Stock Market Highlights: Sensex jumps 228 points, Nifty ends above 15,750 led by IT, banks

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking

Markets started the week on an optimistic note amid supportive global cues. The benchmark traded with positive bias throughout the day and healthy buying was seen across sectors. Further, the news of a steady fall in new COVID cases and announcements of easing in restrictions by several states boosted sentiment. All eyes are on PM Modi’s speech scheduled in the evening, for details on the vaccination drive and the roadmap for further ease in restrictions. And, we may see the reaction of the same in early trade tomorrow i.e. June 8.

On the benchmark front, we feel the recent underperformance from the banking space is certainly weighing on the sentiment and might trigger some profit taking too. However, buoyancy in other sectors viz. energy, IT and auto would cap the fall. Amid all, we advise continuing with bullish bias and use dips to add quality names.