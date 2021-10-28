Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls over 400 points, Nifty50 near 18,050; ITC, Titan down 3%

Maruti Suzuki should not fall too much from current level: Mehraboon J Irani

Market expert Mehraboon J Irani does not expect Maruti Suzuki shares to fall too much from the current level. Its current valuation is despite all the negatives that the market has digested well, he said.

"I think the demand environment is in Maruti’s favor. It remains very strong. Waiting periods have become long. I believe if some more price hikes come, I think it will definitely aid Maruti and even other four-wheeler manufacturers. But the question is: Will the demand be sustained going forward? Now, I would certainly believe the answer would be yes, because ultimately, at some point of time, the metal prices will cool off, commodity prices will cool off, and ultimately will come in favour of the four-wheeler manufacturers. But the supply side constraint is a serious problem; there are estimates it may go up to 2022 also," he said.

"Now coming to the stock, I think at the current price, most negatives are built in and if one understands that, as we have a transition period into EVs, maybe it could be a longer term story," Irani added.