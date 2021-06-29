Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex down 150 points, Nifty below 15,800; banks, financials drag

Stock Market Live Updates: Indian indices were trading lower on Tuesday, tracking losses in Asian peers, mainly dragged by banking and financial stocks. Barring GMCG and Realty, all other sectors were also in the red, weighing on the benchmarks. Catch all live market updates here:
Market Watch: Rahul Mohindar of viratechindia.com
- Reliance Industries is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 2,115 and a target of Rs 2,043
- State Bank of India is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 420 and a target of Rs 435
- Voltas is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,025 and a target of Rs 1,095
- Titan is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 1,755 and a target of Rs 1,690
Ramco Systems share price rally 5%; wins digital transformation contract from Aden Ports
Shares of Ramco Systems rallied over five percent on Tuesday after the company received a digital transformation contract from Yemen’s Aden Ports. The company announced that it will provide its next-gen Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software to Aden Ports Development Company (APDC) at their Aden Container Terminal (ACT), deepening its 12-year partnership with Yemen’s largest container terminal. Ramco’s HR and payroll modules will provide reporting capabilities to enable ACT’s management to make on-the-spot decisions for payroll, bonus, leave, and attendance. The financial accounting module will cover items such as accounts payable, accounts receivable, and the general ledger, all on a unified dashboard, it added.
IFCI shares shed 7% after net loss widens in March quarter
Shares of IFCI fell 7 percent on Tuesday after the firm's net loss widened in the March quarter. The infrastructure term lender reported a net loss of Rs 848.97 crore in Q4 due to fall in income and a change in its accounting policy versus a loss of Rs 584.19 crore in the corresponding quarter year ago. Sequentially also, the loss was higher than Rs 717.99 crore in the third quarter ending December. The stock fell as much as 6.9 percent to its day's low of Rs 13.85 per share on the BSE.
Cryptocurrency prices on June 29: Bitcoin, Dogecoin trade flat; Ether surges 6 percent
Godrej Consumer Products shares jump over 4% on rating upgrade by ICRA
The share price of Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) jumped over 4 percent on Tuesday after rating agency ICRA upgraded its long-term rating to AAA (Stable) from AA+ (Stable) while reaffirming its short-term rating of A1+. Corporates with the AAA rating are considered to be having the highest degree of safety with regard to the timely servicing of financial obligations, thus carrying the lowest credit risk. More here
Nomura bullish on auto stocks; upgrades Motherson Sumi to ‘buy’, here’s why
Nomura sees a very strong play for Indian autos from the global place. The firm expects a very strong recovery in global demand over FY21 and FY22. The brokerage firm has upgraded Motherson Sumi to a buy with a target price to Rs 301. Bharat Forge, Apollo Tyres and Bajaj Auto are also very important players in the auto space. Nomura has a target price of Rs 924 on Bharat Forge, Rs 302 on Apollo Tyres and Rs 4,847 on Bajaj Auto. Watch video for more
Rupee opens lower Vs yesterday's close
SAT grants interim relief to Franklin Templeton in case against SEBI order
The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has granted interim relief to Franklin Templeton in relation to market regulator SEBI's order. The tribunal stayed the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) order restraining Franklin Templeton from launching a new debt scheme. The SAT has also asked Franklin Templeton to deposit Rs 250 crore in 3 weeks in an escrow account. The tribunal will next hear the matter on August 30.
Tuesday's top brokerage calls: Marico, IT stocks and more
Morning market quote from Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
"The strongest headwind for the market now is the continuous FII selling (Rs 1659 cr in the cash market yesterday) which is logical in the context of the high valuations. With strong DII buying ( Rs 1277 cr in the cash market yesterday) and over-confident retail activity, FIIs are now in a position to sell aggressively without pulling the markets down significantly. Nifty 15900 level has become a strong resistance zone for the market now. Therefore, more action can be expected in the mid-small-cap space where there is not much FII activity."
Opening Bell: Sensex opens flat, Nifty hold 15,800; RIL leads, banks drag
Indian indices opened on a flat note on Tuesday as gains in heavyweights RIL, TCS and L&T were capped by losses in banking and financials. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was down 6 points at 52,729 while the Nifty fell 1 point to 15,813. On the Nifty50 index, Tata Motors, Divis Labs, Wipro, L&T and Asian Paints were the top gainers while Britannia, ONGC, ICICI Bank, HDFC Life and Tech Mahindra led the losses. Broader markets were in the green with the midcap and smallcap indices up 0.2 percent and 0.5 percent, respectievly.
Today's stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar
Asian shares pressured by fears over Delta virus variant, US data in focus
Asian shares edged lower on Tuesday on concerns new coronavirus outbreaks in the region could undercut an economic recovery even as robust momentum in the United States prompts the Federal Reserve to contemplate a quicker exit from accommodative policy. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.11 percent lower, hovering near recent highs, though momentum has stalled as some countries re-impose lockdowns to contain the spread of the Delta virus variant. Australian and Japanese shares took the brunt of early losses, with the ASX/200 index down 0.76 percent and the Nikkei falling 0.91 percent. The South Korean market was 0.39 percent lower, and Chinese stocks were also down 1.06 percent. More here
Asian indices are under pressure despite a record close for S&P & Nasdaq overnight.
Oil falls as rise in COVID-19 variant infections threaten fuel demand
Oil prices slipped for a second day on Tuesday on worries about slower fuel demand growth as outbreaks of the highly contagious COVID-19 variant Delta sparked new mobility restrictions around the world. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 14 cents, or 0.2 percent, to USD 72.77 a barrel at 00:45 GMT, extending a 1.5 percent loss on Monday. Brent crude futures dipped 10 cents, or 0.1 percent, to USD 74.58 a barrel, after sliding 2 percent on Monday. The flare-up in cases of the Delta variant comes as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia and allies, together known as OPEC+, are set to meet on July 1 to discuss easing their supply curbs. More here
10 things you need to know before the opening bell on June 29
Cement outlook: CLSA expects better margins on price hike, demand recovery
Brokerage firm CLSA sees profit margins improving in the cement sector in the near term. The reason: first, the sector is after a muted April and May owing to the second wave of COVID-19; and second, manufacturers raising cement prices. The brokerage expects industry Ebitda/tonne to rise 3 percent YoY in FY22 and shows a 5 percent CAGR over FY21-24CL. By FY24, it expects industry profitability to be 85 percent required for a greenfield project to break even. CLSA expects cement sector Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) to show 15 percent CAGR over FY21-24, driven by volume growth of 9 percent and profitability of 5 percent. Consequently, it expects utilisation to rise to 71 percent by FY24. More here
Skanray Technologies files draft papers for Rs 400-crore IPO: Report
Medical devices manufacturer Skanray Technologies has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator Sebi for its initial public offering (IPO). The issue comprises of Rs 400 crore fresh issue and an offer for sale of 14,106,347 equity shares. The IPO will include a secondary share sale, wherein its promoters and existing private equity investor Ascent Capital are expected to sell a part of their stake, newspaper Mint reported. The company may consider a pre-IPO placement of shares worth Rs 350 crore, including a fresh issue of share of Rs 150 crore and a share sale by existing shareholders of up to Rs 200 crore, the report added. More here
CNBC-TV18’s top stocks to watch out for on June 29
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Monday
Indian indices ended lower on Monday weighed by financial, IT and energy stocks. However, metal and pharma stocks surged capping some losses. The Sensex ended 189 points lower at 52,735 while the Nifty fell 45 points to settle at 15,814. Broader markets outperformed benchmarks with the midcap and smallcap indices up 0.5 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively. On the Nifty50 index, Dr Reddy's, Hindalco, Divis Labs, Tata Steel, and Tech Mahindra were the top gainers while HDFC Life, Titan, TCS, Shree Cement and Coal India led the losses. More here
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Market Live Blog
Good morning, readers! I am Pranati Deva from the market's desk of CNBC-TV18. Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters. If you are an investor, here is wishing you a great trading day. Good luck!
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Cipla
|975.30
|12.25
|1.27
|Bajaj Finance
|6,100.55
|63.50
|1.05
|Bajaj Finserv
|12,469.00
|91.10
|0.74
|Titan Company
|1,739.80
|11.75
|0.68
|Divis Labs
|4,339.85
|25.45
|0.59
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Bajaj Finance
|6,101.00
|65.75
|1.09
|Bajaj Finserv
|12,476.60
|96.40
|0.78
|Power Grid Corp
|233.00
|1.20
|0.52
|Titan Company
|1,738.50
|10.50
|0.61
|Asian Paints
|2,997.80
|14.95
|0.50
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.2250
|0.0350
|0.05
|Euro-Rupee
|88.4610
|-0.0990
|-0.11
|Pound-Rupee
|102.9810
|-0.1280
|-0.12
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6714
|0.0008
|0.12