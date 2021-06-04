Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to see muted opening ahead of RBI policy

Asia tracks Wall St lower as US inflation bets perk up
Asian stocks followed Wall Street lower on Friday as signs of a strengthening US recovery boosted bets for higher inflation and an earlier tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus. Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.8 percent early in the Asian session, while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was off 0.3 percent. Chinese blue chips slipped about 0.1 percent at the open.
S&P 500, Nasdaq dragged by tech as upbeat data fans inflation fears
US stocks ended lower on Thursday, with tech shares dragging on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, as investors balanced concerns about inflation and the Federal Reserve reining in stimulus with relief about corporate tax hikes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 23.34 points, or 0.07 percent, to 34,577.04; the S&P 500 lost 15.27 points, or 0.36 percent, at 4,192.85; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 141.82 points, or 1.03 percent, to 13,614.51.
Sebi raises overseas exposure limit for mutual fund houses to $1 billion
Capital markets regulator Sebi on Thursday enhanced the overseas investment limit for a mutual fund house to $1 billion from the existing $600 million. The overall mutual fund industry limit is capped at $7 billion, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular. The increase in the limit would allow mutual funds to allocate a higher share of their corpus for foreign securities. The move comes following requests from the mutual fund industry to enhance the foreign investment limit. More here
RBI policy preview: With likely status quo on rates, market awaits growth and liquidity outlook
The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India is expected to leave rates unchanged for the sixth consecutive policy amid uncertainty about the economic fallout of the second COVID-19 wave. A poll conducted among 10 economists from India’s top banks and brokerages showed that the MPC will hold the repurchase or repo rate at 4 percent in the June policy. Repo rate is the rate at which the banks borrow money from the Reserve Bank. The MPC is also expected to leave the reverse repo rate, or the rate at which RBI borrows from banks, unchanged at 3.35 percent, the poll showed. Eight out of ten respondents CNBC-TV18 polled said that the MPC will continue with a status quo on repo rates throughout the financial year. More here
Mcap of BSE-listed companies at fresh record high of over Rs 226 lakh crore
The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies reached a fresh record high of over Rs 226 lakh crore on Thursday after indices bounced back after two days of tepid trend. At the close of trade, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies was at Rs 2,26,51,439.68 crore. Investors' wealth on Thursday gained Rs 1,88,767.14 crore helped by the market rally. The 30-share BSE benchmark closed at 52,232.43, a gain of 382.95 points or 0.74 percent. "Markets resumed the uptrend after the minor pause, tracking firm global cues. Amongst the sectors, all the indices ended in the green, wherein consumer durables, realty and capital goods were the top gainers," Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking Ltd. More here
Indian indices ended at record closing highs on Thursday boosted by banks and financials ahead of the RBI Monetary policy decision due tomorrow. The RBI is expected to leave rates unchanged, stick to an accommodative stance in this policy to support economic growth amid the COVID second wave. Gains in FMCG and metal sectors also supported the benchmarks. The Sensex ended 383 points higher at new closing high of 52,232 while the Nifty rose 114 points to its fresh closing high of 15,690. During the day, Nifty50 hit its new intra-day record high of 15,705. Meanwhile, broader markets were also positive for the day with the midcap index up 0.9 percent and smallcap index up 1.2 percent. The Midcap index also posted a record close for the day. On the Nifty50 index, Titan, ONGC, Eicher Motors, L&T and Axis Bank were the top gainers while IndusInd Bank, Wipro, Dr Reddy's, Tata Steel and Bajaj Auto led the losses.
