Japanese shares surge

Equities in other Asian markets began the week on a weak note, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan down half a percent in early deals. Japan's Nikkei 225 index surged 2.2 percent.

Singapore's Straits Times was up 0.7 percent and South Korea's KOSPI up 0.4 percent. China's Shanghai Composite was down 0.4 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng down 1.3 percent.