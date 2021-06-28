Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex trades lower, Nifty below 15,850 ahead of FM press conference

Morning market quote from Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services



"Technically Nifty is poised to break above 15900 but it remains to be seen whether it will sustain above that level. FIIs are likely to turn sellers above 15900 levels and, therefore, some caution is warranted. Bank Nifty has turned stronger in recent days and has the potential to move up further. News on the Covid front continues to be mixed and a bit perplexing. While the fresh cases have declined in India, the Delta variant continues to be a cause of concern. Due to its higher transmissibility, fresh restrictions are being imposed even in developed countries like UK & Australia. Crude above $76 is another major macro worry. The implication of rising crude and rising fuel prices is that it will spill over into rising inflation, ultimately forcing MPC to turn a bit hawkish in its monetary stance. When this happens it would turn out to be negative for growth and the stock market"