Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to see muted opening ahead of RBI policy

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: June 04, 2021 08:35:24 IST

Stock Market Live Updates: Indian indices are likely to see a muted opening on Friday after a record closing in the previous session as investors await the RBI policy decision. It is expected to leave rates unchanged for the sixth consecutive policy and maintains an accommodative stance amid uncertainty about the economic fallout of the second COVID-19 wave and rising inflation. The SGX Nifty was also trading around 7 points or 0.04 percent lower at 15,682, indicating a muted start for the benchmarks.

