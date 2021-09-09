Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 turn flat as metal, PSU bank stocks help market recover initial losses

Expect more investors to participate in MFs as interest rates remain low: A Balasubramanian

The mutual fund industry has seen good flows in the past six months, A Balasubramanian of AB Sun Life AMC told CNBC-TV18. He expects more investors to participate in mutual funds as interest rates remain low.

He also said several IPOs have hit Dalal Street recently mainly due to euphoria in the market. There are good opportunities in the secondary market as well, he added. He, however, said there is an element of risk while parking money in the market at current levels.