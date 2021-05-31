  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex at day's high, Nifty around 15,550 led by metals, FMCG stocks

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: May 31, 2021 12:44:30 IST

Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity indices, Sensex and Nifty are trading higher Monday boosted mainly by metals, FMCG and private banking stocks. Energy and pharma sectors also added to the gains, lifting the benchmark Nifty to an all-time level. Midcap and smallcap indices are also trading higher. Meanwhile, auto, PSU Banks and media stocks are under pressure.
