Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex jumps over 300 points, Nifty around 15,300 led by IT, financials

Market Watch: VK Sharma, Executive Vice President, HDFC Securities

- Buy 75 Call in Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) at Rs 2 with a stop loss at Rs 1.30 for a target of Rs 3.50.

- Buy 5,300 Call in Dr Reddys Laboratories (DRL) at Rs 35 with a stop loss at Rs 20 for a target of Rs 70.

- Buy 1,880 Call in Mphasis at Rs 31 with a stop loss at Rs 15 for a target of Rs 65.

- Buy 31,500 Call at Rs 400 with a stop loss at Rs 250 for a target of Rs 700.

All the above call are for the month of May.