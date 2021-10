Asian shares rise on earnings optimism; yen hits to four-year low

Asian shares largely advanced and US long-dated bond yields edged up to a five-month high on Wednesday on rising optimism about the global economy and corporate earnings while the yen slipped to a four-year low on the dollar. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was last seen trading up 0.6 percent. Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark was up 0.2 percent, Singapore's Straits Times up 0.2 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng up 1.1 percent. However, South Korea's KOSPI index was down 0.1 percent and China's blue-chip stocks down 0.2 percent.