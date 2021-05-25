Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex trades lower, Nifty around 15,200 dragged by banks, financials

India one of the best secular market stories; prefer large private banks: O'Neil Global

India is one of the best secular market stories globally and there are long-term opportunities going ahead, said Randy Watts, chief investment officer of O'Neil Global Advisors. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Watts said that the Indian market will stay volatile in the near term, while he prefers large private banks. “In the long-term, India is the best secular market stories in the globe and once we get through the COVID pandemic there will be a lot of pent-up demand in terms of spending by both the business and consumer,” said Watts. He believes India is not out of the woods yet and the number of COVID cases could rise again as it did in the US. However, he is optimistic about India’s long-term growth. “I expect there will be credit expansion and the long-term opportunities in the market is still great. It’s just a question of what economic growth is going to look like this fiscal year. As the gross domestic product (GDP) and earnings estimates have come down, the market is likely to stay volatile over the next couple of months,” he said. Read here.