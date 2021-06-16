Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex near day's low, Nifty below 15,800 as banks, metals drag

Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity indices, Sensex and Nifty are trading lower on Wednesday dragged by metals and banking stocks. amid mixed global cues. Broader markets, smallcap and midcap indices also declined. Barring Nifty FMCG, all other sectoral indices are under selling pressure.
Buy L&T on dips & stay invested, says Quantum’s Sanjay Dutt
Sanjay Dutt, director of Quantum Securities, on Wednesday, said that Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is a big bet even though it has been a relative underperformed. Speaking in an interview with CNBC-TV18, he said, “My biggest bet in infrastructure at this point is Larsen. It has underperformed for the last decade or two and it’s a great play. Therefore, buy it on a short dip, buy it on every dip and just remain invested.” “In the last two-three years there has been a structural shift to larger players across all segments whether it’s consumer staples, non-staples or any of the FMCG players – they have survived. Therefore, these stocks could definitely be bought into at any dip by most of the new investors who come to the market because there is safety in them,” said Dutt. Read here,
Yash Gupta Equity Research Associate, Angel Broking
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Limited (KIMS) operates its business in the hospital sector. Based on FY-2021PE of 31.2x and EV/EBITDA of 17.8x at upper band of the IPO price, valuations are very attractive as compared to Narayan Hrudayalaya, Fortis Hospitals and Max Hospitals etc. If we compare KIMS’ return ratios with other peers, then KIMS has one of the best Return of equity (ROE) & Return on capital employed (ROCE) of 23.8% and 24.8% respectively. We have assigned a “Subscribe” recommendation to the KIMS IPO. We suggest investors to apply for the IPO long term as well investors can get good listing gains also.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals | The company announced that its joint venture Aleor Dermaceuticals has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Testosterone Topical Solution USP, 30 mg per pump actuation.
Shyam Metalics IPO subscribed 16.20 times so far on final day of bidding
The initial public offering (IPO) of Shyam Metalics & Energy has been subscribed 16.20 times on June 16, Wednesday, the last day of the bidding process. The offer has received bids for 34.15 crore equity shares against the IPO size of over 2.1 crore equity shares, as per subscription data available on the exchanges. The portion set for retail investors was subscribed 8.33 times and that of employees was 92 percent. The reserved portion of qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 10.60 and non-institutional investors 43.02 times.
L&T Infotech | The company has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Cuelogic Technologies Private Limited, a Pune based Digital Engineering company with a 100% subsidiary in US, Cuelogic Technologies, Inc.
Reliance Home Finance lenders extend voting; Authum emerges as winning bidder
The lenders of Anil Ambani-led Reliance Home Finance have zeroed in on a potential suitor for the company, even as the official voting process to select the highest bidder was extended by a few days to June 19, two people in the know told CNBC-TV18. Mumbai-based non-banking finance company, Authum Investment and Infrastructure Limited has emerged as the preferred bidder, with an offer of Rs 2,887 crores to buy the assets of the company, said people in the know. The voting process started on May 31, and was expected to initially end by June 15. However, some lenders sought more time to secure board approvals for the deal, and so the window to cast votes electronically was extended till June 19, according to people directly in the know. Read here.
Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments
The index seems to be taking a breather this morning. It has resisted at the 15,900 levels yesterday but still seems poised to achieve 16,000-16,100. The current support is at 15,700 and as long as that holds on a closing basis, traders can rest assured the trend continues to remain on the upside and any bout of selling or correction can be well utilized to accumulate long positions on the Nifty.
Dodla Dairy IPO opens for subscription today; should you invest?
Stock market resilient despite devastating COVID-19 second wave, says report
Even as India’s caseload remains high during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and economic activity is at an all-time low, India's stock market is moving more in line with its global peers – and has remained on a bullish track overall despite the stumble. Secondary research conducted by a stock trading platform, Mastertrust, revealed the trends observed in the functioning of the stock market in times of COVID-19. Take a look here
Expect Fed to keep policy steady in June meeting; believe inflation to be sticky: Port Shelter Investment
Port Shelter Investment expects Fed to keep policy steady in this meeting, Richard Harris, chief executive at the investment firm, told CNBC-TV18. Harris also said that a rate hike will damage the economy given the extent of outstanding debt. Speaking about interest rates, ahead of the awaited June FOMC decision, Harris said, “The Fed is going to do what they have been doing before and it will be steady as it goes. If sometime in the future, they are going to put interest rates up, on this particular day, the market will fall on that. Generally, I think, the market is pretty concerned that an increase in rates is going to do quite a lot of damage to the underlying economy. There’s so much debt out there. And debt, increasing rates plus inflation makes for a pretty heady mixture for a market.” More here
KIMS Hospitals IPO opens for bidding: Here's why you should subscribe
Gujarat Gas has surged and key levels to watch out for
Gujarat Gas saw a sharp 7 percent upmove on Tuesday, June 15, and it was backed by good volumes. In fact, it trades at a life high at this point in time. About 20 percent gain is seen in the last 10 days outperforming the broader market such as the benchmark NSE 500, which has advanced as much as 3 percent. Besides that, there are heavy volumes in the last 10 days. In fact, in the last 10 days, it’s looking at 2.6 times its regular daily average volumes over the last three months. Similarly, the deliverable volumes are also 1.9 times than what is seen in the last three months. More here
Jubilant Foodworks at record high, here’s why
Jubilant Foodworks’ store addition pace has picked up, which is a positive from medium-term to long-term. In Q3, 50 new Domino’s outlets were opened and in Q4, 46 new outlets were opened. This is something that's definitely a positive. The business saw recovery in April and May. The delivery business grew 37 percent and 56 percent respectively in April and May. Strong management changes that were announced was also a positive thing for the company. Pratik Pota, the CEO of the company, has been reinstated for the next few years. The company has hired Ashish Goenka as CFO from Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), and Gaurav Pandey as the business head for Popeye. Rajdeep Kohli has been appointed as Chief Business Officer for Domino’s. More here
Meme stocks explained: Advent and life-cycle of a social-media led rally
LIC Housing Finance shares decline 3% after profit falls in Q4
Shares of LIC Housing Finance fell over 3 percent on Wednesday after the firm after the firm's net profit declined due to a rise in provisions. Its net profit fell 5.33 percent to Rs 398.9 crore in Q4 versus Rs 421.43 crore in the year-ago quarter. The stock fell as much as 3.2 percent to its day's low of Rs 505.05 per share. The net interest income (NII) in the quarter under review was up 33 percent to Rs 1,505 crore as against Rs 1,134 crore in Q4FY21. Net Interest Margin (NIM) in Q4 also improved to 2.66 percent from 2.17 percent in the year-ago quarter.
US IPOs hit annual record in less than six months
Wall Street’s record-breaking run for stock market flotations shows no signs of slowing down. With more than six months until the year ends, US initial public offerings have already totalled USD 171 billion, eclipsing the 2020 record of USD 168 billion, according to data from Dealogic. Driving the IPO rush are sky-high corporate valuations in the stock market, inflated by the Federal Reserve’s low-interest rates and monetary stimulus in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. This has fuelled a wave of speculative frenzy that benefit not just traditional companies going public, but also special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) formed strictly to raise money through IPOs. More here
Morning market quote from V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
"A disturbing trend in the market in recent days is the rise of low-grade stocks- the so-called 'cats & dogs' of the market. Some companies in debt trap and heading for bankruptcy and some already there are being pushed up by the new breed of retail investors. Market history tells us that these 'cats & dogs' will be butchered in a bear ambush. Since valuations are high a bear ambush may happen anytime. So investors have to be extremely careful while playing the small-cap game. Bluechips will recover from a bear ambush but cats & dogs will be slaughtered. The Fed commentary today will be keenly watched by markets globally. Brent at $74 is negative for Indian macros. But the market is likely to ignore this and focus on the unlock trade"
Rupee opens flat against the US dollar
Oil bulls take charge as demand outlook improves, Brent up a fifth day
Oil prices rose on Wednesday, with Brent gaining for a fifth consecutive session, as falling stockpiles and a recovery in demand encouraged investors. Brent crude was up 69 cents, or 0.9 percent, at USD74.68 a barrel by 0200 GMT, having risen 1.6 percent on Tuesday. US crude gained 66 cents, or 0.9 percent, to USD72.78 a barrel, after rising 1.7 percent in the previous session. US oil inventories dropped by 8.5 million barrels in the week ended June 11, according to two market sources, citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday. Crude stocks were expected to have fallen for a fourth week in a row, dropping by about 3.3 million barrels last week, according to analysts polled by Reuters. Official government data is due out Wednesday.
Wednesday's top brokerage calls: Jubilant Food and LIC Housing
Geojit report on Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences IPO
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd. (KIMS) is one of the largest corporate healthcare groups in AP and Telangana in terms of the number of patients treated and treatments offered. They provide multi-disciplinary integrated healthcare services, with a focus on primary secondary & tertiary care in Tier 2-3 cities and primary, secondary, tertiary and quaternary healthcare in Tier 1 cities. At the upper price band of Rs.825, KIMS is available at EV/EBITDA of 18.6x (FY21) which appears fully priced. We expect to see a recovery in patient footfalls and occupancy rates as lockdown restrictions ease. The company’s leadership position in the AP& Telangana along with expansion into new markets and increased bed capacity will be strong levers for future growth. We assign subscribe rating with a long term perspective.
Opening bell: Sensex opens lower, Nifty below 15,850; banks, metals drag
Indian indices opened lower on Wednesday dragged by metals, financials, and heavyweight RIL. Meanwhile, the sentiment was also weighed by caution in global peers ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was down 89 points at 52,683 while the Nifty fell 38 points to 15,831. Broader markets were mixed at opening with the midcap index in the red and smallcp index up 0.4 percent. On the Nifty50 index, ONGC, Tata Consumer, UPL, Wipro, And HDFC Life were the top gainers while Adaji Ports, PowerGrid, Titan, Dr Reddy's and Hindalco led the losses.
Market Watch: Deven Choksey, KRChoksey
On housing finance companies
Housing Finance as a space, we have been liking for some time. We have been holding stocks in our portfolio largely because of the conviction that when the demand picks up, the finance companies are likely to register relatively steady growth compared to construction companies where they would probably have some kind of dull period. We should be looking at the likes of HDFC, Bajaj Finance and we have been finding that they have been recording relatively better growth and promising to produce around 20 percent plus kind of a CAGR growth in this business for next three-five years. We find housing finance companies relatively better placed.
On Zee Entertainment
We have been liking Zee and it has been in the portfolio. Of course, relatively non-performer in the portfolio but this space cannot be ignored. We certainly like this space though I must say that the investment has not returned enough in a couple of years but that promises to give relatively better returns going forward.
10 things you need to know before the opening bell on June 16
Sona Comstar IPO subscribed 27% so far on Day 2
The Rs 5,550-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar) has been subscribed 27 percent so far on Tuesday, the second day of the bidding process. The public issue received bids for over 2.91 crore equity shares against the offered size of over 10.71 crore equity shares. According to the subscription data available on exchanges, the portion set aside for retail investors has been subscribed 1.02 times, while that of non-institutional investors 4 percent. Qualified institutional investors' portion has been subscribed to 14 percent. The public offer comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 5,250 crore by Singapore VII Topco III Pte Ltd. The price band for the offer has been determined at Rs 285-Rs 291 per equity share.
Shyam Metalics IPO subscribed 3.65 times on Day 2
The initial public offering (IPO) of Shyam Metalics & Energy has been subscribed 3.65 times on Tuesday, the second day of the bidding process. The offer has received bids for 7.69 crore equity shares against the IPO size of over 2.1 crore equity shares, as per subscription data available on the exchanges at 5 pm. The portion set for retail investors was subscribed 5.8 times and that of employees was 78 percent. The reserved portion of qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 81 percent and non-institutional investors 2.6 times.
Petrol, diesel prices at all-time high after fresh hike today
The oil marketing companies (OMCs) increased fuel prices on Wednesday after keeping them unchanged on Tuesday. The petrol prices were raised by 22-25 paise per litre and diesel prices were hiked by 12-14 paise per litre across cities. Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel increased to Rs 96.66 and Rs 87.41 per litre in Delhi, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the petrol price changed to Rs 102.82 per litre on Wednesday. The cost of diesel advanced to Rs 94.84 a litre. Petrol, diesel prices have been hiked by up to Rs 2.40 per litre in June so far and up to Rs 7 per litre since May 3. In 2021 so far, fuel rates have been increased by up to Rs 14.33 per litre.
As per SGX Nifty, Indian market is seen opening flat
