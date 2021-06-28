Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex trades lower, Nifty below 15,850 ahead of FM press conference

Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity indices, Sensex and Nifty are trading lower Monday afternoon weighed by selling in IT and financial services ahead of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's press conference at 3 pm today. Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks as the midcap and smallcap indices are over 0.4 percent higher each. Gains are seen in PSU Bank, metals and pharma indices.
RITES Ltd | The company has bagged orders of Rs 749.7 crore from the Ministry of Railways for railway electrification work on a turnkey basis.
The coronavirus pandemic second wave has seen global markets, including the Sensex and the Nifty, witness volatility. Despite this, the Indian benchmarks have had a good run in the last six months clocking approximately 14 percent gains. Speaking about the road ahead to CNBC-TV18, S Naren, ED & CIO of ICICI Prudential AMC, agreed that global markets across are at elevated levels but added that India is not a fragile economy. “We are in a globally central bank-infused bull market. So as long as the central banks keep pumping, like the US central bank in a very buoyant economy keeps pumping USD 120 billion per month, this party will last. However, the day they say no, inflation is most important and we (the central bank) are going to tighten everything, at that point in time all the challenges will come,” he explained the bull run. Read here.
Amarjeet Maurya - AVP - Mid Caps, Angel Broking
We had recommended Subscribe on the Dodla Dairy IPO. The stock is up around 41 percent from the higher end of the price band. At CMP of Rs 605, the stock is trading at 23.2x PE (9MFY21 annualised profit) which leaves little room for upside. Hence, we recommend to book profits.
CNBC-TV18 has learnt from sources that the cabinet secretary-headed panel clears names for bank privatisation. This is part of the process that is underway in terms of the banks' privatisation plan that has been announced in the budget. There are various meetings that are underway, held by the government right now at various levels. So once that is through, maybe at some point in time, we will get clarity as to which are the banks that are finally identified. Indian Overseas Bank and Central Bank of India could be the likely candidates. But one will have to wait for the government’s final announcement to come on that front. Watch here.
The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has granted interim relief to Franklin Templeton in relation to market regulator SEBI's order. The tribunal stayed the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) order restraining Franklin Templeton from launching a new debt scheme. The SAT has also asked Franklin Templeton to deposit Rs 250 crore in 3 weeks in an escrow account. The tribunal will next hear the matter on August 30.
JUST IN | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address press conference at 3 pm today.
Indian casual sports and footwear brand, Campus Activewear, has decided to go public by early next year as the company plans to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore with the rollout of its initial public offering (IPO), reports said. The top management of the budget sports shoe brand is likely to meet investment bankers this week to discuss the process of the IPO rollout, according to an Economic Times report. Besides, the company is expected to hire bankers in a month's time to facilitate a smooth public listing, the newspaper report said quoting sources. The report adds that the promoters and investors of the company are likely to dilute some of their holdings in the issue. More here
HDFC Bank acquires 7.4% stake in Virtuoso Infotech
Virtuoso Infotech Pvt. Ltd., an enterprise software solutions company, founded by Ms Preeti Nahar and Mr Yogesh Satpute, based out of Pune, India announced today the news of its first investment fundraise. India's largest private sector bank HDFC and its subsidiary HDFC Securities Limited has acquired a 7.4 percent stake in Virtuoso Infotech. “We thank HDFC Bank for their confidence and trust in Virtuoso's tech capabilities”, said Ms Preeti Nahar, CEO, Virtuoso Infotech. “We are excited to start our growth journey with HDFC Bank and HDFC securities, serving the diversified needs of banking and securities business.” More here
IGL jumps 4% on Q4 earnings
Indraprastha Gas (IGL) shares rallied over four percent in early trade on Monday after the company reported its earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. The country’s largest CNG distribution company posted a net profit of Rs 331 crore in Q4FY21 as against Rs 334.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2020. The company’s revenue rose 7.22 percent to Rs 1,710.32 crore from Rs 1,595.09 crore, QoQ. Overall sales volume was 614 million standard cubic meters in Q4FY21. more here
Shares of Shree Renuka Sugars locked in 5% upper circuit as firm invests Rs 450 crore for ethanol capacity expansion
Shares of Shree Renuka Sugars were locked in a 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 35.75 per share after the firm announced that it will invest Rs 450 crore to expand its ethanol capacity. The capacity addition would be completed by October 2022. In a regulatory filing, the company informed that its board has approved expanding production capacity by 430-kilo litre per day to 1,400-kilo litre per day. In February, the board had approved a capacity expansion of ethanol from 720-kilo litre per day to 970-kilo litre per day. The government has mandated 20 percent ethanol blending in fuel by 2025 against a current blending of 7.79 percent. The company sees this as a huge untapped demand for ethanol for the ethanol blending programme which can be of benefit to the company in the future, it added.
Bank of America Securities has upgraded Bank of Baroda (BoB) to ‘buy’ from ‘underperform’, raising its target price to Rs 120 versus its earlier target of Rs 88. According to the brokerage house, the stock is on the verge of a turnaround along with State Bank of India (SBI) and at the current valuation of half-time price to book, the risk-reward is compelling. Watch here.
Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments
The Nifty is again facing resistance at the 15,900 levels. If we are successful in getting past it, we should be heading to 16,100 as the next target point. 15,700-15,750 is a good support range for the markets and if we can continue to respect that, every dip can be utilized to accumulate long positions for higher targets.
McLeod Russel shares jump 5% after IndusInd Bank buys 70 lakh shares in the firm
Shares of McLeod Russel rose 5 percent on Monday after private sector lender IndusInd Bank acquired over 70 lakh shares in the tea company after invoking pledged shares of the company to recover its dues. The stock rose 5 percent to its day's high of Rs 35.10 per share on the BSE. Equity shares of the tea company, held by Ichamati Investments Ltd, were pledged with the bank for securing the outstanding dues of borrower Mcleod Russel India Ltd (MRIL). Ichamati Investments Ltd held a 16.39 percent stake in Mcleod Russel as a promoter by the end of March 2021, as per data on BSE.
Morning market quote from Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
"Technically Nifty is poised to break above 15900 but it remains to be seen whether it will sustain above that level. FIIs are likely to turn sellers above 15900 levels and, therefore, some caution is warranted. Bank Nifty has turned stronger in recent days and has the potential to move up further. News on the Covid front continues to be mixed and a bit perplexing. While the fresh cases have declined in India, the Delta variant continues to be a cause of concern. Due to its higher transmissibility, fresh restrictions are being imposed even in developed countries like UK & Australia. Crude above $76 is another major macro worry. The implication of rising crude and rising fuel prices is that it will spill over into rising inflation, ultimately forcing MPC to turn a bit hawkish in its monetary stance. When this happens it would turn out to be negative for growth and the stock market"
Thyrocare Technologies shares fell 6.5% as startup PharmEasy buys out the firm
Thyrocare Technologies fell 6.5 percent on Monday after startup PharmEasy announced that it is buying out Thyrocare for Rs 4,546 crore. API Holdings, the parent company of PharmEasy, said it had agreed to pick up a 66.1 percent stake in Thyrocare Technologies from its founder A Veluman for around Rs 1,300 per share.The stock fell a much as 6.5 percent to its day's low of Rs 1,351 per share on the BSE. It had risen over 6 percent on Friday's session ahead of the announcement. This is the first-ever acquisition of a listed company by an Indian unicorn. Currently, A Velumani holds 66.14 percent in Thyrocare. Velumani will separately acquire a minority stake of less than 5 percent in API Holdings.
Rupee opens at 74.25 against the US dollar
Dodla Dairy lists with a decent 28.5% premium at Rs 550 on NSE
The shares of Dodla Dairy got listed at Rs 550 apiece, a premium of 28.50 percent to the issue price of Rs 428 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The shares were listed with a premium of 23.36 percent at Rs 528 on the BSE. The Rs 520-crore public offer of Dodla Dairy, which opened at a price band of Rs 421-428 per equity share, was subscribed 45.62 times between June 16-18. The IPO comprised a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 50 crore and an offer for sale of shares worth Rs 470 crore by selling shareholders.
KIMS Hospitals makes stellar market debut; lists at over 22% permium at Rs 1,009
Shares of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS Hospitals) made a stellar debut on the bourses on Thursday. The stock listed with a premium of over 22 percent at Rs 1,009 per share on the NSE as well as BSE versus its issue price of Rs 825 per share. The Rs 2,144 crore IPO, which was open from June 16-18, had set a price band at Rs 815-825 per share. It was subscribed 3.86 times with the reserved portion of qualified institutional buyers (QIPs) subscribed 5.26 times, non-institutional investors 1.89 times. The portion set aside for retail investors witnessed a subscription of 2.9 times and employees 1.06 times.
Gold prices slipped to a one-week low on Monday, weighed down by a bounce in the dollar and mixed signals from the US Federal Reserve on monetary policy tightening despite tame inflation data. Spot gold was down 0.2 percent to USD 1,777.03 per ounce by 02:49 GMT, after hitting its lowest since June 21 at USD 1,770.36 earlier in the session. US gold futures shed 0.2 percent to USD 1,774.80. Gold prices rose as much as 0.8 percent on Friday after data showed the US personal consumption expenditures price index, the Fed's preferred inflation measure, came in below expectations. More here
Market Watch: Prakash Diwan, Market Expert
On Diagnostic stocks
I would still go with Metropolis or Dr Lal Pathlabs given the fact that they have deep pockets and they would be able to stabilise their business very soon once it reaches critical mass. However, valuations are fairly demanding. I don’t think it is going to be so easy for people to be able to justify these valuations beyond a point. So on dips you could add some of these names in the portfolio.
On Power stocks
The mix between renewables, conventional power and distribution makes some of the names like Tata Power very uniquely positioned. However, given the rapidly changing mix in our power supply between renewables and conventional power, you will also have Power Trading Corporation (PTC) kind of businesses that will start coming off edge. I am very positive on PTC. PTC and Tata Power is probably where I would put my money into.
Opening Bell: Sensex, Nfity open at record high led by metals, bank stocks
Indian indices opened at record highs on Monday, tracking gains in Asian peers after S&P500 hit another record high in the previous session. Back home, broad-based buying was seen across sectors with metal, energy and auto stocks leading. The Sensex rose as much as 201 points to hit new high of 53,126.73 while the Nifty rose as much as 55 points to 15,915.65. On the Nifty50 index, ONGC, Cipla, RIL, SBI and IndusInd Bank were the top gainers while HDFC Life TCS, Bajaj Auto, L&T and MAruti led the losses. Broader markets were also higher with the midcap and smallcap indices up 0.3 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.
After Air India, Britain's Cairn Energy PLC plans to target assets of state-owned firms and banks in countries from the US to Singapore as it looks to ramp up efforts to recover the amount due from the Indian government after winning an arbitration against the levy of retrospective taxes. A lawyer representing the company said Cairn will bring lawsuits in several countries to make state-owned firms liable to pay the $1.2 billion-plus interest and penalties that are due from the Indian government. Last month, Cairn brought a lawsuit in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York pleading that Air India is controlled by the Indian government so much that they are 'alter egos' and the airline should be held liable for the arbitration award. More here
Changes to Nifty50, 40 stocks F&O contract lot size come into effect
The new lot sizes of the Nifty50’s futures & options (F&O) contracts and forty stocks are applicable from the July F&O series. The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) had decided to reduce the lot size for the Nifty50’s F&O contracts and 40 stocks on March 31. Accordingly, the F&O lot size of Nifty50 has been slashed to 50 from 75 and that of 40 individual stocks by 50 percent. The lot size for Nifty Bank at 25 and Nifty Financial Services at 40 has been kept unchanged. The reduction in the lot size for the Nifty contracts will reduce the margin requirements for futures trading by one-third, giving relief to retail traders. More here
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|HDFC Life
|705.55
|-20.40
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hindalco
|382.60
|6.70
|ONGC
|123.05
|2.15
|Dr Reddys Labs
|5,401.85
|92.55
|Divis Labs
|4,317.80
|69.05
|Tata Steel
|1,183.75
|18.50
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.2150
|0.0150
|0.02
|Euro-Rupee
|88.5970
|0.0350
|0.04
|Pound-Rupee
|103.3350
|0.3980
|0.39
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6705
|0.0010
|0.16