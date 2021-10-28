0

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls over 400 points, Nifty50 near 18,050; ITC, Titan down 3%

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.COM | IST (Updated)
Mini

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks started Thursday's session on a negative note ahead of the expiry of monthly derivatives. Losses across most sectors, led by financial, metal and IT shares, pulled the market lower. Broader markets moved in a tight range. The Nifty Midcap 100 index was up 0.1 percent in early deals while its smallcap counterpart was down 0.2 percent. Analysts expect volatility in the market to prevail ahead of the expiry of monthly derivatives contracts due by the end of the session.

  • Trend remains positive as long as Nifty50 holds support around 17,900-18,000 levels: Manish Hathiramani

    Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst at Deen Dayal Investments, said the Nifty50 index has stiff resistance at 18,350, which has been proven a couple of times over the last few sessions. He advises not to consider any directional call on the index until either of the 18,000 and 18,350 levels are breached. 

    "The Nifty has good support around the 17,900-18,000 levels. As long as that holds, the trend remains positive. But if we are unable to break this level and do not surpass 18,350 either, the market is going to trade sideways," he said.

  • Buy Godrej Properties, Cholamandalam Investment: Ashish Chaturmohta

    Here are three trading calls from Ashish Chaturmohta, Director-Research at Sanctum Wealth Management:

    --Buy Godrej Properties for a target of Rs 2,500-2,600 with a stop loss at Rs 2,340 
    --Buy Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company for a short-term target of Rs 670 with a stop loss at Rs 600 
    --Buy Infosys for a target of Rs 1,800 with a stop loss at Rs 1,700 

    Chaturmohta does not have any personal holding in any of these stocks. "We have recommended a few of these stock ideas to our clients," he said.

  • Aegis Logistics, KEI Industries, Infibeam, Tanla top Smallcap 100 gainers

    Stock Change (%)
    AEGISCHEM 4.26
    KEI 3.36
    INFIBEAM 2.31
    TANLA 1.57
    JBCHEPHARM 1.19
    BSOFT 1.18
    INTELLECT 1.16
    SPARC 0.89
    BASF 0.85
    HAPPSTMNDS 0.81
    RADICO -2.35
    ZENSARTECH -2.4
    IDFC -2.65
    AARTIDRUGS -2.71
    SEQUENT -2.73
    TRIDENT -2.96
    HEG -3.1
    GRAPHITE -3.58
    KEC -4.8
    BALAMINES -6

  • IRCTC, Tata Elxsi, Torrent Power, VBL top Midcap 100 gainers

    The Nifty Midcap 100 index was down 0.7 percent in early deals, and its smallcap counterpart down 0.9 percent. A total of 25 stocks in the midcap index traded higher. 

    Here are top gainers and laggards in the 100-strong midcap pack: 

    Stock Change (%)
    IRCTC 12.59
    TATAELXSI 2.03
    TORNTPOWER 1.77
    VBL 1.62
    LALPATHLAB 1.37
    CROMPTON 1.16
    COFORGE 0.93
    CUMMINSIND 0.91
    GUJGASLTD 0.88
    ISEC 0.86
    INDIAMART -2.42
    HINDCOPPER -2.53
    HAL -2.57
    BANKINDIA -3.03
    UNIONBANK -4.25
    NATIONALUM -4.32
    INDIANB -5.2
    DEEPAKNTR -5.82
    TATACHEM -6.32
    UBL -6.88


     

  • IRCTC, IndusInd Bank, Grindwell Norton, SKF India top performers among 135 gainers in BSE 500 universe

  • IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp top gainers; Adani Ports, Hindalco, ONGC top laggards

  • Stock Tips | Petronet LNG, Bajaj Finance, Cholamandalam Finance among Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar's top picks 

    --Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com has a 'buy' call on Petronet LNG

    --Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com recommends buying Cholamandalam Finance shares for a target of Rs 650 with a stop loss at Rs 612 (Check out the full list of their trading calls)

  • Sensex falls over 200 points, Nifty slides below 18,150

    The Sensex index fell as much as 228.2 points (0.4 percent) to 60,915.2 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark shed 76.9 points to 18,134.1. 

  • Pre-Open Market | Sensex down 62 points, Nifty below 18,200

    In the pre-opening session, the Sensex index was down 62.3 points or 0.1 percent at 61,081 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark down 23.3 points or 0.1 percent at 18,187.7. 

  • Maruti Suzuki should not fall too much from current level: Mehraboon J Irani

    Market expert Mehraboon J Irani does not expect Maruti Suzuki shares to fall too much from the current level. Its current valuation is despite all the negatives that the market has digested well, he said. 

    "I think the demand environment is in Maruti’s favor. It remains very strong. Waiting periods have become long. I believe if some more price hikes come, I think it will definitely aid Maruti and even other four-wheeler manufacturers. But the question is: Will the demand be sustained going forward? Now, I would certainly believe the answer would be yes, because ultimately, at some point of time, the metal prices will cool off, commodity prices will cool off, and ultimately will come in favour of the four-wheeler manufacturers. But the supply side constraint is a serious problem; there are estimates it may go up to 2022 also," he said. 

    "Now coming to the stock, I think at the current price, most negatives are built in and if one understands that, as we have a transition period into EVs, maybe it could be a longer term story," Irani added.  

  • Global Cues | Crude price off 7-year peak; Brent near $83/barrel

  • Stocks To Watch | ITC, Larsen & Toubro, SBI Cards, Adani Ports, Bajaj Auto in focus

    --ITC's Q2 profit missed Street estimates though revenue surpassed expectations. ITC's cigarette volume growth of nine percent was in line with estimates.

    --Nykaa's IPO will open for subscription on Thursday, and close on November 1. Nykaa has set a price band of Rs 1,085-1,125 per share for the share sale. It has raised Rs 2,396 crore from 174 anchor investors ahead of the IPO.

    --Punjab National Bank's net profit and net interest income (NII) for Q2 were below expectations.

    --Around 150 companies are set to report their quarterly earnings on Thursday. These include Bajaj Finserv Ltd, Coromandel International, Dlf, Interglobe Aviation, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Marico, NTPC, RBL Bank, Tata Power, Adani Green, Adani Total Gas, Indian Bank, SBI Cards, CarTrade Tech and Zydus Wellness. (Check out the full list of stocks to track today)

  • Trade Setup: Can Nifty hold 18,150 ahead of F&O expiry? 

    The Nifty50 index has respected its previous day’s low but the bulls are feeble and lack of follow-up buying is limiting the upside, said Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Though the index has made a bearish candle on a daily scale, it has been forming higher lows for the past two days, he said. (Key market cues before today’s session

  • Asian markets give up initial gains

    Equities in other Asian markets erased initial mild gains as investors looked to whether central banks may consider tightening monetary policies earlier than anticipated. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was last seen flat, having risen as much as 0.1 earlier in the day. 

    Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark was down 0.9 percent. China's Shanghai Composite was down one percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.1 percent and South Korea's KOSPI 0.2 percent, while Singapore's Straits Times was flat. 

  • Wall Street off record highs on Friday

    On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell on Wednesday, retreating 0.5 percent on from all-time high hit on Tuesday, though the technology stocks-heavy Nasdaq ended flat thanks to strong earnings from Microsoft and Google parent Alphabet. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.7 percent lower. 

    Still, earning reports are also showing the largest US manufacturers including General Motors, General Electric, 3M and Boeing face logistics headaches and higher costs due to global supply bottlenecks that are likely to persist into next year.

  • Sensex ended 207 points lower at 61,143 on Wednesday, Nifty at 18,211

    Indian equity benchmarks snapped a two-day winning streak in a choppy session on Wednesday, dragged by weakness in financial and oil & gas shares. However, strength in IT names provided some support. The Sensex index fell 206.9 points (0.3 percent) to close at 61,143.3 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark shed 57.5  points (0.3 percent) at 18,211. 

    The Bank Nifty index ended a four-day record-breaking spree with a loss of 0.9 percent. (Read more on Wednesday's session)

  • Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Market Live Blog

    Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers and reporters. Have a great trading day ahead. Good luck!

Catch minute-by-minute stock market updates here:
First Published:  IST
