Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to see muted opening ahead of RBI policy

First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Thursday

Indian indices ended at record closing highs on Thursday boosted by banks and financials ahead of the RBI Monetary policy decision due tomorrow. The RBI is expected to leave rates unchanged, stick to an accommodative stance in this policy to support economic growth amid the COVID second wave. Gains in FMCG and metal sectors also supported the benchmarks. The Sensex ended 383 points higher at new closing high of 52,232 while the Nifty rose 114 points to its fresh closing high of 15,690. During the day, Nifty50 hit its new intra-day record high of 15,705. Meanwhile, broader markets were also positive for the day with the midcap index up 0.9 percent and smallcap index up 1.2 percent. The Midcap index also posted a record close for the day. On the Nifty50 index, Titan, ONGC, Eicher Motors, L&T and Axis Bank were the top gainers while IndusInd Bank, Wipro, Dr Reddy's, Tata Steel and Bajaj Auto led the losses.