Oil steady with investors focusing on possible return of Iranian supply
Asian shares up, dollar wallows as Fed soothes inflation fears
Rupee surges 13 paise to 72.83 against US dollar in early trade

Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex jumps over 300 points, Nifty around 15,300 led by IT, financials

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: May 26, 2021 12:55:04 IST

Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity indices, Sensex and Nifty are trading higher on Wednesday afternoon led by across the board buying. Midcap and smallcap indices supported the rally. Barring Nifty Metals, all other sectoral indices are trading in the green led by IT, auto, banks, media and realty indices.
