Festive season not seeing any additional demand, one of the worst: FADA's Vinkesh Gulati

Vinkesh Gulati, President of automobile dealers' association FADA, said in an interview to CNBC-TV18 that the ongoing festive season is not seeing any additional demand, and appears to be one of the worst. Festive season sales are lower compared with a normal month, he said.

The passenger vehicle segment is down 24 percent compared with the Navratri last year, said Gulati.

He, however, added that the 125cc and above two-wheeler segment is still seeing good demand. High fuel prices have hit demand in the two-wheeler segment, he added.



Gulati also said market leader Maruti Suzuki is in bad shape in terms of production.