1.93 crore equity shares after the company raised Rs 240 crore from anchor investors on June 22.The portion set aside for retail investors has been subscribed 2.51 times while the part for non-institutional investors has been subscribed 19 percent, according to the subscription data available on the exchanges. Qualified institutional investors have not put in their bids yet.
Infosys' Rs 9,200 crore share buyback to open on June 25
Infosys will commence its up to Rs 9,200 crore buyback from June 25, wherein the IT major intends to buy back shares at a maximum price of Rs 1,750 apiece.The Board approval for the buyback was granted on April 14, 2021, and the shareholders' nod was received on June 19, 2021, at the company's 40th annual general meeting. The Bengaluru-based company has issued a public notice on Wednesday in various newspapers for the buyback of its equity shares from the open market through the stock exchange route. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd was appointed as the manager of the buyback, a regulatory filing said. As per the proposed timeline, the date of commencement of the buyback has been set for June 25, 2021, and the last date for the buyback (whichever is earlier) would be December 24, 2021 (6 months from the date of the opening of the buyback) or when the company completes the buyback by deploying the amount equivalent to the maximum buyback size. More here
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Wednesday
Indian shares failed to hold on to recovery and ended lower on Wednesday as losses in IT and metal stocks outweighed gains in auto stocks. The Sensex ended 282 points or 0.5 percent lower at 52,306, and the Nifty50 index lost 85 points or 0.5 percent to end at 15,686. Broader markets were also in the red with the midcap and smallcap indices down 0.2 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively. Market breadth favour declines, with the advance-decline ratio at 2:3. On the Nifty50 index, Maruti, Titan, Bajaj Finserv, M&M, Hero Motocorp were the top gainers while Adani Ports, Wipro, Divi's Lab, JSW Steel, Shree Cement led the losses.
