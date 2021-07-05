Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex up 300 points, Nifty reclaims 15,800; banks, auto lead

Stock Market Live Updates: Indian indices opened higher on Monday tracking gains in Asian peers, as all key sectors witnessed broad-based buying mainly boosted by financials and auto stock. Heavyweights RIL, HDFC twins, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank contributed most to the gains.
Morning market quote from Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
"An important recent trend is the divergence in market performance in developed & emerging markets, with the latter underperforming. Many factors like the strong rebound in growth in the US ( June new jobs data came in at 8.5 lakhs against expectations of 7.06 lakhs), strengthening dollar, high valuations in some emerging markets and the consequent sustained FII selling have contributed to this underperformance. A strong rebound in US growth might nudge the Fed to advance rate increases. Of course, they will do this by giving carefully worded advance hints. But markets may anticipate the Fed moves and set directions. Even though the market is strong & resilient in India, at the current level of valuations the risk-reward ratio is not in favour of reward. At higher levels, FIIs are likely to sell more. Q1 FY22 results season kicking off this week is also likely to witness stock-specific action"
Opening Bell: Sensex opens 200 points higher, Nifty above 15,750; banks lead
Indian indices opened higher on Monday tracking gains in Asian peers, as all key sectors witnessed broad-based buying mainly boosted by fianncials and metals. Heavyweights RIL, HDFC Twins, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank contributed most to the gains. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was up 203 points at 52,688 while the Nifty rose 56 points to 15,779. Broader markets were also higher with the midcap and smallcap indcies up 0.4 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively. Among scetors, Nifty Bank and Nifty Fin Services rose oevr half a percent each while Nifty Auto, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Pharma added around 0.4 percent each. On the Nifty50 index, Eicher Motors, Adani Ports, Bajaj Auto, BPCL and Hindalco were teh top gaienrs while Tech Mahindra, HDFC, Infosys and Dr Reddy's led the losses.
Today's stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar
LIC IPO: Govt likely to invite bids from merchant bankers this month
The government is likely to invite bids from merchant bankers this month for managing LIC disinvestment as it moves ahead with plans to launch the IPO by January, an official said. The official further said the Budget amendments to the LIC Act have been notified and the actuarial firm would work out the embedded value of the life insurer in the next couple of weeks. Under the embedded value method, insurance companies' present value of future profit is also included in its present net asset value (NAV). More here
FPIs invest Rs 13,269 crore in Indian markets in June
In reversal of a two-month selling trend, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in June turned out to be net buyers by investing a net Rs 13,269 crore in Indian markets. This could be attributed to improvement in investor sentiments on the back of consistently falling coronavirus cases in the country and hopes of an early opening of the economy, said Morningstar India Associate Director (Manager Research) Himanshu Srivastava. According to depositories data, FPIs invested Rs 17,215 crore in equities between June 1 and June 30. As regards the debt segment, FPIs on the contrary withdrew Rs 3,946 crore. Net investment during the period under review stood at Rs 13,269 crore. More here
Here's a look at the global cues for today:
Dollar pauses as rate hike fears ebb, Fed minutes up next
The dollar took a breather on Monday, after recent gains ran into a speed bump when details of last week's U.S. jobs report soothed jitters about the timing of U.S. interest rate hikes. Against the risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars the greenback slipped 0.7% and 0.9%, respectively in the wake of the data on Friday, and then steadied on Monday. The dollar clawed back slightly against the yen , rising 0.14% to 111.15 yen early in the Asia session, after dropping just below 111 yen following the jobs report. The euro was steady at $1.1859, off Friday's three-month low of $1.1807.
ONGC's rating downgraded in line with India's sovereign rating
State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) and its subsidiary ONGC Videsh have witnessed a ratings downgrade with a negative outlook, courtesy a similar Indian sovereign rating. Fitch Ratings has assigned 'BBB-' rating on ONGC's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and US dollar senior unsecured notes and on the foreign-currency guaranteed notes issued by ONGC Videsh, ONGC Videsh Vankorneft Pte Ltd, along with the medium-term note programme co-issued by the three entities.More here
SGX Nifty indicates a gap-up start for Indian market today
The Week Ahead: Nifty may face resistance at 15,900; Key events that will guide the market
Two IPOs to hit market this week; to raise over Rs 2,500 crore cumulatively
Two companies Clean Science and Technology and GR Infraprojects are headed to the market with their initial share-sale offers this week to raise a little over Rs 2,500 crore cumulatively. The companies are expecting to benefit from an equity market, which is swarmed with liquidity and a sharp increase in the number of new retail investors. This comes after five companies Shyam Metalics and Energy, Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar), Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Dodla Dairy and Indian Pesticides launched their initial public offers (IPOs) last month. The three-day IPOs of Clean Science and Technology and GR Infraprojects will open for public subscription on July 7 and conclude on July 9. The two firms will together garner a total of Rs 2,510 crore through IPOs. More here
CNBC-TV18’s top stocks to watch out for on July 5
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Friday
Indian indices trimmed losses to end higher on Friday boosted by a recovery in financials and IT stocks from their day's low. Meanwhile, gains heavyweight RIL, Infosys, ICICI Bank also lifted the sentiment. The Sensex ended 166 points higher at 52,484 while the Nifty rose 42 points to settle at 15,722. Broader markets outperformed benchmarks with the Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices up 0.5-1 percent each. On the Nifty50 index, Divi's Labs, ICICI Bank, RIL, Tata Consumer and Coal India were the top gainers while Tata Steel, PowerGrid, Britannia, JSW Steel, and Grasim led the losses.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Market Live Blog
Good morning, readers! I am Pranati Deva from the market's desk of CNBC-TV18. Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters. If you are an investor, here is wishing you a great trading day. Good luck!
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|JSW Steel
|666.95
|-4.35
|-0.65
|HDFC Life
|684.10
|-3.40
|-0.49
|Dr Reddys Labs
|5,563.00
|-12.70
|-0.23
|Cipla
|977.40
|-1.80
|-0.18
|Tech Mahindra
|1,088.10
|-1.30
|-0.12
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|JSW Steel
|666.95
|-4.35
|-0.65
|HDFC Life
|684.10
|-3.40
|-0.49
|Dr Reddys Labs
|5,563.00
|-12.70
|-0.23
|Cipla
|977.40
|-1.80
|-0.18
|Tech Mahindra
|1,088.10
|-1.30
|-0.12
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.7400
|0.0000
|0.00
|Euro-Rupee
|88.3390
|-0.0250
|-0.03
|Pound-Rupee
|103.0070
|0.0460
|0.04
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6725
|-0.0008
|-0.12