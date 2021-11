SBI stock completely convincing now, lender set for growth: Deven Choksey

Deven Choksey of KRChoksey is positive on State Bank of India (SBI). "SBI shares look completely convincing now. Looking at the balance sheet from the lending point of view; the bank looks quite stable. The corporate loan book is also doing well. SBI looks set for growth," he said.

Speaking on IndusInd Bank, he said the stock is expected to correct, which may be a buying opportunity for some. "Let the bank respond to the allegations of evergreening of loans in its MFI subsidiary. I don’t think it is taking away the larger part of the growth story and the valuation at which the bank is quoting is giving distinctly better amount of comfort... I remain positive on both these areas. Particularly banking space in general, I remain very positive here," he said.