Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex up 300 points, Nifty reclaims 15,800; banks, auto lead

Morning market quote from Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

"An important recent trend is the divergence in market performance in developed & emerging markets, with the latter underperforming. Many factors like the strong rebound in growth in the US ( June new jobs data came in at 8.5 lakhs against expectations of 7.06 lakhs), strengthening dollar, high valuations in some emerging markets and the consequent sustained FII selling have contributed to this underperformance. A strong rebound in US growth might nudge the Fed to advance rate increases. Of course, they will do this by giving carefully worded advance hints. But markets may anticipate the Fed moves and set directions. Even though the market is strong & resilient in India, at the current level of valuations the risk-reward ratio is not in favour of reward. At higher levels, FIIs are likely to sell more. Q1 FY22 results season kicking off this week is also likely to witness stock-specific action"