Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex off day's low, Nifty holds 15,550; auto, metals drag

Market Watch: Market expert Prakash Diwan



On HDFC Bank



HDFC Bank and HDFC Ergo transaction – once it goes through, in indicates the need or the trigger or trend that could probably start off with banking as a sector getting into this non-life side of the insurance business as much keenly as the life insurance side has been. It also tells you that HDFC Bank is trying to increase its franchise in terms of the retail footprint that it has. My sense is that non-life is another area which could probably get rerated or people will start allocating much more money. This is a long-term secular trend, this paves the way for the larger banks to start getting into activities which are non-core but which could probably have huge headroom and could utilise the advantage of their large bank network. Very positive, it could probably be a trendsetter.



On PNB Housing Finance

If real estate and housing are going to be such booming sectors, I don’t see any reason why combined we could have such a small housing finance sector. HDFC Ltd apart, rest of the companies have been fairly dwarfish in that sense given the huge potential. So this gets into a rerating, just endorses the view that pricing should have been much higher, price to book multiples could get rerated and prevail in a slightly higher value.