Dollar rises on upbeat US data but set for weekly losses

The dollar was firmer early on Friday, helped higher by upbeat economic data though was headed for its second week of declines while commodities currencies slipped as traders rejigged their positions after this week’s brisk rally.

Better jobs and housing data and rising US Treasury yields helped the dollar rise towards the end of the US session on Thursday, gains it held in Asian hours.

The dollar index was last at 93.736, up from the three-and-a-half week low of 93.494 it had touched a day earlier.