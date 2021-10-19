Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open higher; SGX Nifty futures up over 50 points

Stocks To Watch | Hindustan Unilever, Nestle, Tata Coffee, L&T Infotech, telecom operators in focus today

--Larsen & Toubro Infotech reported higher-than-expected earnings for the September quarter.

--ACC, HUL, Nestle, L&T Technology Services, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Tata Steel BSL, Rallis, JSW Ispat, Heidelberg Cement and 5Paisa are among the companies scheduled to report their Q2 results on Tuesday.

--The Department of Telecommunications has in consultation with the finance ministry written to telecom companies, sharing the contours of the equity conversion formula. The letter gives a 10-day deadline to reply on whether they will be opting for the AGR (spectrum) dues moratorium and whether they will be opting for the equity conversion scheme. (Catch other key stocks to track today)