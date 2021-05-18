Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex trades higher, Nifty above 15,100 led by auto, metals

Market Watch: Dipan Mehta, Director of Elixir Equities

On Bharti Airtel

It is a big disappointment from our perspective. Unless the industry goes in for increase in tariffs, this sector will continue to underperform. So I would be a bit cautious in Bharti Airtel and maybe just put it on the watch list for the next few weeks or months or so.

SBI and a lot of other PSU bank numbers which we have seen so far have been exemplary and the trend that we are seeing in the banking industry of significantly lower credit cost and provisioning will be evident in SBI as well. So very positive on SBI and I think a lot of pre-result buying is taking place in SBI. You could have minor disappointment but the long-term momentum is great for SBI.