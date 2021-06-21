Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex off day's low, Nifty holds 15,550; auto, metals drag

Stock Market Live Updates: Indian indices started the week lower tracking losses in Asian peers as they mirrored the sell-off in Wall Street. Global stocks were down as investors digested the new economic projections from the US Fed. Back home, broad-based selling was seen across sectors with banking, auto and metals weighing the most.
Expect restructured loan portfolio to be around Rs 67 crore in FY22, says J&K Bank
J&K Bank reported its Q4FY21 earnings. RK Chhibber, CMD of the bank, discussed the performance. “In the current financial year, the restructured loan portfolio will be around Rs 67 crore,” he said in an interview with CNBC-TV18. “In the last financial year, we have restructured the loan portfolio of around Rs 270 crore,” he further mentioned. During the Q1 of the current financial year, the bank has recovered more than Rs 200 crore and the situation on ground by far is quite comfortable, he said. More here
PNB Housing Finance shares hit 5% lower circuit after SEBI halts deal with Carlyle Group
The shares of PNB Housing Finance were locked in the 5 percent lower circuit at Rs 702.40 per share on Monday after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) directed the company to halt its proposed Rs 4,000 crore deal with Carlyle Group. The capital and commodity market regulator said that the company’s preferential share allotment was “ultra-vires” of the articles of association (AOA) of the firm. The decision regarding allotment by issuing equity shares and convertible warrants was taken on May 31 this year at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of shareholders. More here
Rupee opens weak against US dollar
Monday's top brokerage calls: NTPC and Bandhan Bank
Market Watch: VK Sharma of HDFC Securities
- Buy 12,000 Call on Bajaj Finserv around Rs 160 with stop loss of Rs 100 and target Rs 290.
- Buy 960 Call on Cipla around Rs 7 with stop loss of Rs 4 and target of Rs 14.
- Buy 3,300 Call on Jubilant Foodworks around Rs 45 with stop loss of Rs 30 and target Rs 80.
- Buy 2,240 Call on Reliance Industries Ltd around Rs 28 with stop loss of Rs 20 and target Rs 45.
Government must fear inflation more than RBI
The release of the minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee shows that at least two members are very worried about inflation. Jayant Verma a vocal external member of the MPC writes: “Indian inflation rates have been consistently well above the midpoint of the tolerance zone for an extended period and are forecast to remain elevated for some time. Moreover, survey data and other indicators show that businesses have no difficulty in passing on cost increases to consumers, and are able to maintain (and even expand) their margins.” More here
Market Watch: Market expert Prakash Diwan
On HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank and HDFC Ergo transaction – once it goes through, in indicates the need or the trigger or trend that could probably start off with banking as a sector getting into this non-life side of the insurance business as much keenly as the life insurance side has been. It also tells you that HDFC Bank is trying to increase its franchise in terms of the retail footprint that it has. My sense is that non-life is another area which could probably get rerated or people will start allocating much more money. This is a long-term secular trend, this paves the way for the larger banks to start getting into activities which are non-core but which could probably have huge headroom and could utilise the advantage of their large bank network. Very positive, it could probably be a trendsetter.
On PNB Housing Finance
If real estate and housing are going to be such booming sectors, I don’t see any reason why combined we could have such a small housing finance sector. HDFC Ltd apart, rest of the companies have been fairly dwarfish in that sense given the huge potential. So this gets into a rerating, just endorses the view that pricing should have been much higher, price to book multiples could get rerated and prevail in a slightly higher value.
Opening Bell: Sensex opens over 500 points lower, Nifty below 15,550 as global sell-off intensifies
Indian indices started the week lower tracking losses in Asian peers as they mirrored the sell off in Wall Street. Global stocks were down as investors digested the new economic projections from the US Fed. Back home, broad-based selling was seen across sectors with banking, auto and metals weighing the most. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was down 535 points at 51,808, while the Nifty lost 165 points to 15,518. Broader markets were also lower with the Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices down around 1.5 percent each. On the Nifty50 index, NTPC was the only stock in the green while JSW Steel, Tata Motors, Hindalco, SBI and IndusInd Bank led the losses.
Today's stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar
SGX Nifty indicates a gap-down opening for the Indian market
Oil edges up as Iran nuclear talks drag on
Oil prices nudged up on Monday, underpinned by strong demand during the summer driving season and a pause in talks to revive the Iran nuclear deal that could indicate a delay in resumption of supplies from the OPEC producer. Brent crude futures for August gained 30 cents, or 0.4 percent, to USD 73.81 a barrel by 0051 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for July was at USD 71.96 a barrel, up 32 cents, or 0.5 percent. Both benchmarks have gained for the past four weeks amid optimism over the pace of global vaccinations and a pick-up in summer travel. The rebound has already pushed up spot premiums for crude in Asia and Europe to multi-month highs. ”The rebound in demand in the northern hemisphere summer is so strong that the market is becoming increasingly concerned about further sharp drawdowns on inventories,” ANZ analysts said in a note. More here
EPFO net new enrollments rise 13.73% to 12.76 lakh in April
Net new enrolments with retirement fund body EPFO increased by 13.73 per cent to 12.76 lakh in April from 11.22 lakh in March this year, according to payroll data released on Sunday. The data released by the labour ministry provides a perspective on formal sector employment amid the coronavirus pandemic. During 2020-21, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) added 77.08 lakh new members against 78.58 lakh in the year-ago period. According to the provisional payroll data, EPFO added around 12.76 lakh net subscribers during April 2021, an increase of 13.73 per cent over the previous month despite the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, a labour ministry statement said. More here
Here are key events that will guide the market this week
Four of top-10 firms add Rs 68,458.72 crore in market-cap; HUL, Infosys biggest gainers
Four of the 10 most valued companies together added Rs 68,458.72 crore in market valuation last week, with Hindustan Unilever Limited and Infosys emerging as the biggest gainers. While RIL, TCS, Infosys and HUL were the gainers from the top-10 list, HDFC Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank, SBI, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank witnessed a cumulative erosion of Rs 43,703.55 crore from their market valuation last week. The market valuation of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) zoomed Rs 26,832.3 crore to reach Rs 5,82,874.25 crore. The valuation of Infosys jumped Rs 24,628.79 crore to Rs 6,41,108.34 crore. More here
As per SGX Nifty, Indian market is expected to start Monday's session with major cuts
Asian markets are weak in the 1st half of trading session. Nikkei down more than 1,000 points
CNBC-TV18’s top stocks to watch out for on June 21
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Friday
Indian indices staged a smart recovery to end flat on Friday after declining over a percent in intra-day deals. Most indices trimmed some intraday losses adding to the recovery. However, the decline in metal, energy and auto sectors weighed the most on the benchmarks while gains in heavyweights HUL, HDFC Bank and RIL capped the fall. The Sensex ended 21 points higher at 52,344 while the Nifty fell 8 points to settle at 15,683. Broader markets, however, underperformed benchmarks with the midcap and smallcap indices down 0.9 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively. On the Nifty50 index, Adani Ports, Bajaj Auto, HUL, Bharti Airtel and Grasim were the top gainers while ONGC, Coal India, JSW Steel, NTPC and UPL led the losses.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|NTPC
|116.45
|2.90
|2.55
|Adani Ports
|708.50
|14.15
|2.04
|HDFC Life
|715.30
|6.10
|0.86
|Asian Paints
|3,069.65
|22.45
|0.74
|UltraTechCement
|6,735.90
|42.00
|0.63
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.1525
|0.2925
|0.40
|Euro-Rupee
|87.9340
|0.0510
|0.06
|Pound-Rupee
|102.3340
|0.0090
|0.01
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6752
|0.0050
|0.75