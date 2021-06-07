  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 4 hours ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex jumps 228 points, Nifty ends above 15,750 led by IT, banks

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: June 07, 2021 15:40:45 IST

event highlights

Stock Market Highlights: Indian equity indices, Sensex and Nifty ended higher Monday boosted by a rally in IT, banks, auto and FMCG sectors. Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks as the midcap and smallcap indices closed over a percent higher each. Metal, pharma, realty and financial services sectors ended in the red.
view more

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement