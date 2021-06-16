Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex near day's low, Nifty below 15,800 as banks, metals drag

Expect Fed to keep policy steady in June meeting; believe inflation to be sticky: Port Shelter Investment

Port Shelter Investment expects Fed to keep policy steady in this meeting, Richard Harris, chief executive at the investment firm, told CNBC-TV18. Harris also said that a rate hike will damage the economy given the extent of outstanding debt. Speaking about interest rates, ahead of the awaited June FOMC decision, Harris said, “The Fed is going to do what they have been doing before and it will be steady as it goes. If sometime in the future, they are going to put interest rates up, on this particular day, the market will fall on that. Generally, I think, the market is pretty concerned that an increase in rates is going to do quite a lot of damage to the underlying economy. There’s so much debt out there. And debt, increasing rates plus inflation makes for a pretty heady mixture for a market.” More here