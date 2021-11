Asian shares decline despite overnight record highs on Wall Street; all eyes on central bank meetings

Equities across Asia declined in early trade on Wednesday, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.3 percent.

China's Shanghai Composite inde was down 0.3 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.4 percent, Singapore's Straits Times 0.1 percent and South Korea's KOSPI 1.2 percent.