Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open higher; SGX Nifty futures up over 50 points

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Mini

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start Tuesday's session on a positive note amid gains in other Asian markets. At 7:40 am, Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of NSE's Nifty50 index in India -- were up 57.5 points or 0.3 percent at 18,543.5, suggesting a positive start ahead on Dalal Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was last seen up 0.7 percent, and Japan's Nikkei 225 gauge up 0.6 percent. 

  • Stocks To Watch | Hindustan Unilever, Nestle, Tata Coffee, L&T Infotech, telecom operators in focus today

    --Larsen & Toubro Infotech reported higher-than-expected earnings for the September quarter.

    --ACC, HUL, Nestle, L&T Technology Services, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Tata Steel BSL, Rallis, JSW Ispat, Heidelberg Cement and 5Paisa are among the companies scheduled to report their Q2 results on Tuesday.

    --The Department of Telecommunications has in consultation with the finance ministry written to telecom companies, sharing the contours of the equity conversion formula.  The letter gives a 10-day deadline to reply on whether they will be opting for the AGR (spectrum) dues moratorium and whether they will be opting for the equity conversion scheme. (Catch other key stocks to track today)

  • Asian shares track Wall Street higher, China rebounds

    Asian shares advanced on Tuesday, supported by a tech-driven Wall Street rally, and a rebound in Chinese markets a day after weak data heightened investor concerns about the world’s second-largest economy. The dollar was under pressure as weak US factory data tempered expectations about any near-term interest rate increases.

    MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.8 percent on Tuesday. It is up about five percent since its 12-month low hit on October 5, largely in line with a similar rally in world shares following a strong opening to the US earnings season. Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.6 percent. Chinese blue chips reversed early losses to rise 0.6 percent, a day they fell 1.1 percent when China reported gross domestic product growth slowed in the third quarter.

  • Wall Street ends choppy session largely higher

    Two of Wall Street's three main indices ended higher on Monday. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indices rose 0.3 percent and 0.8 percent respectively, whereas the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.1 percent. A relentless surge in oil prices fuelled concerns about elevated inflation.

    Earlier in the day, data showed economic growth in China slowed. 

  • Sensex jumped 460 points to record 61,766, Nifty50 to record 18,477 on Monday

    On Monday, the Sensex index rose 459.6 points or 0.8 percent to end at 61,765.6 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark added 138.5 points (0.8 percent) to settle at 
    18,477.1 -- both record closing highs. Both indices extended gains to the sixth day in a row, led by financial, IT and metal shares.  

