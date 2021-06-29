Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex down 150 points, Nifty below 15,800; banks, financials drag

Market Watch: Rahul Mohindar of viratechindia.com

- Reliance Industries is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 2,115 and a target of Rs 2,043

- State Bank of India is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 420 and a target of Rs 435

- Voltas is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,025 and a target of Rs 1,095

- Titan is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 1,755 and a target of Rs 1,690