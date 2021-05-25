Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex trades lower, Nifty around 15,200 dragged by banks, financials

Market Watch: Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities
- Buy Indiabulls Real Estate with a stop loss of Rs 92 and target of Rs 110
- Buy Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss of Rs 2,890 and a target of Rs 3,030.
Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Q4FY21 | The company’s net profit rose 40.6 percent to Rs 12.6 crore from Rs 8.9 crore and revenue increased 1.4 percent to Rs 79.6 crore from Rs 78.5 crore, YoY. EBITDA rose 78.2 percent to Rs 15.3 crore from Rs 8.6 crore, while EBITDA margin improved by 830 bps to 19.2 percent from 10.2 percent, YoY.
Anand Rathi on HDFC
HDFC continues to grow strongly given its strong market position in the housing finance sector, healthy spreads, sturdy capital position, conservative provisioning and strength from its subsidiaries. The company maintains higher levels of liquidity and has a strong deposit base. We maintain our Buy rating with a target price of Rs 3,100 per share.
Concor shares hit 52-week high as brokerages raise targets on LLF clarity
The share price of Container Corporation of India (Concor) rallied over 4 percent in early trade to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 664.50 apiece after brokerages raised the target price on clarity regarding the land licensing fee (LLF) and positive management guidance. Analysts believe this clears a major uncertainty and the process for divestment can be smoother. Nomura maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised the target price to Rs 750 per share. Read here.
Aurionpro Solutions | The company’s subsidiary SC Soft Pte. Ltd. has announced its foray into Egypt as it has been selected by E-Finance led consortium to supply portable ticket validators for the Egyptian National Railway Project.
HCL Technologies | The IT firm has received an order from US-based McLaren Healthcare for digital solutions. The partnership will have HCL deliver IT services for all 15 McLaren system hospitals located in Michigan and Ohio. HCL services would include managing and transforming the digital infrastructure foundation and the core clinical and non-clinical applications utilizing HCL’s DRYICE automation framework, the company said in an exchange filing.
Punjab & Sind Bank expects 12% loan growth for FY22
Punjab and Sind Bank posted its Q4FY21 earnings reporting profit after eight quarters. Though net interest income (NII) and net interest margins (NIMs) have slipped in Q4, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis NIM and NII have gone up. S Krishnan, Managing Director and CEO, Punjab and Sind Bank discussed the performance. “We have an internal target of 12 percent for the loan growth,” he said in an interview with CNBC-TV18. “During the last year, we have marginally brought down the gross non-performing assets (NPAs),” he stated. The number of slippages in Q4FY21 for the bank is around Rs 1,500 crore. “The FY22 slippages will be little less than Q4FY21 slippages,” he mentioned. Read here.
Market Watch: Ajit Mishra, Religare Broking
- Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 2,840 and a target of Rs 3,020.
- Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 715 and a target of Rs 760.
India one of the best secular market stories; prefer large private banks: O'Neil Global
India is one of the best secular market stories globally and there are long-term opportunities going ahead, said Randy Watts, chief investment officer of O'Neil Global Advisors. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Watts said that the Indian market will stay volatile in the near term, while he prefers large private banks. “In the long-term, India is the best secular market stories in the globe and once we get through the COVID pandemic there will be a lot of pent-up demand in terms of spending by both the business and consumer,” said Watts. He believes India is not out of the woods yet and the number of COVID cases could rise again as it did in the US. However, he is optimistic about India’s long-term growth. “I expect there will be credit expansion and the long-term opportunities in the market is still great. It’s just a question of what economic growth is going to look like this fiscal year. As the gross domestic product (GDP) and earnings estimates have come down, the market is likely to stay volatile over the next couple of months,” he said. Read here.
Barclays cuts India's FY22 GDP estimate to 9.2% on second wave, slow pace of vaccinations
British brokerage on Tuesday cut India’s FY22 GDP growth estimate by a sharp 0.80 percent to 9.2 percent, saying the economic impact of the second wave of infections has been deeper than initially expected. Barclays chief India economist Rahul Bajoria also mentioned the slow pace of vaccinations in the country and the rolling lockdowns across many states for the estimate. It can be noted that the last month has seen a slew of similar forecasts from analysts, even as the RBI maintained its estimate of a 10.5 percent growth in real GDP. The analysts’ estimates range from 8.5 percent to a little above 10 percent. The higher growth number has been made possible by a low base of FY21, where the economy contracted by over 7.5 percent. Read here.
This pharma stock has gained 10% in two days. Here's why
The shares of Bharat Parenterals were locked in the 5 percent upper circuit for the second straight session on Tuesday after the company received a license for manufacturing Favipiravir, which is used for COVID-19 treatment. The stock hit the 5 percent upper circuit to trade at Rs 426.40 per share on the BSE. In the last two sessions, it has risen 10 percent. “The company has received the license and authorisation from Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) and Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for the manufacturing and marketing of "Favipiravir Oral Suspension 100mg/ml" which will be used for the treatment of COVID-19 disease,” it said in a press release.
Bitcoin erases weekend losses with double digit gains; Ether rallies 34%
Cryptocurrencies bounced back on Monday night and continued the momentum on Tuesday, regaining lost ground after last week's nosedive, in which billions of dollars were wiped off the market. At 1:30 am on Tuesday, Bitcoin was up 19 percent at $39,801 after plummeting to less than $32,000 on Sunday. At the same time, Ether, a rival coin, was trading 34 percent higher at $2,668. As per a CoinDesk report, Monday's quick rebound came after the demand from wealthy investors brought relief to the market. Adding support to the price rise on Monday was Ray Dalio, the founder of Bridgewater Associates. Speaking on the first day of CoinDesk's Consensus 2021 conference, Dalio said he prefers Bitcoin over bonds. More here
Market Watch: Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments
After getting past the resistance of 14700 on a closing basis, the markets are in fine form. 15300 is the target that we need to keep an eye on. If we can close above this level, the next target for the Nifty would be 15550-15600. A strong support lies at 14900-15000 and till that is not pierced, we are in the bull territory and can continue buying on dips.
SD Shibulal buys Infosys shares worth Rs 100 cr from wife Kumari Shibulal
Infosys co-founder SD Shibulal has bought shares worth Rs 100 crore of the IT major from wife Kumari Shibulal through an open market transaction. As per the filing, Shibulal bought over 7.45 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 1,342.05 per share, valuing the transaction at Rs 100 crore. Post the transaction, S D Shibulal’s stake in Infosys has gone up to 0.10 percent, while Kumari Shibulal’s stake stands at 0.16 percent. Prior to this, S D Shibulal had purchased the firm’s scrips worth Rs 100 crore on May 12 and for Rs 100 crore on May 19, through open market deals.
Panacea Biotech shares locked in 5% upper circuit on launch of production of Sputnik V vaccine in India
Shares of Panacea Biotech were locked at 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 406.10 on the BSE after the company along with Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), announced the launch of production of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine in India. “The first batch produced at the company’s facilities at Baddi will be shipped to the Gamaleya Center for quality control. Full-scale production of the vaccine is due to start this summer, Company’s facilities comply with Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards and are prequalified by World Health Organization (WHO),” Panacea Biotech said in a press release. Sputnik V was registered in India under the emergency use authorization procedure on April 12, 2021, and vaccination against coronavirus with the Russian vaccine started on May 14.
Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Q4 down 16% at Rs 52 cr
Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd on Monday reported a 16 percent fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 51.86 crore for the fourth quarter of the last fiscal year on lower-income. Its net profit stood af Rs 61.95 crore in the year-ago period. Total income fell to Rs 501.03 crore in the January-March quarter of FY’21 from Rs 566.85 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. For the full financial year 2020-21, net profit rose to Rs 270.34 crore from Rs 193.19 crore in the previous year. Total income also grew to Rs 2739.69 crore last fiscal from Rs 2,167.26 crore in 2019-20. The company has sugar mills in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.
The Ramco Cements Q4 profit up 51% to Rs 216 cr
The Ramco Cements on Monday reported 51.1 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 215.92 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021, helped by growth in sales. It had posted a net profit of Rs 142.90 crore in January-March 2019-20, The Ramco Cements said in a regulatory filing. Total revenue was up 16.93 percent to Rs 1,641.53 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,403.90 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. During the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the sale of cement for the company is 3.21 million tonnes, compared to 2.93 million tonnes in the corresponding period of the previous year with a growth of 10 percent, the company said in a post earning statement. More here
Bal Pharma shares hit 5% upper circuit on launch of BALflu in India
The shares of Bal Pharma were locked in the 5 percent upper circuit on Tuesday after the company announced the launch of Favipiravir formulation in the Indian market under the brand name BALflu. BALflu has the efficacy to clear the virus faster by 28.7 percent and is marketed at Rs 85 per tablet, Managing Director Shailesh Siroya said. BALflu (Favipiravir) is approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use for the treatment of COVID-19 with a recommended dosage of 1800 mg on the first day followed by 800 mg from day 2 to 14. more here
Cryptocurrencies bounce back from Sunday sell-off, bitcoin still down 30% in May
Bitcoin jumped more than 10 percent during a surge in cryptocurrencies Monday, regaining some ground lost during a weekend sell-off that was sparked by renewed signs of a Chinese crackdown on the emerging sector. Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, was last up 12 percent at approximately USD 39,400, erasing losses of 7.5 percent from a day earlier but still down by more than 40 percent from last month’s record high. Bitcoin added to its gains late on Monday following tweets from billionaire Elon Musk that appeared to soften his stance against the environmental impact of the cryptocurrency. Musk said on May 12 that Tesla will no longer accept bitcoin due to its consumption of fossil fuels during the mining process. More here