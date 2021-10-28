Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls over 400 points, Nifty50 near 18,050; ITC, Titan down 3%

Trend remains positive as long as Nifty50 holds support around 17,900-18,000 levels: ManishHathiramaniManishHathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst at DeenDayalInvestments, said the Nifty50 index has stiff resistance at 18,350, which has been proven a couple of times over the last few sessions. He advises notto consider any directional call on the index until either of the 18,000 and 18,350 levels are breached."The Nifty has good support around the 17,900-18,000 levels. As long as that holds, the trend remains positive. But if we are unable to break this level and do not surpass 18,350 either, the market is going to trade sideways," he said.