Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex trades lower, Nifty around 15,200 dragged by banks, financials

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: May 25, 2021 14:08:06 IST

Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity indices Sensex and Nifty erased gains and are trading marginally lower Tuesday afternoon dragged by selling in banking and financial stocks. Midcap index turned lower. Metals, IT, FMCG  and auto stocks gained.
