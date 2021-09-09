Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 turn flat as metal, PSU bank stocks help market recover initial losses

Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks are likely to start Thursday's session on a negative note amid weakness across other Asian markets amid concerns about slowing global growth and the potential tapering of central bank stimulus. SGX Nifty futures -- an early indicator of India's Nifty50 index -- were down 50 points or 0.29 percent at 17,332.50 ahead of the opening of Indian markets.
The mutual fund industry has seen good flows in the past six months, A Balasubramanian of AB Sun Life AMC told CNBC-TV18. He expects more investors to participate in mutual funds as interest rates remain low.
He also said several IPOs have hit Dalal Street recently mainly due to euphoria in the market. There are good opportunities in the secondary market as well, he added. He, however, said there is an element of risk while parking money in the market at current levels.
At 9:17, the 30-scrip index was up 0.5 point at 58,250.76. The Nifty50 index was down 1.90 points at 17,351.60.
In the pre-opening session, the S&P BSE Sensex index was down 77.28 points or 0.13 percent at 58,172.98 while the broader NSE Nifty50 benchmark was down 40.65 points or 0.23 percent at 17,312.85.
Jefferies has retained its 'underperform' rating on M&M. Macquarie is positive on Syngene. (Read more on top brokerage calls for the day)
Here are four trading calls from Ashish Chaturmohta of Sanctum Wealth Management:
TCS has been appointed by South American airline Avianca to drive its Cloud transformation.
Telecom stocks will also be in focus. The Union Cabinet could not clear a package for the ailing industry on Wednesday due to a pending legal opinion, sources said. The case can be likely taken up in the next Cabinet meeting.
The Cabinet has cleared the Production-Linked Incentive scheme for the industry. The scheme covers man-made fibers and technical textile sectors. (Other stocks to track today)
The index formed a small negative candle on the daily chart with a long lower shadow, said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He believes a positive session on Thursday could indicate chances of more upside ahead.
There appears to be indecision in the market, according to Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities. "Nifty is unable to cross its immediate swing high, which is around 17,440, which will act as immediate and strong resistance, followed by 17,500. Any break above the mentioned resistance levels may see good traction and take the index towards the 18,000 mark," he said. (Read more on what to expect from market today here)
Oil prices rose for a second session on Thursday, recovering from earlier losses, as a decline in US Gulf of Mexico output following damages from Hurricane Ida underpinned the market. Brent added 23 cents, or 0.3 percent to $72.8 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose by 15 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $69.5 a barrel.
About 77 percent of US Gulf production remained offline on Tuesday, or about 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd). The market has lost about 17.5 million barrels of oil so far. The Gulf's offshore wells make up about 17 percent of US output. US crude oil production is expected to fall by 200,000 barrels per day in 2021 to 11.08 million bpd, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday, noting that Hurricane Ida should force a bigger decline than its previous forecast for a drop of 160,000 bpd.
Asian shares fall in early trade tracking overnight losses on Wall Street; investors worry about slowing economic growth, tapering
Equities in other Asian markets dropped while the dollar held firm in line with a cautious global mood as investors worried about the combination of slowing global growth and the potential tapering of central bank stimulus. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 1 percent while Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark dropped 0.4 percent.
The European Central Bank is particularly in focus. Analysts expect the central bank to announce a token step towards reducing its emergency economic support later on Thursday.
Wall Street falls as investors worry about global growth
Three main indices on Wall Street declined amid concerns that the spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19 could slow economic growth and on uncertainty over the timeline for the Federal Reserve to pull back its accommodative policies. The S&P 500 technology sector was among the biggest losing sub-indices as heavyweights Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) slipped 0.6 percent and Apple fell 1 percent.
US stocks have come under pressure in recent days as investors have turned cautious following Friday's weak August payrolls data, while pressures from rising costs, despite the economy slowing, raised doubts over the US central bank's timeline on tapering.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Wednesday
Indian equity benchmarks ended a volatile session mildly lower as gains in financial stocks were offset by losses in IT and automobile shares. Selling pressure in largecap stocks such as Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys weighed on the indices. Weakness across global markets on concerns about global growth also hurt investors' sentiment. The S&P BSE Sensex index declined 29.2 points to end at 58,250.3, and the broader NSE Nifty50 benchmark slipped 8.6 points to settle at 17,353.5.