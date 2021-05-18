  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 5 minutes ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex trades higher, Nifty above 15,100 led by auto, metals

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: May 18, 2021 12:31:32 IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity indices, Sensex and Nifty are trading higher Tuesday afternoon led by across the board gains amid positive global cues. Midcap and smallcap indices are up over 1.8 percent each. Barring FMCG, all other sectoral indices are trading in the green with the metal and auto indices adding over 2 percent each.
view more

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement