Pidilite shares jump after Q2 earnings beat Street estimates

Pidilite Industries shares rose as much as 3.1 percent to Rs 2,440 apiece on BSE, having risen as much as four percent earlier in the day.

On Wednesday, Pidilite Industries reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 374.6 crore for the quarter ended September, up 5.1 percent on a year-on-year basis. Its revenue rose 39.7 percent on year to Rs 2,626.3 crore.

Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had predicted the company's profit at Rs 330 crore over revenue of Rs 2,355 crore for the three months to September 30. (Read more on Pidilite Q2 results)

Here's how Pidilite Industries shares have performed in the past one year: