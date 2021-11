S&P 500, Nasdaq end higher as chipmakers rise on Wall Street

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rebounded from two days of declines on Thursday as beaten-down chipmakers led gains, but losses in Walt Disney due to slowing subscriber growth in its streaming video service weighed on the Dow.

The S&P 500 and the technology stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.1 percent and 0.5 percent respectively, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished marginally lower.