Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex trades higher, Nifty above 15,800 led by IT, metal stocks

Stock Market Live Updates: The Indian equity indices, Sensex and Nifty are trading higher Wednesday afternoon led by gains in IT, metals and banking stocks amid positive global cues. Broader markets, midcap and smallcap indices gained over 0.4 percent each. Barring Nifty Realty and Nifty FMCG, all other sectoral indices are trading in the green.
See huge potential for multiplexes; expect PVR to bounce back once economy opens up: Dimensions Corp
“Not only will PVR bounce back, but it will also have far more market power as the economy starts to open up,” said Ajay Srivastava, CEO, Dimensions Corporate Finance Services, in an interview with CNBC-TV18. “There is enough investor interest and consumer interest in multiplexes. It will have its own way to come back in action. The fact remains external entertainment avenues will gain major traction. 90 percent of India still has to enter a multiplex, more than 90 percent has not even heard the word multiplex,” he added. He sees abundant opportunities to buy in the metal and chemicals space. Packaging companies have got rerated by 100 percent at least and the results are fantastic. “There is a demand traction there across the board,” he shared. Read here
Vinod Rohira, CEO, Mindspace Business Parks REIT
We welcome SEBI’s regulation to reduce the minimum application value for REITs from Rs 50,000 to Rs 10,000-15,000 and the trading lot to one unit. The earlier Rs 50,000 Cap restricted participation to only a certain set of investors. We believe that this amendment makes investment in REITs at par with other equity options in India. Reduction in minimum application amount will further bring in more investors thus improving the liquidity in REITs.
June auto sales data: Here’s what to expect
June auto sales data will be released on Thursday and ahead of that, most brokerages are expecting good sales this time around. Enquiries have picked up in June as dealerships opened up. The passenger vehicles segment could gain the most because of the rise in personal mobility. According to Nomura’s estimates on a month-on-month basis, Maruti is expected to see a 217 percent jump and about 1.48 lakh units versus about 46,000 in May. Bajaj Auto as well is going to see a good growth of 27 percent month-on-month basis, because of the boost in exports. So, 3.44 lakhs is what Nomura is working with. Ashok Leyland sales are expected to double on a year-on-year basis and improve for the 12th straight month on a month-on-month basis. Watch here.
Tata Motors | The company has bagged an order of 15 hydrogen-based fuel cell buses from Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. The buses will be used to evaluate the potential of developing hydrogen-based PEM fuel-cell technology in India.
Suzlon Energy loss narrows to Rs 54 cr in March quarter
Suzlon Energy's consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 54.25 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2021 mainly on the back of higher revenues. The consolidated net loss of the company was at Rs 834.22 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2020, according to a regulatory filing. Total income rose to Rs 1,141.15 crore in the quarter, from Rs 658.89 crore in the same period a year ago. For the financial year 2020-21, the company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 103.59 crore, whereas it had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2,691.84 crore in 2019-20. More here
SBI Life Insurance sets aside higher COVID claim amount this year at Rs 183 crore
SBI Life Insurance saw a slowdown in their group business in May. The company only registered a growth of 1.35 percent in new business premium, owing to the lockdown. To understand the COVID claim picture after the brutal second wave, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Mahesh Kumar Sharma, MD & CEO of SBI Life Insurance. Sharma said, “Last year, we had much more COVID claims in the second half than the first half. What we are doing is that we have changed our mortality assumptions and we have also set aside a higher amount. Last time we had set aside some amount, this time we have set aside a higher amount for any spike in COVID claims. So that is one of the things that we have done. We have set aside Rs 183 crore as compared to last year’s Rs 40 crore, which was increased to Rs 70 crore. This year we have taken Rs 183 crore as a conservative figure.” More here
Yash Gupta Equity Research Associate, Angel Broking
Pharma Majors - Cipla, Dr Reddy’s, Sun Pharma, Torrent Pharma and Emcure are collaborating for the Clinical Trial of Investigational Oral Anti-Viral Drug Molnupiravir for treatment of mild COVID-19 patients in India. As per the directive of the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization, Dr. Reddy’s will conduct the clinical trial using its product, and the other four pharma companies will be required to demonstrate equivalence of their product to the product used by Dr Reddy’s in its clinical trial.
Though the Covid cases in India are stabilizing at 50,000 cases per day, the fear of 3rd wave and Delta plus variants cannot be ruled out. This drug will help the mild cases of Covid to be treated at home and decrease the requirement of hospitalization in such cases. This is positive for all the companies.
Lupin | The company has received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under the US President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) for its New Drug Application for Dolutegravir, Lamivudine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate (TLD) Tablets, 50 mg/300 mg/300 mg, and antiretroviral Fixed Dose Combination (FDC). This product would be manufactured at Lupin’s Nagpur facility in India.
Gold rate today: Yellow metal falls near Rs 46,500 per 10 grams; silver trades flat
Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments
The Nifty is clearly range bound, between 15,400 and 15,900. Until either level is not crossed, we will not witness a meaningful move. The bias is still on the upside and therefore any dip can be utilized to accumulate long positions for a target of 16,100.
Jefferies positive on Siemens, ABB, here’s why
Jefferies believes that data centre is emerging as a strong growth area with a 9-10 percent potential capex over the next four-five years. They have the capacity to rise by 4.5 times by FY25-FY26. The firm has raised forward EPS for Siemens and ABB by 7-9 percent and for L&T, Cummins, Voltas and Blue Star by 1-3 percent. They have raised the target price for Siemens to Rs 2,670 from Rs 2,500 and for ABB to Rs 2,340 from Rs 1,700. Watch video for more
Uflex share price jumps 19% on strong Q4 earnings
Shares of Uflex rallied over 19 percent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 570.05 on the BSE on Wednesday after the company reported strong earnings for the March quarter. The packaging materials company posted an over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 264.95 crore in Q4FY21 as compared to Rs 100.90 crore during the year-ago period. Total income during the quarter rose 45.05 percent to Rs 2,571.77 crore from Rs 1,773 crore, YoY. Consolidated EBITDA jumped by 87 percent YoY to Rs 516.4 crore. More here
JPMorgan downgrades Shree Cement, UltraTech Cement, here’s why
JPMorgan believes demand is likely to be solid in the cement sector for the next two-three years. However, the firm is seeing a strong rise in input cost like coke, coal and that is likely to impact the first half of this year. According to the firm, price increase will work and that will offset some part of this increase but margin expansion is not possible from hereon. It also highlighted the fact that the cement stocks have run up and are not cheap, trading at multi-year highs on the valuation parameters. So, JPMorgan has downgraded a couple of cement stocks like Shree Cement and UltraTech Cement. More here
Gold set for biggest monthly drop since 2016
Gold was hovering around an over two-month low on Wednesday as investors awaited US jobs data for further clarity on the Federal Reserve's policy stance, with the precious metal heading for its worst monthly drop since November 2016. Spot gold eased 0.1 percent to USD 1,763.63 per ounce as of 0254 GMT, having touched its lowest since April 15 at USD 1,749.20 on Tuesday. US gold futures held steady at USD 1,763.50. Bullion prices were down 7.5 percent for the month, weighed down by the Fed's sudden hawkish shift. But they were up 3.3 percent for the quarter. More here
Rupee opens flat against US dollar
Sebi tightens regulations around appointment, re-appointment, resignations of independent directors
In a move intended towards fixing accountability and ensuring transparency, Sebi on Tuesday has made some crucial amendments pertaining to regulatory provisions related to independent directors (IDs) on the boards of listed companies. The market regulator in its board meeting said appointment/re-appointment and removal of independent directors shall be through a special resolution of shareholders for all listed entities. Also, the process to be followed by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC), while selecting candidates for appointment as independent directors has been elaborated and made more transparent including enhanced disclosures regarding the skills required for appointment as an independent director and how the proposed candidate fits into that skillset. More here
Wednesday's top brokerage calls: Cement stocks, HPCL and more
Market Watch: Deven Choksey of KRChoksey
Hindustan Unilever
Most of these companies are experiencing relatively lower cost of raw material and that is where these companies are likely to see somewhat better picture merging for them on the cost front. On the other side the company has seen systematically moving ahead with B2C kind of a reach to the customer and this is what is again giving a lot of promise as far as the outlook on the business is concerned. So both these factor could give a relatively better performance on the profit upfront for the company.
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) - Reliance Partnership
I consider it is a good strategy probably instead of concentrating too much investment in India, if the investment goes outside the country probably it may be relatively better. Plus these chemicals blocks one after another in different parts of the world if they end up having this particular strategy for creating a larger amount probably you would be seeing relatively less dependence on this particular area of activity going forward. I think this is a good strategy that the company is systematically adopting and moving towards a better quality product portfolios where the margins and the return on investments is higher.
Morning market quote from V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
"The market mood is changing fast. The major positives for the market now are the steadily declining fresh Covid cases ( around 37000 yesterday) and fast-rising vaccinations, which will facilitate the further easing of restrictions and rebound in economic activity. From the market perspective, the fact that FPIs have ceased selling and the DIIs have turned aggressive buyers are strong positives. Therefore, it is quite possible that the market may again favour the bulls and the 'buy on dips strategy' may resume. Since exports are doing well & INR has depreciated, exporters are likely to do well. In banking, the share of the private sector in credit approvals has risen above 36%. This is positive for the leading private bank majors"
Opening Bell: Sensex opens 100 points higher, Nifty near 15,800; metals, FMCG stocks lead
Indian indices opened higher on Wednesday following a positive momentum in Asian peers, boosted by metals, FMCG and auto sectors. Also, gains in heavyweights Infosys, RIL, HDFC and Maruti contributed to the benchmarks. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was up 138 points at 52,688 while the Nifty rose 44 points to 15,793. Broader markets were also in the green with the midcap index up 0.3 percent and smallcap index up 0.6 percent. All sectors were in the green at opening with metal, auto, pharma and IT jumping over half a percent each. Nifty Bank, Nifty FMCG also rose in early deals.
Today's stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar
IRCTC's profit after tax declines 23% to Rs 103 cr in Q4FY21
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) on Tuesday reported a 23 percent decline in its profit after tax to Rs 103.78 crore for the March 2021 quarter. The company had reported a profit after tax (PAT) from continuing operations of Rs 135.14 crore for the corresponding quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing to the BSE. IRCTC is the only entity authorised by the Indian Railways to provide catering services, online railway tickets and packaged drinking water at railway stations and trains in India. Total revenue dropped in January-March 2021 to Rs 358.25 crore, against Rs 595.70 crore in the year-ago period. More here
Sebi bans Profitsaim, proprietor from market for 2 years
Sebi has banned Profitsaim and its sole proprietor Syed Ayaz from the securities markets for two years and asked them to refund the money collected from investors for providing unauthorised investment tips. The regulator noted that Profitsaim and Ayaz have carried out investment advisory activities without obtaining a certificate of registration from the regulator. Profitsaim was providing stock market tips to clients. Also, it was providing services to clients in stock cash, stock future, stock option, index future, index option, bullions, base metals and energy. "Noticees were holding themselves out and acting as an investment adviser. More here
10 things you need to know before the opening bell on June 30
Oil prices climb for second day after US stockpiles fall
Oil prices on Wednesday extended the previous day's small gains after an industry report showed US crude stockpiles fell last week, overriding trader and investor concerns about transportation curbs in some countries as COVID-19 cases surge. Brent crude was 42 cents, or 0.6 percent at USD 75.16 a barrel by 01:22 GMT, after edging higher on Tuesday. US crude was up 53 cents, or 0.7 percent at USD 73.51 a barrel, having risen 0.1 percent in the previous session. While the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus is taking hold in many countries, prompting new lockdowns or movement restrictions from Australia to Portugal, hopes of a broader recovery in demand for fuel remain intact. More here
Asian shares rise after consumer confidence boosts NASDAQ to record high
Asian shares rose and a gauge of global equities hovered near record highs on Wednesday after rising consumer confidence in economic recovery boosted the NASDAQ index to its highest-ever closing level. MSCI's global share index was set for a fifth straight month of gains on Wednesday. Its index-tracking Asian shares outside Japan was set for a small monthly loss, but still on course for a fifth straight quarterly rise, its longest such streak since 2006-2007. The Asian index was last up 0.33 percent on the day. Chinese blue-chips added 0.1 percent, Australian shares were up 0.58 percent and set for a ninth straight month of gains, and Seoul's Kospi rose 0.35 percent. Japan's Nikkei edged up 0.06 percent. More here
Some global cues to look at this morning.
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Shree Cements
|27,784.65
|-349.80
|-1.24
|Power Grid Corp
|233.25
|-2.75
|-1.17
|HUL
|2,474.55
|-18.00
|-0.72
|Hero Motocorp
|2,909.40
|-18.10
|-0.62
|ICICI Bank
|637.70
|-2.40
|-0.37
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Power Grid Corp
|233.30
|-2.55
|-1.08
|HUL
|2,474.20
|-19.35
|-0.78
|ICICI Bank
|637.80
|-2.40
|-0.37
|HDFC
|2,495.10
|-5.05
|-0.20
|HDFC Bank
|1,500.70
|-0.90
|-0.06
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Shree Cements
|27,784.65
|-349.80
|-1.24
|Power Grid Corp
|233.25
|-2.75
|-1.17
|HUL
|2,474.55
|-18.00
|-0.72
|Hero Motocorp
|2,909.40
|-18.10
|-0.62
|ICICI Bank
|637.70
|-2.40
|-0.37
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Power Grid Corp
|233.30
|-2.55
|-1.08
|HUL
|2,474.20
|-19.35
|-0.78
|ICICI Bank
|637.80
|-2.40
|-0.37
|HDFC
|2,495.10
|-5.05
|-0.20
|HDFC Bank
|1,500.70
|-0.90
|-0.06
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.4000
|0.1800
|0.24
|Euro-Rupee
|88.5090
|0.1410
|0.16
|Pound-Rupee
|102.8990
|0.1190
|0.12
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6730
|0.0018
|0.27