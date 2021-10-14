Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty set to start higher; Infosys, Wipro, MindTree shares in focus

Stock Market LIVE updates: Indian benchmark indices ended at record closing highs with both Nifty50 and Sensex closing almost a percent higher on Wednesday. Today, the headline indices are likely to witness a higher opening following the trend in Nifty50 futures that are listed on the Singapore Exchange. The futures contract was up 0.4 percent at 18258.50 as of 7:44 am. Infosys, Wipro and Mindtree reported strong quarterly numbers for the September quarter, while HCL Technologies and Cyient will detail their earnings today.
Asian indices rise tracking the positive sentiment in the US market
Asian shares rose tracking the overnight gains in the US market. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.35 percent higher. Japan's Nikkei index surged a percent higher. Chinese blue chips were flat. And South Korea’s Kospi advanced over 1 percent. Elsewhere, Australian shares rose 0.81 percent.
Investors continued to evaluate the resilience of economic rebound from the pandemic to supply chain challenges, a surge in global energy prices and the prospects of scaling down asset purchases by central banks.
Wall Street ends higher on Wednesday
General optimism about economic growth helped most key indices in the US to end higher on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the two-year Treasury yields hit an 18-month high on bets that policy tightening is in the offing.
SGX Nifty50 futures up 83 points on Thursday
The Nifty50 futures contract on the Singapore Exchange gained 0.5 percent or 83 points on Thursday to 18263. This hinted at a higher opening for local shares. Investors will closely watch out for quarterly results by HCL Technologies and Cyient, due today.
Nifty50, Sensex clinch record closing highs on Wednesday; Tata Group stocks soared
Buying across the sectors drove the Nifty50 and Sensex to end almost a percent higher on Wednesday. The headline indices ended at all-time closing highs with Tata group companies being in the limelight. Shares of Tata Group companies closed around 1-20 percent higher on Wednesday. Among sectors on the NSE, a strong rally was seen in auto, IT, and metal indices, while Nifty Realty was the only sector that closed in the red.
